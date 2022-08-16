Read full article on original website
What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico?
HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a time when New Mexico’s farmers harvested tens of thousands of acres of chile a year. Last year, farmers harvested just 8,500 acres, a 75% decrease from the all-time high, back in the 1990s. In fact, in 2021 New Mexico had its smallest chile pepper production in more than a […]
Record monsoon moisture to bring heavy rain across parts of New Mexico
Record monsoon moisture will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state this weekend. The heaviest rain will fall Friday night through Saturday, with flash flooding possible. A broad area of heavy rain will develop across southwestern New Mexico late tonight and will spread north and east through the overnight....
PHOTOS: New Mexico green chile farmers struggle with production
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – At a chile farm in Lemitar, New Mexico green chile is mere days away from being picked. Farmers throughout the state have been struggling with the rise in costs due to inflation, a decline in the labor force, and overall less chile production. “Our farmers are going to assure that the consumers are going to have New Mexico chile on their plates,” says Travis Day from the New Mexico Chile Association.
KRQE Newsfeed: Concerned neighbors, Coronado Park closed, Isolated storms, Deadly robbery, Service dog demand
[1] Neighbors have mixed reaction to Coronado Park closure – While the city of Albuquerque kept its promise to shutdown Coronado Park. Some are asking if the closure created a different problem. Just five blocks away, in a neighborhood off Broadway and Hannett, a new problem emerged. Two hours after the city shut down the park, many of the homeless showed up at the Martinez Town Park. the park is just 30 feet away from an elementary school bus stop.
NASA encouraging everyone to grow chile plants after space experiment
A scientist said they found that the chile plant is very adaptable, but it did grow differently in space.
Long-lasting rain and state-wide flooding Saturday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving north across southern and western New Mexico, and southwest Colorado this afternoon. A flood advisory is in effect north of Roswell until 1 PM, with minor flood potential, especially around streams and rivers. Most rain will stay along and west of the central mountain chain through […]
Heavy rain, flash flooding possible across all of New Mexico Saturday
Record monsoon moisture will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state this weekend. The heaviest rain will fall Friday night through Saturday, with flash flooding possible. Heavier rain is returning to the southern half of New Mexico Friday as a deep surge of monsoon moisture begins to move into...
New Mexico highlighted in congressional report on ‘dire problem of election misinformation’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legislators in Washington, D.C. point to New Mexico as an example of how election misinformation and disinformation can spread. A recent report by the U.S. House of Representatives’ main investigative committee points to Otero County, New Mexico as a case study in “fraudulent audits.” “The Committee investigated two such audits: in Maricopa […]
Why is the state sending stimulus checks to New Mexicans who have died?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has discovered the state is sending stimulus checks to people who’ve died. Some of their families are asking why. KRQE News 13 spoke with a woman who says she received two stimulus checks this month for her father who passed away nearly a year ago. Not only was […]
How could Colorado River cuts impact New Mexico farmers
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the federal government makes cuts on the seven states drawing water from the Colorado River, many are now asking, what cuts could New Mexico see and how will this imapct farmers across the state?. Most of the Southwest is suffering from a devastating drought...
Heavy rain moves into New Mexico this weekend
Drier air will limit storm chances in northern New Mexico Thursday, but rain is still likely in the southern half of the state. An impressive surge of monsoon moisture arrives this weekend bringing heavy rain to parts of the state. Drier air will bring a break from the rain north...
Isolated storms today, widespread rain over weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Northern, eastern and southern New Mexico are waking up to showers and some heavy downpours this morning. Most rain should end by mid-morning. Today will be partly cloudy with lower temperatures and isolated showers and storms. Storms will develop in the mountains, pushing south/southwest throughout the evening. Most of the northern New […]
Heavy rain moving east this evening
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – What month is it? We sure wouldn’t know it’s August by the weather!. We’re getting a taste of autumn with overcast skies, record cool temps, and some chillier breezes this afternoon. Temperatures felt more like October with highs a solid 15-20° below average! Many cities across New Mexico broke records for the coolest August 20 on record, Albuquerque only reached into the upper 60s, Santa Fe middle 60s, and Roswell middle 70s. A rather strong area of low pressure coupled with some tropical moisture produces widespread rain. So far, in the past 24 hours, we’ve seen a general 1-3″ with locally heavier amounts, especially over the McBride burn scar. The heaviest rain shifts east overnight, taking the heavy rain with it. Still expect cloudy skies with scattered lighter showers southeast.
Albuquerque Police investigating murder-suicide in the South Valley
Albuquerque Police investigating murder-suicide in the South Valley. Albuquerque Police investigating murder-suicide in …. Authorities look for man accused of stabbing, lighting …. Non-profits clean up ball field for South Valley …. NASA encouraging everyone to grow chile plants after …. Albuquerque CBD store owner frustrated after latest …. The...
Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender girls in Utah will be given the opportunity to participate in girls’ sports as the school year begins, after a judge on Friday reversed a ban pending legal challenges from parents. Instead of an outright ban, transgender girls will now be sent...
Widespread rain and flood watch over the weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Gallup area, southwest New Mexico and Roswell areas are waking up to showers and thunderstorms this morning. The rest of the state is dry and partly cloudy. These morning showers and storms may last through the midday, before more showers and storms will develop during the afternoon in the high terrain. […]
Jicarilla man charged with domestic assault
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Patrick Maestas, 33, has been charged with domestic assault for allegedly strangling the mother of his child. Court records show Maestas, a member of the Jicarilla Apache Nation was in a dispute with the woman, a member of the Navajo Nation, when the alleged assault happened. According to court records Maestas and […]
Heavy rain starts to move into parts of New Mexico Friday
Isolated storms will return again Friday afternoon. Deep monsoon moisture will begin to move into the state Friday night and bring widespread heavy rainfall to the state through the weekend. Drier air finally brought some relief from the flooding across northern New Mexico Thursday. Showers and storms will still linger...
Man sentenced for assaulting woman on Mescalero Apache Reservation
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Romeo Martinez, 23, has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for assaulting his grandmother’s sister during a dispute. According to court records, Martinez went to his grandmother’s home on the Mescalero Apache Reservation in June 2021. Martinez is not an enrolled member of any federally-recognized Tribe and is […]
