KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico?

HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a time when New Mexico’s farmers harvested tens of thousands of acres of chile a year. Last year, farmers harvested just 8,500 acres, a 75% decrease from the all-time high, back in the 1990s. In fact, in 2021 New Mexico had its smallest chile pepper production in more than a […]
AGRICULTURE
KRQE News 13

Record monsoon moisture to bring heavy rain across parts of New Mexico

Record monsoon moisture will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state this weekend. The heaviest rain will fall Friday night through Saturday, with flash flooding possible. A broad area of heavy rain will develop across southwestern New Mexico late tonight and will spread north and east through the overnight....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: New Mexico green chile farmers struggle with production

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – At a chile farm in Lemitar, New Mexico green chile is mere days away from being picked. Farmers throughout the state have been struggling with the rise in costs due to inflation, a decline in the labor force, and overall less chile production. “Our farmers are going to assure that the consumers are going to have New Mexico chile on their plates,” says Travis Day from the New Mexico Chile Association.
LEMITAR, NM
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Concerned neighbors, Coronado Park closed, Isolated storms, Deadly robbery, Service dog demand

[1] Neighbors have mixed reaction to Coronado Park closure – While the city of Albuquerque kept its promise to shutdown Coronado Park. Some are asking if the closure created a different problem. Just five blocks away, in a neighborhood off Broadway and Hannett, a new problem emerged. Two hours after the city shut down the park, many of the homeless showed up at the Martinez Town Park. the park is just 30 feet away from an elementary school bus stop.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Long-lasting rain and state-wide flooding Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving north across southern and western New Mexico, and southwest Colorado this afternoon. A flood advisory is in effect north of Roswell until 1 PM, with minor flood potential, especially around streams and rivers. Most rain will stay along and west of the central mountain chain through […]
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain, flash flooding possible across all of New Mexico Saturday

Record monsoon moisture will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state this weekend. The heaviest rain will fall Friday night through Saturday, with flash flooding possible. Heavier rain is returning to the southern half of New Mexico Friday as a deep surge of monsoon moisture begins to move into...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico highlighted in congressional report on ‘dire problem of election misinformation’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legislators in Washington, D.C. point to New Mexico as an example of how election misinformation and disinformation can spread. A recent report by the U.S. House of Representatives’ main investigative committee points to Otero County, New Mexico as a case study in “fraudulent audits.” “The Committee investigated two such audits: in Maricopa […]
OTERO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

How could Colorado River cuts impact New Mexico farmers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the federal government makes cuts on the seven states drawing water from the Colorado River, many are now asking, what cuts could New Mexico see and how will this imapct farmers across the state?. Most of the Southwest is suffering from a devastating drought...
AGRICULTURE
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain moves into New Mexico this weekend

Drier air will limit storm chances in northern New Mexico Thursday, but rain is still likely in the southern half of the state. An impressive surge of monsoon moisture arrives this weekend bringing heavy rain to parts of the state. Drier air will bring a break from the rain north...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Isolated storms today, widespread rain over weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Northern, eastern and southern New Mexico are waking up to showers and some heavy downpours this morning. Most rain should end by mid-morning. Today will be partly cloudy with lower temperatures and isolated showers and storms. Storms will develop in the mountains, pushing south/southwest throughout the evening. Most of the northern New […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain moving east this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – What month is it? We sure wouldn’t know it’s August by the weather!. We’re getting a taste of autumn with overcast skies, record cool temps, and some chillier breezes this afternoon. Temperatures felt more like October with highs a solid 15-20° below average! Many cities across New Mexico broke records for the coolest August 20 on record, Albuquerque only reached into the upper 60s, Santa Fe middle 60s, and Roswell middle 70s. A rather strong area of low pressure coupled with some tropical moisture produces widespread rain. So far, in the past 24 hours, we’ve seen a general 1-3″ with locally heavier amounts, especially over the McBride burn scar. The heaviest rain shifts east overnight, taking the heavy rain with it. Still expect cloudy skies with scattered lighter showers southeast.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police investigating murder-suicide in the South Valley

Albuquerque Police investigating murder-suicide in the South Valley. Albuquerque Police investigating murder-suicide in …. Authorities look for man accused of stabbing, lighting …. Non-profits clean up ball field for South Valley …. NASA encouraging everyone to grow chile plants after …. Albuquerque CBD store owner frustrated after latest …. The...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender girls in Utah will be given the opportunity to participate in girls’ sports as the school year begins, after a judge on Friday reversed a ban pending legal challenges from parents. Instead of an outright ban, transgender girls will now be sent...
UTAH STATE
KRQE News 13

Widespread rain and flood watch over the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Gallup area, southwest New Mexico and Roswell areas are waking up to showers and thunderstorms this morning. The rest of the state is dry and partly cloudy. These morning showers and storms may last through the midday, before more showers and storms will develop during the afternoon in the high terrain. […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Jicarilla man charged with domestic assault

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Patrick Maestas, 33, has been charged with domestic assault for allegedly strangling the mother of his child. Court records show Maestas, a member of the Jicarilla Apache Nation was in a dispute with the woman, a member of the Navajo Nation, when the alleged assault happened. According to court records Maestas and […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain starts to move into parts of New Mexico Friday

Isolated storms will return again Friday afternoon. Deep monsoon moisture will begin to move into the state Friday night and bring widespread heavy rainfall to the state through the weekend. Drier air finally brought some relief from the flooding across northern New Mexico Thursday. Showers and storms will still linger...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Man sentenced for assaulting woman on Mescalero Apache Reservation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Romeo Martinez, 23, has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for assaulting his grandmother’s sister during a dispute. According to court records, Martinez went to his grandmother’s home on the Mescalero Apache Reservation in June 2021. Martinez is not an enrolled member of any federally-recognized Tribe and is […]
PUBLIC SAFETY

