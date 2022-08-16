ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

18 amazing images of graffiti, street art in NYC captured by Staten Island teen photographer

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Graffiti and street art depict the mind of an artist and the ability to create something that will live on forever. From Washington Heights to the Bronx, graffiti made its debut all over New York City during the late ‘60s. Many would even go as far as saying that what is now a form of visual art was once referred to as a crime wave that hit the five boroughs.
The Staten Island Advance

MTA directs bus depots to leave some empty shifts uncovered, report says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island’s longstanding issue of no-show buses could soon be exacerbated by a new MTA policy. Managers at MTA bus depots have been directed to allow up to six empty bus driver shifts to go uncovered each weekday, meaning extra drivers will not be brought in to cover shifts left vacant by others calling in sick or taking vacation, according to a Daily News report.
The Staten Island Advance

Arrested woman, 33, escapes from NYC police station; police still searching for her

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — NYPD officers are looking for a woman who escaped from a Bronx police station Wednesday night. As of Thursday evening she has still evaded capture. Christina Evans, 33, managed to escape from the 44th Precinct at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, The New York Post reported. She had been arrested for allegedly violating a protective order against her.
The Staten Island Advance

As Primary Election Day nears, candidates vying to represent Staten Island get union, advocacy group endorsements

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York State Senate and congressional candidates across Staten Island have been securing the support of labor unions throughout the city, national advocacy groups and local community leaders as they prepare for the August 23 primary. N.Y. CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 11. Brittany Ramos DeBarros. Democratic and Working...
Complex

NYC Cab Driver and Father of 4 Allegedly Killed by Group Who Refused to Pay Fare

A 52-year-old taxi driver in New York City died this week after he was attacked by a group of people who didn’t pay their fare. News 12 reports the altercation happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 in the Edgemere neighborhood of the Bronx, near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard. Police released footage of the assault, which shows the victim, Kutin Gyimah, getting beaten by five passengers. The suspects police have identified range in age from 13 to 20.
wufe967.com

New York man caught on 'road rage' video 'menacing' neighbors with handgun on their own front porch

A New York family is suing a neighbor for $20 million after he allegedly followed their son home and pulled a gun out in a road-rage fueled encounter on their own front lawn. A notice of claim filed earlier this week alleges that Douglas Debonet, 32, was involved in a July 23 road rage argument that led to a crash around the corner from his neighbor’s home at the intersection of Old Town Road and County Road 83 in Selden, New York.
The Staten Island Advance

Q Lazzarus, famed musician who was later a Staten Islander, dies at 60

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Diane Luckey, a musician who was propelled into stardom with her 1988 hit song “Goodbye Horses,” an iconic tune from the Oscar-winning film “Silence of the Lambs,” has died. The former singer, who later appeared in the 1993 movie “Philadelphia,” before reportedly retreating from the limelight and working as a Staten Island bus driver, was just 60 years old.
