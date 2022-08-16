Read full article on original website
With NC's 20-week abortion ban reinstated, advocates fear more restrictions on horizon
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina's 20-week abortion ban is back in effect. U.S. District Court Judge William Osteen reinstated the ban on Wednesday, Aug. 17, writing in his opinion, “Neither this court, nor the public, nor counsel, nor providers have the right to ignore the rule of law as determined by the Supreme Court.”
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: Years later, still no help for some from RebuildNC
NEW BERN, Craven County — Hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018 devastated thousands of Eastern Carolina families. The intense flooding from rivers and streams adversely affected many low-income and minority communities. That's why North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper established the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to manage nearly $1 billion dollars in federal funds to rebuild.
VIDEO: Florida firefighter fights off alligator while filming commercial
TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) -- A Florida man is on the mend after a life-threatening experience in the water. J.C. Laverde was able to fight off an alligator attack. Although he's got at least another surgery in the future, he says he's thankful to be alive. “If you want to see...
Saturday hours to end Aug. 27 at NC DMV driver license offices; road test waivers to end
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced its temporary Saturday hours at several driver license locations across the state will be ending soon. The added walk-in hours that began in May for 16 driver license locations, including Asheville, will end at the...
Referee shortage impacting sports in Eastern Carolina
NEW BERN, Craven County — Officials at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association said they are trying a number of things to help decrease the shortages of referees. NCHSAA Assistant Commissioner Cecil Mock said the games are still going on, but there is a huge concern over referee...
The Blitz: High school football week one highlights and scores
NEW BERN, Craven County — High school football is back in Eastern North Carolina and that means the return of The Blitz. In the week one premiere matchup, it was a battle of the WCHS schools - West Carteret and West Craven. The Patriots got the bragging rights and...
