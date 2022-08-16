Mattoon, Ill (WAND) – For the first time since 2018 the Coles County Air Show returns to the airport in Mattoon on Saturday. The one-day show will feature a performance by the U.S. Air Force A-10 Warthogs. Huey and Cobra helicopters will also be part of the show and be available for rides. Static displays of some aircraft will also be featured.

MATTOON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO