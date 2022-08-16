ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
iowa.media

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL CANDIDATES SPEAK AT STATE FAIR

IOWA DEMOCRAT TOM MILLER, THE NATION’S LONGEST SERVING ATTORNEY GENERAL, SAYS IF HE’S ELECTED TO AN 11TH TERM, HE’LL CONTINUE TO PURSUE CASES AGAINST COMPANIES THAT SCAM IOWANS. ATTYGEN1 OC……….OF ORDINARY IOWANS.” :06. MILLER SAYS CONSUMER PROTECTION EFFORTS IN THE OFFICE EXTEND TO...
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Candidates for state auditor stress objectivity over partisanship

Democratic incumbent Rob Sand will face off against Republican Todd Halbur in the November election. (Graphic made by Iowa Capital Dispatch) In the race for state auditor, Democratic incumbent Rob Sand promises voters he will remain committed to serving as the taxpayers’ watchdog, while Republican opponent Todd Halbur believes the job should be separate from partisan disputes.
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Former Iowa Governor & Ambassador to China Endorses Freedom Amendment

Former Iowa Governor and Ambassador to China Terry Branstad announced on Wednesday he plans to vote for the Freedom Amendment, which would add Second Amendment language to Iowa’s constitution, in November and he’s encouraging his fellow Iowans to do the same. The announcement was made on the Iowa Firearms Coalition (IFC) Facebook page during a broadcast of their weekly video podcast, #2A4IA Warrior Wednesday.
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Film spotlighting North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Park community to screen in Iowa cities

A Decent Home played to packed houses at FilmScene when director Sara Terry held screenings of the documentary this spring. The film tells the story of mobile home park residents as they try to preserve their communities and their homes after the parks are bought by private equity funds and other investors determined to maximize profits at their expense. North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Court is one of the communities featured in the film.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
iowa.media

DNR issues 14 toxic beach warnings for August 19-25

From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water. In Iowa livestock are the most common source of feces in surface waters.
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

IOWA UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPS AGAIN

IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE WENT DOWN AGAIN IN JULY — HITTING TWO-POINT-FIVE PERCENT. IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR BETH TOWNSEND SAYS IT’S ANOTHER POSITIVE JOBS REPORT. IAJOBS2 OC………..UNEMPLOYMENT RATE,” :09. SHE SAYS MORE PEOPLE RETURNED TO WORK THAT HAD PREVIOUSLY LEFT THE WORKFORCE, AND EMPLOYERS...
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

“THE FINISHER” CHOSEN TOP NEW FOOD AT IOWA STATE FAIR

THE FINISHER, A NEW FOOD FROM THE RIB SHACK, TOOK TOP HONORS IN THE 2022 PEOPLE’S CHOICE BEST NEW FOOD CONTEST AT THE IOWA STATE FAIR. THE “OMG” CHICKEN SANDWICH FROM CHICKEN CITY AND PORK PICNIC IN A CUP FROM THE IOWA PORK TENT WERE ALSO IN THE COMPETITION.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pate
Person
Kim Reynolds
Person
Liz Mathis
Person
Ashley Hinson
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Randy Feenstra
Person
Jack Straw
iowa.media

TYSON DEDICATES STORM LAKE FEED MILL

TYSON FOODS IS OPERATING A NEW FEED MILL IN NORTHWEST IOWA. IT’S A REPLACEMENT FEED MILL AND ADDS 69 ACRES TO TYSON’S TURKEY COMPLEX IN STORM LAKE. NEARLY SIX DOZEN FARMERS WITHIN A 60 MILE RADIUS OF THE COMMUNITY SUPPLY THE MAJORITY OF TURKEYS PROCESSED AT THE COMPANY’S STORM LAKE PLANT.
STORM LAKE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy