Highland, IL

wgel.com

Udell V. Cook

Udell V. Cook, age 91 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJC) in Saint Louis, MO. He was born on Friday, June 19, 1931, in Highland, IL, the son of Isaac and Stella (nee Frey) Cook. On Saturday, October 17, 1953, he married Kathryn A....
HIGHLAND, IL
wgel.com

Cavaletto Family Donates To KC

John and Connie Cavaletto of Salem, IL, recently donated $5,000 to the Michele Cavaletto Memorial Scholarship at Kaskaskia College. “I’m an alumna of Kaskaskia College and so is Michele’s daughter Rachel,” said Connie Cavaletto. “We are proud to present this donation to the scholarship on behalf of Michele’s granddaughter Harlann Michele.” Pictured (l-r) KC President George Evans, Harlann Lockwood, and Rachel Lockwood.
SALEM, IL
wgel.com

Charlotte Joan Foster

Charlotte Joan Foster, age 80 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Mrs. Foster was born in Breese, IL on March 24, 1942, a daughter of Carl Paul and Mildred Viola (nee Koehler) Meyer. She married Charles “Buddy” Foster in Salem on March 21, 1959, and he preceded her in death on August 24, 2020.
BREESE, IL
wgel.com

Economic Development Director On City Plaza Grant

The City of Greenville received great news this week that it has been awarded a Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main Streets Capital Program grant. The city is to get the full amount it requested, $1.9 million, for a downtown plaza and visitor’s center. WGEL’s Jeff Leidel asked Greenville Economic...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

GHS Sports Preview Friday

Greenville High School sports fans will have the chance to see pre-season action by the volleyball, boys’ soccer and football teams Friday evening. The volleyball girls will scrimmage at 5 p.m. in the gymnasium. The soccer Comets also scrimmage at 5 o’clock on Tom Doll Field. About 6:30...
GREENVILLE, IL

