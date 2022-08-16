Many local gardens did well this year in spite of the high temperatures. Many vegetables and herbs that were planted last spring produced a good harvest. As we know, Oklahoman gardens can produce delicious tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, onions and many other vegetables. However, other gardens didn’t fare as well. Heat stress, drought, bugs and disease greatly reduced our harvest. Thankfully gardeners in our climate have the benefit of two gardening seasons. If your plants have begun to struggle, or have quit producing, consider undertaking a fall garden.

CREEK COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO