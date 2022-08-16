Read full article on original website
Avgust Proshkin
3d ago
After the West side has been burned down and factories taken over by snd used for drug dispensaries, be glad for the occasional liquor store or quickie mart. Just not worth the investment that in the end gets destroyed.
Reply
6
Truth
3d ago
economic engine? 😆 🤣 the corner liquor store that also serves as the grocery store. They got hot cheetos for lunch 😆 🤣 😂 and an occasional shooting.
Reply
2
guest
4d ago
Hey Arlene, there’s clearly a market for it. You see the need why don’t you open one? Exactly, the headaches would never stop.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's 2.5% ($42.7 million) hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been higherJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois ResidentsCadrene HeslopEvanston, IL
Chicago Families Receiving Monthly Payments For Inflation ReliefCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Spend a night at the Field Museum at the 'Dozin' with the Dinos' eventJennifer Geer
Dog Beach Party on 8/20Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
Chicago magazine
The 15 Sub-Cities of Chicago
Over the past year or so, I have visited all 77 of Chicago’s community areas by bus, train, bicycle, or gym shoe. Much has been written, much has been broadcast, about how Chicagoans talk, or how Chicagoans like their pizza, or what Chicagoans like to drink, or how Chicago’s woke prosecutors have made the city as dystopically anarchic as Somalia, circa 1992, or what constitutes a real Italian beef sandwich. Yet Chicago is too vast and contains too many multitudes for such generalizations. It’s been said that Chicago is a city of neighborhoods. Having traveled from Rogers Park to Mount Greenwood, from Edison Park to Hegewisch, and all the way down Ogden Avenue, until it turns into Cicero, I prefer to think of it as a city of sub-cities, each with distinct foodways, ethnic makeups, political outlooks, and bars you probably shouldn’t go into if you don’t look like you’re from around there. I’ve identified 15, and will proceed to make generalizations about them, rather than Chicago as a whole. (There is one hard and fast rule I can offer about life in Chicago: Don’t ride a bicycle on 130th Street. There’s no bike lane, and you may get sideswiped by a truck under the viaduct near the Ford plant.)
Great Frame Up closes after almost 50 years in Hyde Park, fitness facility moving in
The Great Frame Up, a custom picture frame shop and local art seller, has closed its doors after 47 years in Hyde Park. The shop, located at 1418 E. 53rd Street, opened in the neighborhood in 1976. The closure was announced in a July 22 statement by former owner and current employee Rebekah Younger, who wrote that the store’s lease was not renewed and that owners needed to vacate the premises by August 18.
Students at Chicago's Lindblom Academy to protest dismissal of beloved educator
CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at one prestigious school on Chicago's South Side are preparing to begin the academic year by protesting.Many said they were blindsided as a longtime, well-respected educator was let go. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to them about why they plan to fight back.As a back-to-school festival played out next to Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood, senior and student board President Shelby Holloway and classmates were prepping their own first-day back plans."We're going to try to pack this patio," Holloway said. "We're pretty much classifying it as a walkout."The plan to walk out after...
nationalblackguide.com
Father and Son Launch Chicago’s First Ever Black-Owned Portable LaserTag Company
Meet Jermaine Young and his son, Terriquee, the founders of MKETag, the first Black-owned renowned portable laser tag event production company based in Chicago, IL. The company has been approved by The Chicago Park District to launch the LaserTag in the Park AfterDark series across local community parks in June 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman believes South Side fire was act of gang retaliation
CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes. Alderman...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Some of the best hot dogs can be found in Portage Park
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. The Hot Dog Box’s Bronzeville Bourbon Wiener Named One Of The Best In The US: National food website Tasting Table named the Portage Park spot’s steak dog with bourbon barbecue sauce one of the “13 Best Hot Dogs in America.”
Do You Know the Story Behind These Weird Illinois Structures?
As Illinoisans, I'm sure we've all been to Chicago a time or two or two hundred, but have you ever noticed these weird structures floating along the city's shoreline?. I've noticed these structures several times and have always thought, 'what the heck is that?', but no one has ever been able to tell me what they actually are...until today.
Chicago bartender, entrepreneur dies after falling into Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor
Michael Davila was a long-time bartender and entrepreneur in Chicago.
RELATED PEOPLE
Committee formed by Mayor Lightfoot recommends Chicago Columbus statues not return
A committee formed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to review Chicago's monument recommended Friday that two statues of Christopher Columbus should not be returned to their old spots in Grant Park and Little Italy.
nypressnews.com
A Chicago businessman saw some artists painting boarded-up buildings. Here’s what came next.
A rubber ducky atop a skull awash in suds. An aqua-colored owl. A woman with rabbit ears and no mouth. What appears to be the Disney character Pluto — or is it Goofy? — with a robot head in his mouth. And a purple frog holding a cheeseburger that has eyes and a mouth.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, shot in Little Village
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 10:38 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital...
Left for Dead: Chicago Officer Let Hit-and-Run Investigations Languish for Years Before Discipline, Records Show
Newly obtained records reveal that a Chicago police officer was suspended for one day without pay after letting multiple cases drag on for years, including the investigation into a shocking 2016 fatal hit-and-run crash. The van that struck and killed Frank Cruz in August 2016 as he was riding his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 wounded, 3 critically, in mass shooting in Washington Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are wounded following a mass shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood overnight. The shooting happened in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue around 12:01 a.m. Police said officers responded to multiple people shot and confirmed that five victims were shot. A 40-year-old female woman suffered multiple wounds to the body. A 32-year-old man was also struck multiple times throughout the body and a 38-year-old man was struck multiple times in the neck. All three were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. A 31-year-old man was struck once on the thigh and a 32-year-old man was shot in the mouth. Both were transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.No Further Injuries were reported. A witness says nearly one hundred shots were fired. Our crews saw police using nearly that many evidence markers on the ground.One woman who lives nearby, who didn't want to be shown on camera, says she saw people running for their lives. "I just saw the rumbling, everybody running fear for their life. I got kids, so this is ridiculous. I know I'm getting out of Chicago," she said. No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating.
CHA building for 200 seniors in Englewood has had only one working elevator since April
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One elevator for nearly 200 people; that's what seniors in one Chicago Housing Authority building say has been their reality since April.This isn't the first time we've covered a story on the same Englewood building.Both elevators at the Vivian Carter Apartments were fixed by CHA last year. Everything was fine until April, when one elevator broke down, leaving the high-rise with only one working elevator, and residents say that elevator breaks down three to four times a month.Lindsay Graves says he shot video on Aug. 8, showing a Vivian Carter Apartments resident being brought down from the...
Reggies on the Beach brings live music, jet skis to Woodlawn lakefront
This summer, Reggies on the Beach, 6300 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a bar, restaurant and music venue off 63rd Street Beach, added yet another expansion to their growing business—water sports. Now, patrons are able to rent kayaks, jet skis and paddle boards at the lakefront, alongside the launch of their new cabana and balcony seating.
Woman, 26, shot during argument while parked on Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman during an argument Friday morning while parked on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood. The 36-year-old was inside a car with a 26-year-old woman around 2:30 a.m. when they started arguing and the man pulled out a gun and shot her in the 1300 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coroner: Lake Michigan body is that of missing Chicago man
The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park.
$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Will Arrive In The South Side By Winter
Wanting to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side, a team of investors have started developing a way to do so by winter. Enter Vincennes Village, a new development intent on bringing 12 eco-friendly container homes to a plot of vacant land on Vincennes Ave. The luxury homes will be built out of train shipping containers. Each structure will be 40 feet long, and 8 feet wide, with 10-foot ceilings, covering anywhere between 1,200-1,800 square feet of space. The container homes will be two stories tall and feature anywhere from three to four bedrooms per unit. As for who’s...
fox32chicago.com
Man inside South Side Chicago home wounded by bullets fired from outside: police
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man inside a home on Chicago's South Side was wounded by gunfire Thursday afternoon after shots were fired outside the residence. Around 12:35 p.m., police say the victim was inside the Washington Heights home in the 10200 block of South Emerald Avenue when shots were fired from outside.
Arne Duncan: ‘Police ineffectiveness is one of the biggest drivers of violence’
Arne Duncan, former U.S. Secretary of Education and past CEO of Chicago Public Schools, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss what’s driving the gun violence in the city, and what possible solutions can be put in place to deter young people from a life of crime. Arne Duncan is now managing partner […]
Comments / 9