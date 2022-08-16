ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Free Backpack Giveaway Saturday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — HAPPENING SATURDAY: Parents and students have a chance to get FREE backpacks filled with school supplies at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Parents need to show up with their children to be eligible, grades K-12. The Salvation Army, United Way and Boys & […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Deadlines approaching for Niagara County Peach Festival

Applications for ‘Taste Off’ recipe contest, festival parade still open. Planning continues for the 64th edition of the Niagara County (aka Lewiston Kiwanis) Peach Festival, set for Sept. 8-11 at Academy Park in the Village of Lewiston. Kiwanis spokesman Jerry Wolfgang reported the deadline for entries in the...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Buffalo Dance Team Finds a Way to Perform

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Devastation Dance Company traveled from Buffalo, New York, to Watkins Glen International to perform their dance routine. Director of the company, Tamee Ebo, said her team was scheduled to perform at 4:30 p.m., this afternoon. Sadly, their bus driver detoured on the way to...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Niagara Falls, NY
Society
City
Niagara Falls, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade to be held Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade returns to Buffalo on Saturday. The parade is set to kick off at noon in front of City Hall and will run to Porter Avenue. After that, the parade will head to Niagara Square, where concerts and other activities will take place […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

County Fair Food Showdown winners announced

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Fair has amazing food, but only a few can recognized as the best of the food showdown winners. There were three categories: new food, sweets and treats and a healthy option. The best new food dish was the “Dirty Bird chicken and waffle pizza,” a collaboration between Dirty […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York

School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#Charity#School#The Salvation Army#Pre K
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
2 On Your Side

Sensory day hosted at the Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. — It may not have been an ideal fair weather day but there was still something special going on down at the Hamburg fairgrounds. A chance for folks who normally have trouble with all the lights and sounds of the fair to enjoy it in their own way.
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

Hamlin House at Troop I ends 33-year run in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Citing inflationary increases for the cost of food and labor, Hamlin House owner John Bitterman said August likely will be his final month in business. The Buffalo restaurant has operated from 432 Franklin St. inside the American Legion Troop I Post 665 for 33 years, serving lunch and dinner with banquet space for up to 250.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Niagara Falls woman donates kidney to Lewiston mother

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Last fall, Elena DePaolo thought she finally found her miracle. "I was devastated. I was absolutely devastated when my transplant was canceled in November," she said. All before she even turned 29, she beat cancer and had a miscarriage. That's when doctors discovered DePaolo was...
LEWISTON, NY
thechallengernews.com

Three Months and the Tops Survivors Still Struggle

Applications are now open for the Buffalo 5/14 Survivor’s Fund, managed by the Compassion Fund. The steering committee that was appointed by Tops Market includes 28 members who serve a variety of roles. The members of the steering committee consist of corporate employees of Tops, the area director of the Tops employee union, the president of the Buffalo chapter of the NAACP, a few pastors and leaders of non-profit organization, and a survivor of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy