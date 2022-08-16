ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, GA

Georgia man arrested for operating chop shop — multiple firearms, over $75,000 seized

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mMrvR_0hJa6pqr00

BUENA VISTA, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested one Marion County man after a search warrant resulted in the seizure of three vehicles with fake Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), multiple firearms, and over $75,000 in U.S. currency.

Three arrested in connection to a two-state ‘chop shop’ operation based in Columbus

Jose Mezquite Ramirez, 45, was arrested on Aug. 10 following the search warrant executed in Marion County.

Ramirez faces the following charges:

  • Operating a chop shop
  • Three counts of buying, selling, receiving, concealing, using, possessing, or disposing of motor vehicle or part thereof from which identification has been removed or altered
  • Theft by receiving stolen property – Automobile
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Ramirez is currently being held at the Marion County Jail.

On Aug. 3, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation requested GBI assistance involving multi-state chop shop operations.

ALEA, GBI, and the Columbus Police Department conducted an investigation that resulted in multiple search warrants being executed on Aug. 10, 2022. This search warrant was a part of the joint investigation.

Arrest made in deadly shooting of teen on Buena Vista Road

Upon competition, this case will be prosecuted by the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 3

Related
WRBL News 3

Woman shoots husband in self defense following assault

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange police say a female was able to free herself after being physically assaulted by her husband and shot him in self defense. On Friday, August 19, 2022, around 9:40 p.m. officers from the LaGrange Police Department responded to a call regarding a person being shot at 106 Loch Court in […]
LAGRANGE, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb deputies investigating 18-year-old woman shot, killed while driving

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting on Dellwood Court that left a person dead Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 11:30 p.m., deputies got the call about a person shot in the parking lot of the Circle K on 5602 Thomaston Road. Witnesses say 18-year-old Jamaya B. Warner was driving on Dellwood Court when someone shot at the car. Warner was hit and her 21-year-old passenger drove to the Circle K on Thomaston Road where she died.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buena Vista, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
County
Marion County, GA
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WTVM

Muscogee Co. sheriffs seize multiple firearms, drugs during area patrol

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made two felony arrests and seized multiple firearms and drugs due to a traffic stop, officials say. According to authorities, on Aug. 15, officers conducted patrols based on citizen complaints and requests. During one of the stops, arrests were made, and officers found the following in the vehicle:
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

BSCO arrests man with codeine, marijuana, stolen gun, $25K

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on numerous drug and gun-related charges after serving two search warrants at homes on Elpis St. and Christian Ave. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, Special Investigations Unit, Gang Unit, and Sheriff’s Response Team Units served...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

18-year-old arrested for drugs, guns on Wren Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An 18-year-old was arrested after the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was called in reference to a group of males standing in the street with guns. According to the BCSO, Gang Unit members responded to the call on Wren Avenue around 6:53 p.m. Investigators arrived...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Shooting#Alea#Gbi#Buena Vista Road Upon#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Officials investigating death of nine-month-old

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Officials are investigating the death of an infant that happened on Aug. 16, according to the Bibby County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office received report of a nine-month-old found unresponsive after traveling with its Mom and two other siblings this past Tuesday. The nine-month-old was transported to the hospital by […]
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Driver arrested in wreck at I-75 North in Peach County

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Update:. In a statement by Georgia State Patrol, they said around 7 Friday morning, a Trooper attempted to stop and Infinity SUV for following too close and having improper tags. The driver didn't yield, and started to run from the Trooper, causing a chase. The...
PEACH COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

GSP: Armed robbery suspects arrested after I-75 chase in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people wanted for armed robbery led troopers on a chase in Houston County Friday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, one of their troopers attempted to stop an SUV on I-75 near mile marker 130 in Houston County just after 7 a.m. Friday. The trooper observed the driver following too closely to other traffic, along with the vehicle's tag being displayed improperly. GSP officials say the driver didn't stop so the trooper chased after them. Twelve miles later, near mile marker 142 in Peach County, the trooper performed a PIT maneuver. Following that attempt, the SUV hit the guardrail. flipping and eventually coming to a rest in the median.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

18-year-old killed in Macon shooting

MACON — An 18-year-old was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon and died at the hospital Wednesday evening. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the victim an aggravated assault that took place in the area of Nisbet Drive died at the hospital. The original shooting was called into the...
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
11Alive

Woman ran over, dragged; her husband was the driver, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police shot a man in LaGrange after he ran over his wife, ultimately dragging her under the car on Thursday in Troup County, according to GBI. LaGrange Police got a call around 10:55 a.m. about a man with a knife at 105 Moores Hill. A 911 dispatcher told officers that 32-year-old Reginald Lamar Saffold had forced his wife, who is 42-years-old, into an SUV at knifepoint.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy