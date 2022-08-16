Read full article on original website
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Free Backpack Giveaway Saturday
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — HAPPENING SATURDAY: Parents and students have a chance to get FREE backpacks filled with school supplies at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Parents need to show up with their children to be eligible, grades K-12. The Salvation Army, United Way and Boys & […]
wnypapers.com
Deadlines approaching for Niagara County Peach Festival
Applications for ‘Taste Off’ recipe contest, festival parade still open. Planning continues for the 64th edition of the Niagara County (aka Lewiston Kiwanis) Peach Festival, set for Sept. 8-11 at Academy Park in the Village of Lewiston. Kiwanis spokesman Jerry Wolfgang reported the deadline for entries in the...
The Salvation Army is helping 500 kids gear up for the new school year
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The commercials have officially started again, and though summer continues on, parents are starting to prepare to bring their children back to school. But this year, with the costs of supplies going up, The Salvation Army is helping 500 children gear up for the new school year, and they say this year, […]
NewsChannel 36
Buffalo Dance Team Finds a Way to Perform
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Devastation Dance Company traveled from Buffalo, New York, to Watkins Glen International to perform their dance routine. Director of the company, Tamee Ebo, said her team was scheduled to perform at 4:30 p.m., this afternoon. Sadly, their bus driver detoured on the way to...
Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade to be held Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade returns to Buffalo on Saturday. The parade is set to kick off at noon in front of City Hall and will run to Porter Avenue. After that, the parade will head to Niagara Square, where concerts and other activities will take place […]
County Fair Food Showdown winners announced
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Fair has amazing food, but only a few can recognized as the best of the food showdown winners. There were three categories: new food, sweets and treats and a healthy option. The best new food dish was the “Dirty Bird chicken and waffle pizza,” a collaboration between Dirty […]
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York
School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
Motion Project Foundation receives $100,000 donation from West Herr
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Natalie Barnhard created the Motion Project Foundation to advocate for others with disabilities. Last year, she opened the Natalie Barnhard Center for Spinal Cord Injury, Rehabilitation and Recovery in Cheektowaga. On Thursday, West Herr Automotive CEO Scott Bieler presented Barnhard with a check from his foundation...
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
Garage sale funds will go toward comfort kits for cancer patients at Roswell Park
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A local woman is looking to help those battling cancer. It's a fight she knows all too well. Kate Backlas of Lancaster is a breast cancer survivor. She fought the illness alongside her mother, Nancy Beicke, who died in February after battling cancer for 35 years.
537,000+ TikTok followers in hand, Sayless Lifestyle heads to the mall
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two years ago, Trenten Scott put on a vision board that his business would someday have a store in the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls. In a few weeks, his dream will come true. Sayless Lifestyle LLC expects to hold a grand opening in early September. Scott and his cousin, Eddie from Maryland, started the retail business in March 2020.
erienewsnow.com
Boy from Buffalo Competing in U.S.A Kids Mullet Championship has Big Plans for Prize Money
There's a 1980s hairstyle that is making its return, and it's taking over a kids competition across the U.S. One of the kids who competed earlier this summer, Lincoln Prater said he has big plans if he wins the best mullet grand prize of $2,500. Prater is going to donate...
Sensory day hosted at the Erie County Fair
HAMBURG, N.Y. — It may not have been an ideal fair weather day but there was still something special going on down at the Hamburg fairgrounds. A chance for folks who normally have trouble with all the lights and sounds of the fair to enjoy it in their own way.
Hamlin House at Troop I ends 33-year run in downtown Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Citing inflationary increases for the cost of food and labor, Hamlin House owner John Bitterman said August likely will be his final month in business. The Buffalo restaurant has operated from 432 Franklin St. inside the American Legion Troop I Post 665 for 33 years, serving lunch and dinner with banquet space for up to 250.
Niagara Falls woman donates kidney to Lewiston mother
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Last fall, Elena DePaolo thought she finally found her miracle. "I was devastated. I was absolutely devastated when my transplant was canceled in November," she said. All before she even turned 29, she beat cancer and had a miscarriage. That's when doctors discovered DePaolo was...
NYS offering virtual support groups to help Black New Yorkers heal
BUFFALO, N.Y. — To help the community heal following the Jefferson Avenue mass shooting at Tops, the New York State's Office of Mental Health is teaming up with the Association of Black Psychologists to offer healing circle support groups. This will help meet the mental health needs of people...
Akron distillery declares August 'Dogust' by inviting rescue pups to cruise nights
AKRON, N.Y. — There isn't an obvious connection between rescue dogs and whiskey, but Dean Hyder is a big fan of both. "Every dog I've ever had has been a rescue," he said. Hyder and his wife opened up the Old Scotland Road Distillery on his family's land in Akron back in 2020.
thechallengernews.com
Three Months and the Tops Survivors Still Struggle
Applications are now open for the Buffalo 5/14 Survivor’s Fund, managed by the Compassion Fund. The steering committee that was appointed by Tops Market includes 28 members who serve a variety of roles. The members of the steering committee consist of corporate employees of Tops, the area director of the Tops employee union, the president of the Buffalo chapter of the NAACP, a few pastors and leaders of non-profit organization, and a survivor of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando.
Buffalo Niagara Convention Center exterior renovation should be done in December
BUFFALO, N.Y. — You may not know the building on Franklin Street is the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center with all of the construction. The dated building needed a facelift. The general manager of the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center said expect to see a new façade, new entry doors, and a heated sidewalk.
WGRZ TV
Buffalo German Fest Cancelled This Year
The festival was scheduled for Sept. 3 at Cheektowaga Town Park. IN A SOCIAL MEDIA POST... THEY SAY IT WAS CANCELLED DUE TO unforeseen circumstances.
2 On Your Side
