myradiolink.com
Mattoon Chamber Discusses Interesting Events for the Weekend
Thursday, August 18, 2022, Ed Dowd, Executive Director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce was a guest on 101.3 WMCI. Here is a brief description of what he covered during the interview:. Lots of interesting things to do this Weekend. Run For the Fallen- Event runs from 7 am until...
Widower in Decatur in need
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) The morning of August 14 turned into a waking nightmare for a father and husband. Brian Prince arrived home from work to find his wife, Sam, unresponsive. He attempted CPR, called 911, and did everything one has to do in such horrific circumstances. Her heart had stopped beating for unknown reasons. Brian’s […]
WAND TV
Air show returns to Mattoon
Mattoon, Ill (WAND) – For the first time since 2018 the Coles County Air Show returns to the airport in Mattoon on Saturday. The one-day show will feature a performance by the U.S. Air Force A-10 Warthogs. Huey and Cobra helicopters will also be part of the show and be available for rides. Static displays of some aircraft will also be featured.
myradiolink.com
Literature & Libations Fundraiser
The Charleston Carnegie Public Library is proud to present Literature & Libations! This exciting event is happening Saturday, September 10 at 6PM. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the library, from library board members, or at the door. Throughout the evening, attendees will be able to explore the...
New veterans lounge opens in Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Transitioning from military service into the civilian life can be hard for many veterans. A gym owner in Tuscola saw the need for a safe space for vets and he filled it. He started a group designed to help veterans deal with the changes of life after the military called 217 […]
MyWabashValley.com
Get your tickets for the Terre Haute Hot Air Balloon Festival
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Terre Haute is getting ready to launch a brand new Hot Air Balloon Festival and now is the time to get your tickets! Organizers tell Good Day Live that if tickets sell out, they will not be available at the gate. Click here for tickets and event details.
Free school supplies for Mattoon students
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the first day of school for students in Mattoon and the district wanted to make sure everyone is prepared, all thanks to the community’s help. Officials wanted to ensure each student came to school with their basic needs met. That includes everything like food, clothes, shelter and even emotional support. […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Farmers Market Calling for School Supply Donations at Extra Large Market this Saturday
The Danville Farmers Market has an extra-large size market set for this Saturday at the CrossRoads Church. At least 34 vendors expected, lots of produce and meat; and they’ll be collecting school supplies for all ages for the Crosspoint Shelter Programs. Susan Franklin says bring all the supplies you can think of for all ages; and especially, remember those backpacks.
WAND TV
Water Circus coming to Champaign this week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The traveling show, Cirque Italia, is performing in Champaign this week. The Water Circus features high-energy acrobat acts that swing from ropes and flip over trapezes. The show is inspired by the element of water. The stage holds over 35,000 gallons of water and features fountains,...
Fire slows traffic by Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)– Around 5 p.m. the Illinois State Police said there was a grass fire by Tuscola off of Interstate 57. At the time officials reported traffic was backed up, and reduced to one lane. Officials reported around 5:15 p.m. that all lanes are open, “The backup is still present, but is slowly clearing.” […]
Coles Co. officials warn about ‘dangerous dog’ on run
(UPDATE) Officers said the dog was located. CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Police Department is warning citizens of a dog on the run. The CPD said they were alerted to a serious dog bite at 11th and Olive Street Wednesday morning. On their Facebook page officers said the dog was a brindle and gray-white […]
foxillinois.com
Dark history and horror descend upon Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Dark History and Horror Convention, along with the 2022 Screaming Mad Film Festival, was held at the iHotel on Friday. The convention, which is for fans of all things horror from fantasy to true crime, has been growing since it began seven years ago.
WTHI
What's next following a building collapse in Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - The City of Lawrenceville is continuing to monitor the buildings that are collapsing on State Street. Bricks were reported falling as early as last Thursday. Over the last week, both buildings have continued to cave in. State Street between 11th and 12th Street has been temporarily...
WAND TV
Immanuel House in Danville open for homeless families
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Immanuel House in Danville is now open for homeless families. The Dwelling Place helped develop this house, and after about a year the renovations are complete. President of The Board of Directors at The Dwelling Place says, this will be good for families moving forward.
nowdecatur.com
Electronics Recycling Collection Event Set for August 27
August 17, 2022 – Unwanted electronics, such as TVs, video devices, gaming systems and computer equipment, will be collected from those who register for an appointment for Macon County Environmental Management’s Collection Event on Saturday, August 27. Registration is required for attendance. Click here to go to the registration site.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Breaking: House Fire in Marshall, IL –
A garage/house fire started a few minutes ago in Marshall, Illinois. We will update as more information becomes available. This is about one block off of Highway 1. Photo submitted by a passerby.
WTHI
Storage unit theft on the rise in Terre Haute - one local family speaks on a strange experience
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to law enforcement, storage unit theft is on the rise in Terre Haute. Police say one local facility, in particular, has seen a string of incidents in recent months. It's the Red Dot Storage Facility on State Road 46. Now, a family is warning...
Herald & Review
Huddle House planned for Decatur
DECATUR — If you love diner breakfasts any time of day, the news that Huddle House is coming to Decatur will be welcome. Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael, friends who met in 2014 while working for the same company, have obtained a franchise that will be built at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane, next to Route 48 Self-Storage, which they also own. They expect to open in late November or early December.
Champaign Fire chief returns to work after near-death experience
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are known for running into the face of danger, but their greatest health risk is heart disease. Experts said it’s the leading cause of death in firefighters. Champaign Fire Department Battalion Chief John Hocking recently had a close call. Hocking said he had been experiencing mild chest pains, and not […]
WAND TV
1 injured after vehicle flips in Decatur crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One person was taken to a local hospital Thursday after a two-vehicle crash, according to the Decatur Fire Department. First responders were called to the 2800 block of North Main Street at about 12:43 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a truck, the fire department said, and the other was described as a compact SUV.
