Lewis Edward Testerman
Lewis Edward Testerman, 67, a native of Marion, VA and a resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, while surrounded by the love of his devoted and caring family. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on...
TPSO brawls in Battle of the Badges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to recognize and congratulate two members of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office who recently participated in the Monroe City Battle of the Badges event to raise money for communities throughout the State of Louisiana. 1st Lt. Seth Boudreaux and Cpl. Kyle Dunning were in attendance for the event, which was held on August 13, 2022, at the Monroe Civic Center, from 6:00pm-10:00pm.
Tristin Dugas
Tristin John Dugas, native of Houma, La and resident of Odessa, Tx, passed away Saturday August 13, 2022. He was 24 years old. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday August 26, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.
TPSO announce promotions
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is very pleased to announce the promotion of five current Investigators with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, to the rank of Lieutenant, in their respective Investigative Divisions. Each of the Investigators promoted, will serve as a Team Leader for their respective Investigative Division, in...
Body of man reported overboard in Houma Navigational Canal found
The Coast Guard suspended its search Friday evening for a 59-year-old man who went missing near Houma, Louisiana, Thursday. Coast Guard rescue crews searched for approximately 24 hours, covering more than 50 square miles. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the deceased individual Saturday morning. Watchstanders at...
Synergy Bank’s Patrice Oncale Recieves LBA Service Award for 46 Years of Service
Congratulations to Synergy Bank’s Patrice Oncale on receiving an Louisiana Bankers Association (LBA) Service Award for serving the banking industry for 46 years!. The award was instituted by the LBA board of directors in 1967 for bankers in the industry. The award is given to those in the industry for 45 or more years and applies to any director, officer, or employee.
Downtown Sounds ready to help ThiboGrow
The first “Downtown Sounds” concert will be August 18, featuring Parish County Line, Highwater and Maurice Maurice. This event is a major piece in the future economic growth puzzle for downtown Thibodaux. The stage opens at 5:45 p.m. with Maurice Maurice. Highwater takes the stage at 7 p.m....
Officials searching for man missing in Houma Navigation Canal
The Coast Guard, along with local and state responders, are searching for a mariner who went missing near Houma, Louisiana, Thursday. Missing is Lawrence Kennedy, 59-year-old African-American male, who was last reported wearing shorts and a pink and turquoise button up shirt. He was last seen in the water with no lifejacket near mile marker 21 of the Houma Navigation Canal.
Missing Houma woman last seen in Texas
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (August 19, 2022) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is releasing additional information in the Caitlyn Case investigation in hopes of narrowing the search area. During the course of the investigation, Special Agents have determined that 33-year-old Case’s last known location was in the...
Mystery animals make an appearance at Lafourche libraries
Lafourche Parish Public Library is excited to present mystery animals at the library! The Thibodaux and Lockport Branches present Animal Tales, a live animal show, on Saturday, August 27. During the show, children will learn how to classify animals, while meeting six exotic animals including a mammal, bird, reptile, amphibian, insect, and arachnid. The one hour event is free and open to the public.
Galliano Fresh Market celebrated resilience and community at grand opening
Residents of Galliano and the South Lafourche community celebrated the grand opening of a beloved grocery store nearly a year after Hurricane Ida destroyed it. Galliano Fresh Market opened its doors for the first time in 11 months on Tuesday, with dozens of loyal shoppers lining up two hours before the store’s opening.
Housing Louisiana to host Disaster Recovery Information Session
Housing Louisiana will host a Disaster Recovery Informational Session on Thursday, September 8, at the Terrebonne Public Library North Branch from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The informational session is open to residents of Houma and Thibodaux, and will discuss how federal fund allocations will impact the bayou region. “Now is the time for us to stand up and let our government leaders know how we would like to see disaster relief dollars spent in our communities,” reads a statement from Housing Louisiana.
Bayou Community Foundation Conference Strengthens Nonprofit Organizations in the Bayou Region
Over 100 local nonprofit representatives participated in Bayou Community Foundation’s 2022 Bayou Region Nonprofit Conference on August 18 hosted by Fletcher Technical Community College. Sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, the conference was designed to help local nonprofit staff and volunteers strengthen their organizations and their...
LA State Police partnered with local law enforcement for training day
Louisiana State Police partnered with local law enforcement to participate in a training day at Nicholls State University. The training day took place on August 15, and featured crisis negotiators and personnel from Louisiana State Police, Nicholls State Police Department, Morgan City Police Department, and Assumption Parish Police Department. LA...
OnPath Federal Credit Union Academic Scholarships to Benefit Nicholls Students
OnPath Federal Credit Union has gifted the Nicholls State University Foundation $10,000 to award up to ten qualifying Nicholls students scholarships. Each student will receive a $1,000 scholarship for the academic year split with $500 per semester. Recipients may be of any classification but must be full-time students, maintain a...
You don’t want to miss everything happening this weekend!
Thursday, August 18 Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Wellness Expo | noon – 6:00 p.m. | Houma Terrebonne Civic Center Come out and learn ways of living a healthier lifestyle from some of the most qualified local health organizations. Vendors will discuss various topics on health and resources around the area. The event is open to the community.
South Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Company to host shrimp plate fundraiser
Crawfish may be out of season but South Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Company invites seafood lovers to enjoy a cajun treat in support of a great cause. The fire station will host a drive-thru shrimp boil fundraiser on Saturday, August 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seafood lovers can stop...
National Association of University Women to host Career Expo
The National Association of University Women Terrebonne Parish Branch is pleased to announce it will host an HBCU Career Expo on Saturday, August 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Houma Municipal Auditorium. The purpose of the Career Expo is to provide information on Historically Black Colleges and...
Houma man arrested for multiple charges including Attempted First Degree Murder, Criminal Street Gang Activity
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man wanted in connection in an ongoing narcotics-based investigation. Jajuan Melvin Poindexter, 21, of Houma, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants in connection with the investigation. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office originally released information on the investigation June 1,...
Thibodaux pet store celebrates with Grand Opening Event
Petsense is excited to announce it will celebrate its Grand Opening on Friday, August 19, in Thibodaux after being closed for nearly a year. The pet store will host its highly anticipated Grand Opening, providing Thibodaux pet parents with a sense of normalcy. Nationally known as “America’s Hometown Pet Store”,...
