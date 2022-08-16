Read full article on original website
‘I can’t even go into town’: Neighbors in southeast Travis County call on leaders to find traffic solution
A Travis County spokesperson told KXAN county leaders are working with "interested parties" to come up with a solution to the problem.
City of Austin’s Affordable Energy Summit: Empowering service providers to assist Austinites struggling with utility bills
The City of Austin offers one of the most robust Customer Assistance Programs (CAP) in the country, helping City of Austin utility customers in financial need pay their utility bills. On Monday, Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the City will host its 12th Affordable Energy Summit at...
Austin ISD schools receive $300K in grants for projects, programs
Austin Ed Fund, Austin ISD’s nonprofit public education foundation, announced it would use $300,000 to fund 52 projects across the district as part of its grant program.
UT Austin Police Department launches Interactive Transparency Dashboards
AUSTIN, Texas - The UT Austin Police Department has launched their Interactive Transparency Dashboards. It gives people an interactive way to look at data on the types of calls officers are responding to. The university says they put the dashboard together in an effort to be as transparent as possible...
New leak found in repaired pipeline in Leander
LEANDER, Texas - Contractors found a leak in the section of 36-inch raw water pipeline previously repaired in 2021 in Leander. Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority said the pipeline supplies raw water from Lake Travis into the BCRUA water treatment facility, which is Leander's primary source for treated drinking water.
Austin passes record $5 billion budget including $20 living wage for staff and 40% increase in council salaries
Austin Council during the first day of their budget passing process. (Courtesy City of Austin) On Aug. 18, Austin City Council approved a $5 billion budget for fiscal year 2022-23 in a 10-1 vote. The budget included dozens of amendments from city council members, most notably a $20 living wage...
Samsung donates $1 million to organizations serving the City of Taylor
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Samsung Austin Semiconductor announced Friday that it is donating $1 million to local charitable organizations that serve Taylor, which is the site of its new semiconductor facility. According to a media release, the donation comes as the one-year anniversary of the City of Taylor and...
City of Kyle revises Stage 2 water schedule
KYLE, Texas - The City of Kyle has revised the Stage 2 water schedule. Residential and commercial customers can now water by sprinkler, soaker hose, drip irrigation, or automatic irrigation system from 7 p.m. -10 p.m. on their designated outdoor water use day. Residents are asked to check and adjust...
Kyle police host citywide cleanup at Hays High School Aug 27
KYLE, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is hosting a citywide cleanup August 27 to collect residential waste. Participants will be allowed to bring residential waste from 7-11 a.m. to Jack C. Hays High School in Kyle. Spots are limited to the first 500 residents that sign up through an...
Sewage discharged into Brushy Creek from Leander treatment plant
A notice was issued Thursday after effluent was accidentally discharged from a wastewater treatment plant in Leander during construction.
City of Austin provides update on Wage Theft ordinance
The City of Austin responded to a resolution that directed the city manager to initiate an ordinance to assist employees working within city limits.
University Boulevard reopens after Round Rock crash involving dump truck
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock drivers experienced delays on University Boulevard near State Highway 130 Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash. Police said at 10:50 a.m. that the eastbound lanes of University Boulevard near SH 130 are shut down due to the wreck. A dump truck was among the vehicles involved.
LCRA board approves one-year moratorium on community marinas
The Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors approved a moratorium on new and amendment applications for community marinas in the Highland Lakes during its regular board meeting Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Austin. The moratorium was supported by two Granite Shoals residents who spoke on the issue. “We are seeing...
18-wheeler involved in multiple vehicle crash in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Officials are investigating after an 18-wheeler was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Round Rock. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. on SH-45 between Greenlawn Boulevard and I-35. The Round Rock Police Department says the 18-wheeler caught on fire. Lanes of westbound SH-45 were shut...
TCSO looking for multiple suspects in Menchaca Road homicide
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is looking for "multiple suspects" they say were seen running away from the scene of a homicide in South Austin Friday night. At 11:40 p.m. on August 19, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot and a...
Austin City Council member opposes raising council member salaries
AUSTIN, Texas - At least one Austin City Council member is against raising the salary of city council members. The budget adoption meeting continued yesterday at City Hall and if the raise is approved, city council members will make about $117,000 a year. That's about 40% more than what they're making now, and it could cost taxpayers an additional $350,000 a year.
Lanes reopen after fiery crash involving 18-wheeler on SH 45 in Round Rock
Parts of State Highway 45 reopened Thursday morning after a wreck involving multiple vehicles and an 18-wheeler, according to Round Rock Police.
Former chaplain for Austin Fire sues city over blog post about transgender athletes
A man who served as lead chaplain for the Austin Fire Department is suing the AFD chief and the City of Austin, claiming he was unfairly fired because of his views on transgender athletes that he posted to a personal blog.
17-year-old Michigan girl missing from North Austin hotel
AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old Michigan girl on vacation with her father and brother in North Austin is missing, says her mother. Destiny Wallag was last seen leaving the Spring Hill Suites on Stonelake Boulevard on Friday, August 19 around 5:45 a.m. According to her mother, she told her father she was going to work out at the hotel's gym, but instead left the hotel on foot with a fishing rod.
All lanes of University Blvd. in Round Rock reopen after wreck
The Round Rock Police Department posted on Twitter Wednesday morning about a multi-vehicle crash on University Blvd. near S.H. 130.
