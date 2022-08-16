Read full article on original website
18 amazing images of graffiti, street art in NYC captured by Staten Island teen photographer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Graffiti and street art depict the mind of an artist and the ability to create something that will live on forever. From Washington Heights to the Bronx, graffiti made its debut all over New York City during the late ‘60s. Many would even go as far as saying that what is now a form of visual art was once referred to as a crime wave that hit the five boroughs.
NYC shells out $300K per year of taxpayer $$ for Staten Island St. Patrick’s Parade, despite LGBTQ+ exclusion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City shells out around $300,000 per year for NYPD overtime pay and Sanitation (DSNY) worker services for the annual Staten Island St. Patrick’s Parade, the Advance has learned. The financial breakdown of services was compiled by City Comptroller Brad Lander’s office after the...
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Health & Mental Hygiene Employee, Ivy Woodburn, 65, Arrested
On Friday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 0002 hours, the following 65-year-old female off-duty New York city employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 6th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Ivy Woodburn. NYC Department of Health & Mental Hygiene. Charges:. DWI. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
CNBC
'For a whole week, I was just breaking down': How 3 renters are coping with the record-breaking cost of rent in New York City
New York City rent is notoriously unreasonable, and this year it hit an all-time high. In June, citywide median asking rent reached $3,500, a 35% increase from last year, according to a report by StreetEasy. Manhattan has the highest median rent right now at $4,100, but that doesn't mean the...
MTA directs bus depots to leave some empty shifts uncovered, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island’s longstanding issue of no-show buses could soon be exacerbated by a new MTA policy. Managers at MTA bus depots have been directed to allow up to six empty bus driver shifts to go uncovered each weekday, meaning extra drivers will not be brought in to cover shifts left vacant by others calling in sick or taking vacation, according to a Daily News report.
Uber Charter launches in NYC; High-occupancy buses, vans now bookable through app
Planning a company outing? Celebrating a wedding? Setting up a massive tailgate?. Well now New Yorkers can conveniently charter vehicles big enough to transport their entire groups with just a few quick taps. On Thursday, Uber launched its new group transportation feature, Uber Charter, in the New York and New...
VIDEO: Shootout in Upper Manhattan sends witnesses ducking for cover; 2 sought
Police are searching for two men behind a wild shootout in Upper Manhattan earlier this month.
NBC New York
Husband, Wife Strolling NYC Neighborhood Caught in Late-Night Shooting
A couple out for a walk wound up in a hospital when a pair of suspects recklessly opened fire on a Bronx street, authorities said Friday. Police said the shots rang out around 12:20 a.m. in the Morrisania section of the borough. A group had gathered outside on East 165th...
Arrested woman, 33, escapes from NYC police station; police still searching for her
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — NYPD officers are looking for a woman who escaped from a Bronx police station Wednesday night. As of Thursday evening she has still evaded capture. Christina Evans, 33, managed to escape from the 44th Precinct at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, The New York Post reported. She had been arrested for allegedly violating a protective order against her.
Thinking about becoming an NYPD officer? Exam registration is now open.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you are considering becoming a cop, the registration period for the NYPD exam is now open. The registration runs from Aug. 10 to Sept. 30, and the exam is free of charge, according to a flyer posted on the NYPD’s 122nd Precinct Twitter page.
Staten Island couple Meaghan Pulci and Matthew Jurdak married at sea
Staten Island N.Y. -- Staten Island natives Meaghan Pulci and Matthew Jurdak were married at sea April 10, 2022 aboard the Star Ship Yacht Cruises, Clearwater Florida. The ceremony was officiated by Captain Brennan. The bride is the daughter of Leslie and Charles Pulci of Grant City Staten Island. The...
As Primary Election Day nears, candidates vying to represent Staten Island get union, advocacy group endorsements
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York State Senate and congressional candidates across Staten Island have been securing the support of labor unions throughout the city, national advocacy groups and local community leaders as they prepare for the August 23 primary. N.Y. CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 11. Brittany Ramos DeBarros. Democratic and Working...
Complex
NYC Cab Driver and Father of 4 Allegedly Killed by Group Who Refused to Pay Fare
A 52-year-old taxi driver in New York City died this week after he was attacked by a group of people who didn’t pay their fare. News 12 reports the altercation happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 in the Edgemere neighborhood of the Bronx, near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard. Police released footage of the assault, which shows the victim, Kutin Gyimah, getting beaten by five passengers. The suspects police have identified range in age from 13 to 20.
EMT, 25, shot in ambulance by patient, sues Staten Island bar, alleging it served drunk gunman even more drinks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 25-year-old EMT who was shot in the back of an ambulance while treating a patient in May has filed a lawsuit against his alleged attacker as well as the Funkey Monkey Lounge in West Brighton, where he claims his assailant was drinking prior to the incident.
wufe967.com
New York man caught on 'road rage' video 'menacing' neighbors with handgun on their own front porch
A New York family is suing a neighbor for $20 million after he allegedly followed their son home and pulled a gun out in a road-rage fueled encounter on their own front lawn. A notice of claim filed earlier this week alleges that Douglas Debonet, 32, was involved in a July 23 road rage argument that led to a crash around the corner from his neighbor’s home at the intersection of Old Town Road and County Road 83 in Selden, New York.
Animal abusers must face stiffer penalties (opinion)
Animal cruelty cases stand among the most disturbing and gut-wrenching crimes prosecutors, police officers, and the public can encounter, yet under New York’s current animal abuse laws, the punishment for those who commit these atrocious acts rarely, if ever, fits the crime. Despite the arrest and successful prosecution of...
Q Lazzarus, famed musician who was later a Staten Islander, dies at 60
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Diane Luckey, a musician who was propelled into stardom with her 1988 hit song “Goodbye Horses,” an iconic tune from the Oscar-winning film “Silence of the Lambs,” has died. The former singer, who later appeared in the 1993 movie “Philadelphia,” before reportedly retreating from the limelight and working as a Staten Island bus driver, was just 60 years old.
Staten Islanders to commission: Keep other boroughs out of our City Council districts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fewer Staten Islanders made their way to Borough Hall in St. George Thursday night for the second hearing for the City Council redistricting process, but they came with the same message. The consistent message from borough residents, who have submitted testimony to the New York...
Event highlights maternal and infant health inequity faced by Black Staten Islanders
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The Community Health Center of Richmond (CHCR) hosted an event Wednesday at Mt. Sinai United Christian Church in Tompkinsville, spotlighting the critical issue of disparate health access and outcomes for Black mothers and babies on Staten Island. More than 70 people attended the “Staten Island...
Lanternflies are now swarming Staten Island’s protected Greenbelt
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Walks through the great outdoors became a norm for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now residents are finding it hard to continue that trend by seeing spotted lanternflies everywhere they go. Photos submitted on Instagram to the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com show an infestation of...
