kezi.com
EPD hopes to grow Community Service Officer program
EUGENE, Ore. -- The role of a first responder comes in many different forms. As the need for this important job grows, the Eugene Police Department is hoping to shine some light on their Community Service Officers. Captain Billy Halvorson said the Community Service Officer program has been a part...
kezi.com
Arc of Lane County hosts sensory friendly clinics aimed at helping kids with autism get COVID-19 vaccines
EUGENE, Ore. -- A different kind of vaccine clinic in Lane County is helping kids with autism get their COVID-19 shots. But anyone is welcome to get vaccinated at these clinics. It's hosted by the Arc of Lane County, and officials with the organization said has been held at the...
philomathnews.com
Samaritan Evergreen Hospice seeking volunteers
Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany is seeking volunteers to provide support to patients and their families. Hospice volunteers step in when the caregiver — often family or friends — needs a break to take care of themselves. Or, if the patient does not have family in the area, volunteers could be called upon to visit with one of the hospice patients.
kezi.com
Relay for Life running for cancer treatment fundraising
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Relay for Life is celebrating its 30th anniversary this Saturday, and this will be the first time it’s held on a track since 2020. This year, the Relay for Life will be held at South Eugene High School’s track and field course. Relay for Life is the signature fundraising event for the American Cancer Society. All funds raised at the event will go to help research, as well as programs and services for the American Cancer Society. Relay organizers say the event is a celebration of cancer survivors and the work that goes into cancer treatment.
kezi.com
Second annual Black Cultural Festival in Eugene to be held Saturday
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Black Cultural Festival kicks off on Saturday in Eugene, and organizers are expecting a big turnout. The event was held around this time last year, and organizers knew they wanted to make it an annual event. This year, it will be held on August 20 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Alton Baker Park. Organizers are calling it an event to celebrate culture and community, and are calling on participants and visitors to bring love and positive energy to the festival. Talicia Brown-Crowell, a producer and founder of the event, says organizers hope this will inspire others to start their own events.
kezi.com
PeaceHealth workers unionize
EUGENE, Ore. -- Health care providers from four Eugene clinics voted in favor of a union in an election supervised by the national labor relations board on August 18. Representatives from the group say providers voted overwhelmingly in favor of forming a union. The group of health care workers have been organizing with guidance from the American Federation of Teachers. The new group is called PeaceHealth Providers United, and they say they will focus their collective bargaining power on addressing burnout, staffing, safe patient care and more.
kezi.com
Corvallis appoints new Chief of Police
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Jason Harvey has been appointed as the next Chief of Police for the Corvallis Police Department, and will take up the position on December 30, 2022. Officials say Harvey currently holds the rank of Captain at CPD and oversees a division responsible for patrol officers, detective investigations, crime analysis and traffic enforcement. Harvey has been with CPD for 25 years, and has worked in nearly every role at the department from patrol officer to detective to police dog handler. He also holds a degree in criminology and criminal justice from Portland State University and has graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
beachconnection.net
Florence Festival of Books Draws 100s of Bibliophiles to Oregon Coast in Sept
(Florence, Oregon) – Get ready for a rager for bibliophiles. For 11 years now, avid readers of all kinds of have flocked to the central Oregon coast, checking out the latest in all things bookish with the Florence Festival of Books. Authors, publishers and some 50 exhibits make up this stellar display of the world of the written word, happening again on September 24 at the Florence Events Center. (Above: just north of Florence. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Cottage Grove Sentinel
New Eugene Springfield Fire Chief announced
Eugene Springfield Fire has recently announced that Michael A. Caven has been selected to serve as Eugene Springfield Fire’s next Fire Chief. Caven has more than 20 years of experience in fire and emergency medical service and has worked with Eugene Springfield Fire since 2007, serving in a variety of positions including Battalion Chief, Captain, Deputy Chief of Operations, Firefighter/Paramedic, Engineer, Instructor and more.
kqennewsradio.com
STATE BOARD CONSIDERING NAME CHANGE PROPOSALS
The Oregon Geographic Names Board will meet in Eugene this Saturday to consider proposals for naming or re-naming geographic features in five Oregon counties, including Douglas. A release from the Oregon Historical Society said included on the agenda are four proposals to re-name geographic features that currently have the word...
KCBY
Public Restriction Level 'EXTREME' coming Tuesday to Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District, Douglas Forest Protection Association said in a joint news release with Roseburg District BLM. BLM is...
Scam alert: Callers impersonating Lane County law enforcement
Officials in Lane County are alerting people of a scam where individuals are allegedly posing as sheriff's office employees.
kezi.com
E. Coli contaminates South Santiam River in Sweet Home
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- The Sweet Home government reports that E. Coli contaminated the South Santiam River downstream of the Pleasant Valley boat ramp. Officials say that after a sudden and unexplained doubling of flow at the Sweet Home Wastewater Treatment Plant on August 9, all biological life in a holding pond died and the plant began to smell worse than usual. The treatment plant conducted a sample and found an excessive level of E.Coli bacteria. However, workers reviewed wastewater samples taken earlier on August 17 and found that E. Coli levels had returned to safe levels.
Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
A state representative is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday night at the Clackamas County fair.
kezi.com
Missing Eugene man found deceased in Willamette River
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The remains of a person missing from Eugene were retrieved from the Willamette River on Wednesday morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, a woman was canoeing in the Willamette River on the morning of August 17 when she saw a body on a small island about a mile north of McCartney Park near Harrisburg. Deputies were able to respond to the scene and retrieve the body at about 11 a.m. that same day. Deputies say their investigation identified the remains as being those of Justin Grossman, 36.
Thesiuslaw News
Candidates for Florence mayor, councilors finalized
August 18, 2022 — The City of Florence General Election has kicked off, as all candidates for the Nov. 8 election have been verified through Lane County. Florence code now allows for election signage to be displayed, as of Aug. 10, as the election is less than 90 days away.
klcc.org
Cottage Grove Police Chief, Captain on leave amid investigation
Cottage Grove’s Police Chief and Captain are on paid leave pending the results of an internal investigation. No information is available about the cause of the investigation or a timeline for its completion. In the interim, former Sherwood Police Chief Jeffrey Groth is leading the department. Nathan Wilk is...
kezi.com
UPDATE: Missing person in Corvallis found
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Corvallis Police Department is asking for help finding a person who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon. Police say Long Nguyen, 23, was last seen near 900 southwest Washington Ave. in Corvallis at about 1 p.m. on August 16. Nguyen is an Asian male who stands about 6 feet tall, has black hair, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and red sandals.
Muggy weather broke local temperature records Thursday
As predicted by KOIN 6 meteorologist Joseph Dames, the Willamette Valley broke or tied half-a-dozen temperature records for the warmest lows ever recorded on Thursday.
Body of missing Eugene man pulled from Willamette River
The body of a missing person was pulled from the Willamette River near Harrisburg.
