Allegany County, NY

2 On Your Side

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portions of Genesee and Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another afternoon of strong storms across Western New York for the second day in a row. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for portions of Genesee and Erie County. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail are the primary threats. This cell was previous severe warned until 5 p.m. and the warning has been extended in time and area as it slowly tracks west. Heavy rain that could lead to minor flooding as well as lots of lightning is expected with this storm too.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York

There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
BUFFALO, NY
Friendship, NY
Allegany County, NY
Buffalo, NY
wesb.com

Lightning Causes House Fire in Olean

Lightning caused a house fire in Olean Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were called out shortly before 1 PM for a report of a lightning-caused fire in the 100 block of North 4th Street. Firefighters reported the fire knocked down at 1:08. The amount of the damage is still unknown.
chautauquatoday.com

DEC Officer Rescues Pair of Baby Opossums in Cattaraugus County

A New York State DEC officer recently rescued a pair of baby opossums in Cattaraugus County and took them to a local rehabilitation center. The DEC reports that Environmental Conservation Officer Jason Powers assisted in rescuing the two babies on August 5th after their mother was struck by a vehicle. Officer Powers worked quickly to retrieve the babies. He successfully transported them to a wildlife rehabilitation center in the Town of Poland.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Three Bradford Township Firefighters Battling Montana Wildfires

Three volunteer firefighters from Bradford Township have deployed to Montana to help battle wildfires. Firefighters Nick Colley, Mike Maze, and Jim Maze flew from Harrisburg to Montana Tuesday morning. They will join firefighters from across the country fighting wildfires in that state. The three will spend two weeks battling the...
BRADFORD, PA
News 4 Buffalo

County Fair Food Showdown winners announced

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Fair has amazing food, but only a few can recognized as the best of the food showdown winners. There were three categories: new food, sweets and treats and a healthy option. The best new food dish was the “Dirty Bird chicken and waffle pizza,” a collaboration between Dirty […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $10M to Support Creation of Threat Assessment/Management Teams Across NYS

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $10 million available to all 57 counties and the City of New York to support the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams, a key component of local Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans required under Executive Order 18. The Executive Order was issued by Governor Hochul in the immediate aftermath of the Buffalo attack in May and is designed to fight the troubling surge in domestic terrorism and violent extremism frequently inspired by, planned on and posted about on social media platforms and internet forums. Pursuant to Executive Order 18, the plans must include input from law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials, social service agencies, and other key stakeholders within their jurisdictions.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

West Seneca man arrested for felony DWI

On August 17, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Jason. Majewski., 56, of West Seneca, NY, for felony Driving While Intoxicated-Previous Conviction Within Ten Years. During a traffic stop on French Road in the village of Depew, Majewski was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Majewski had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Majewski had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and processed at SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.16% BAC. Majewski was released with appearance tickets for the village of Depew court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
WEST SENECA, NY

