Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portions of Genesee and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another afternoon of strong storms across Western New York for the second day in a row. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for portions of Genesee and Erie County. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail are the primary threats. This cell was previous severe warned until 5 p.m. and the warning has been extended in time and area as it slowly tracks west. Heavy rain that could lead to minor flooding as well as lots of lightning is expected with this storm too.
1 year after the August 2021 flood: a look back and what is happening today
WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) – Starting in the afternoon on August 17th, 2021 and ending the following day, heavy downpours and strong floods were scattered across the Twin Tiers, especially in Steuben County. According to the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport, 4.10 inches of precipitation were recorded from August 17th to August...
Livingston County seeks public input on culvert replacement project
MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. (WHEC) — Livingston County is working on the design for a culvert replacement project located on Presbyterian Road in Mount Morris. The highway department wants to hear from the public about the new structure that will be designed to last the next 75 years. The $773,200...
Cops Will Be All Over The Highways In New York
There are still so many things to see and do before was can say summer is officially over in New York State. After the last two summers we had, this summer has been nothing short of fun! It has been great to be back out enjoying concerts, fairs and festivals in person again and it has been amazing to put the COVID pandemic behind us. But even though things have gotten back to a more normal feel, we still need to be responsible on the roadways.
Lane changes in place for NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) – The NASCAR fever is in full effect in Schuyler County as campers and race enthusiasts pack into Watkins Glen International. With so many people arriving and leaving in such a short time, the Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to be mindful of lane changes around the track during Sunday’s race. Several […]
$3.3M MRF planned for New York will recycle wind turbine blades, other materials
Momentum of Western New York, a recently launched recycling company, has announced plans to develop a $3.3 million material recovery facility in Steuben County, New York, that will specialize in windmill blade recycling. As reported by The Evening Tribune, Momentum will be taking over the windmill recycling operation of T&R...
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
Lightning Causes House Fire in Olean
Lightning caused a house fire in Olean Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters were called out shortly before 1 PM for a report of a lightning-caused fire in the 100 block of North 4th Street. Firefighters reported the fire knocked down at 1:08. The amount of the damage is still unknown.
Buffalo To Become North America’s Next Best Cruise Destination
Earlier this month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement on the Buffalo waterfront about some new construction and improvements that are coming to the Queens City of the Great Lakes. Among the things that were discussed was the new Waterfront Activity Center that is built inside of the...
DEC Officer Rescues Pair of Baby Opossums in Cattaraugus County
A New York State DEC officer recently rescued a pair of baby opossums in Cattaraugus County and took them to a local rehabilitation center. The DEC reports that Environmental Conservation Officer Jason Powers assisted in rescuing the two babies on August 5th after their mother was struck by a vehicle. Officer Powers worked quickly to retrieve the babies. He successfully transported them to a wildlife rehabilitation center in the Town of Poland.
Missing man found dead in Town of Wales
The Buffalo Police Department announced today that a man reported missing on Tuesday was found dead in the Town of Wales.
The Fall Foliage Train Is Coming Back to Western New York
Every year when the Erie County Fair comes to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Western New York residents can see a glimmer of light that signals that autumn is in the distance. Once the fair ends, most people look forward to fall and everything that comes with it. Technically, fall doesn't start...
Three Bradford Township Firefighters Battling Montana Wildfires
Three volunteer firefighters from Bradford Township have deployed to Montana to help battle wildfires. Firefighters Nick Colley, Mike Maze, and Jim Maze flew from Harrisburg to Montana Tuesday morning. They will join firefighters from across the country fighting wildfires in that state. The three will spend two weeks battling the...
Female shot and killed early Friday morning in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A female was shot and killed early Friday morning in Buffalo. The fatal shooting happened just after midnight on the first block of Elmer Avenue, between Amherst Street and Kensington Avenue. The female who was shot was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was...
County Fair Food Showdown winners announced
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Fair has amazing food, but only a few can recognized as the best of the food showdown winners. There were three categories: new food, sweets and treats and a healthy option. The best new food dish was the “Dirty Bird chicken and waffle pizza,” a collaboration between Dirty […]
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office warns about thefts from cars
Anything of value should not be left inside a vehicle while no one's inside, the Sheriff's Office advises.
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $10M to Support Creation of Threat Assessment/Management Teams Across NYS
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $10 million available to all 57 counties and the City of New York to support the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams, a key component of local Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans required under Executive Order 18. The Executive Order was issued by Governor Hochul in the immediate aftermath of the Buffalo attack in May and is designed to fight the troubling surge in domestic terrorism and violent extremism frequently inspired by, planned on and posted about on social media platforms and internet forums. Pursuant to Executive Order 18, the plans must include input from law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials, social service agencies, and other key stakeholders within their jurisdictions.
Opening day of the Erie County Fair brought in a record amount of canned food donations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On opening day, the Erie County Fair accepted canned food donations for. in exchange for free admission for the day. This year's donations far surpassed previous years. After tallying up the donation totals, FeedMore has recorded a record breaking 96,555 lbs. "FeedMore WNY is beyond grateful...
Buffalo Police Issue Alert for Missing 12-Year-Old
BUFFALO, NY – A 12-year-old from Buffalo has gone missing and today, police issued an...
West Seneca man arrested for felony DWI
On August 17, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Jason. Majewski., 56, of West Seneca, NY, for felony Driving While Intoxicated-Previous Conviction Within Ten Years. During a traffic stop on French Road in the village of Depew, Majewski was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Majewski had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Majewski had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and processed at SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.16% BAC. Majewski was released with appearance tickets for the village of Depew court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
