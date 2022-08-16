EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois — The bodies of two workers have been recovered after they were found dead Friday evening in a manhole at a residential job site. The city of Edwardsville said in a press release that officers were called to the 100 block of East Union Street shortly before 7 p.m. and found the two men. It's believed the workers had entered the manhole sometime in the late afternoon.

