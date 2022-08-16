Read full article on original website
Mom dies after she was struck by lightning in Florida
A mother was killed on Thursday after she was struck by lightning near a Florida park, according to local officials. Her child was also hospitalized because of the strike, but the child’s current condition is not clear. Police in Winter Springs, which is just north of Orlando, said they...
Child dies after suspected brain-eating amoeba infection in Nebraska, officials say
A child has died from a suspected infection with Naegleria fowleri – or brain-eating amoeba – in Nebraska, health officials said Wednesday. If confirmed, it would be the first known death from it in the state. The Douglas County Health Department said in a news release that the...
WSGW Morning Team Show: August 19, 2022 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU….. *************************************************************. Altas Moth photo: Washington State Department of Agriculture. Mothra (from the original 1961 movie) *************************************************************. Win a Family Four Pack of Tickets to the Tigers just for Signing Up for the WSGW...
