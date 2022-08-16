Read full article on original website
Charlotte Joan Foster
Charlotte Joan Foster, age 80 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Mrs. Foster was born in Breese, IL on March 24, 1942, a daughter of Carl Paul and Mildred Viola (nee Koehler) Meyer. She married Charles “Buddy” Foster in Salem on March 21, 1959, and he preceded her in death on August 24, 2020.
Cavaletto Family Donates To KC
John and Connie Cavaletto of Salem, IL, recently donated $5,000 to the Michele Cavaletto Memorial Scholarship at Kaskaskia College. “I’m an alumna of Kaskaskia College and so is Michele’s daughter Rachel,” said Connie Cavaletto. “We are proud to present this donation to the scholarship on behalf of Michele’s granddaughter Harlann Michele.” Pictured (l-r) KC President George Evans, Harlann Lockwood, and Rachel Lockwood.
Rural Church Meeting & Potluck
The annual Rural Church meeting of the Bond County Historical and Genealogical Societies will be Thursday, August 25, at the Woburn Baptist Church, north of Greenville. It will be a potluck dinner starting at 6 PM and church members will provide the meat entrée and drinks. The program will follow at 7 PM and will highlight the history of the church and community. The public is invited.
GHS Sports Preview Friday
Greenville High School sports fans will have the chance to see pre-season action by the volleyball, boys’ soccer and football teams Friday evening. The volleyball girls will scrimmage at 5 p.m. in the gymnasium. The soccer Comets also scrimmage at 5 o’clock on Tom Doll Field. About 6:30...
Economic Development Director On City Plaza Grant
The City of Greenville received great news this week that it has been awarded a Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main Streets Capital Program grant. The city is to get the full amount it requested, $1.9 million, for a downtown plaza and visitor’s center. WGEL’s Jeff Leidel asked Greenville Economic...
County Board Talks Permits, Ordinances & More
The Bond County Board met Tuesday night and approved two recommendations from the Bond County Zoning Board of Appeals. County board members issued a special use permit to Tom Theiss to rent agriculture buildings, not used for agricultural purposes, in section 35 of LaGrange Township. They also amended an ordinance...
