IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL CANDIDATES SPEAK AT STATE FAIR
IOWA DEMOCRAT TOM MILLER, THE NATION’S LONGEST SERVING ATTORNEY GENERAL, SAYS IF HE’S ELECTED TO AN 11TH TERM, HE’LL CONTINUE TO PURSUE CASES AGAINST COMPANIES THAT SCAM IOWANS. ATTYGEN1 OC……….OF ORDINARY IOWANS.” :06. MILLER SAYS CONSUMER PROTECTION EFFORTS IN THE OFFICE EXTEND TO...
Candidates for state auditor stress objectivity over partisanship
Democratic incumbent Rob Sand will face off against Republican Todd Halbur in the November election. (Graphic made by Iowa Capital Dispatch) In the race for state auditor, Democratic incumbent Rob Sand promises voters he will remain committed to serving as the taxpayers’ watchdog, while Republican opponent Todd Halbur believes the job should be separate from partisan disputes.
Former Iowa Governor & Ambassador to China Endorses Freedom Amendment
Former Iowa Governor and Ambassador to China Terry Branstad announced on Wednesday he plans to vote for the Freedom Amendment, which would add Second Amendment language to Iowa’s constitution, in November and he’s encouraging his fellow Iowans to do the same. The announcement was made on the Iowa Firearms Coalition (IFC) Facebook page during a broadcast of their weekly video podcast, #2A4IA Warrior Wednesday.
Film spotlighting North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Park community to screen in Iowa cities
A Decent Home played to packed houses at FilmScene when director Sara Terry held screenings of the documentary this spring. The film tells the story of mobile home park residents as they try to preserve their communities and their homes after the parks are bought by private equity funds and other investors determined to maximize profits at their expense. North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Court is one of the communities featured in the film.
DNR issues 14 toxic beach warnings for August 19-25
From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water. In Iowa livestock are the most common source of feces in surface waters.
IOWA UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPS AGAIN
IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE WENT DOWN AGAIN IN JULY — HITTING TWO-POINT-FIVE PERCENT. IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR BETH TOWNSEND SAYS IT’S ANOTHER POSITIVE JOBS REPORT. IAJOBS2 OC………..UNEMPLOYMENT RATE,” :09. SHE SAYS MORE PEOPLE RETURNED TO WORK THAT HAD PREVIOUSLY LEFT THE WORKFORCE, AND EMPLOYERS...
“THE FINISHER” CHOSEN TOP NEW FOOD AT IOWA STATE FAIR
THE FINISHER, A NEW FOOD FROM THE RIB SHACK, TOOK TOP HONORS IN THE 2022 PEOPLE’S CHOICE BEST NEW FOOD CONTEST AT THE IOWA STATE FAIR. THE “OMG” CHICKEN SANDWICH FROM CHICKEN CITY AND PORK PICNIC IN A CUP FROM THE IOWA PORK TENT WERE ALSO IN THE COMPETITION.
Iowa mobile home residents host local screenings of documentary on Golfview Estates purchase by corporate interests
A group representing Iowa mobile home residents is hosting local screenings of a documentary on the recent attempt to evict residents from the Golfview Estates manufactured housing community in North Liberty. A Decent Home is a feature-length documentary about mobile homes and the wealth gap. The film features the story...
Missouri Independent, Midwest Newsroom co-hosting community discussion on lead
The Aug. 30 discussion will feature a panel of experts, including, from left, Gunga Hettiarachchi, Beto Lugo-Martinez and Elizabeth Friedman. The fourth panelist, Amy Roberts is not pictured. (Photo collage courtesy of the Missouri Independent) A study released last year found that more than 80% of Missouri children had some...
TYSON DEDICATES STORM LAKE FEED MILL
TYSON FOODS IS OPERATING A NEW FEED MILL IN NORTHWEST IOWA. IT’S A REPLACEMENT FEED MILL AND ADDS 69 ACRES TO TYSON’S TURKEY COMPLEX IN STORM LAKE. NEARLY SIX DOZEN FARMERS WITHIN A 60 MILE RADIUS OF THE COMMUNITY SUPPLY THE MAJORITY OF TURKEYS PROCESSED AT THE COMPANY’S STORM LAKE PLANT.
