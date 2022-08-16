ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

advantagenews.com

New criminal justice and workforce hub announced in Belleville

The former site of Lindenwood University’s Belleville campus is being turned into the Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development campus. It’s a partnership between Southern Illinois University, Southwestern Illinois College, the Illinois State Police, and the city of Belleville. Governor J.B. Pritzker visited the site earlier this week...
BELLEVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

Bodies recovered after 2 workers die in Edwardsville manhole

EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois — The bodies of two workers have been recovered after they were found dead Friday evening in a manhole at a residential job site. The city of Edwardsville said in a press release that officers were called to the 100 block of East Union Street shortly before 7 p.m. and found the two men. It's believed the workers had entered the manhole sometime in the late afternoon.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Economic Development Director On City Plaza Grant

The City of Greenville received great news this week that it has been awarded a Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main Streets Capital Program grant. The city is to get the full amount it requested, $1.9 million, for a downtown plaza and visitor’s center. WGEL’s Jeff Leidel asked Greenville Economic...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Rural Church Meeting & Potluck

The annual Rural Church meeting of the Bond County Historical and Genealogical Societies will be Thursday, August 25, at the Woburn Baptist Church, north of Greenville. It will be a potluck dinner starting at 6 PM and church members will provide the meat entrée and drinks. The program will follow at 7 PM and will highlight the history of the church and community. The public is invited.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Cavaletto Family Donates To KC

John and Connie Cavaletto of Salem, IL, recently donated $5,000 to the Michele Cavaletto Memorial Scholarship at Kaskaskia College. “I’m an alumna of Kaskaskia College and so is Michele’s daughter Rachel,” said Connie Cavaletto. “We are proud to present this donation to the scholarship on behalf of Michele’s granddaughter Harlann Michele.” Pictured (l-r) KC President George Evans, Harlann Lockwood, and Rachel Lockwood.
SALEM, IL
KMOV

Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Bus issues hamper first day of class in Granite City

Things did not go so smoothly for Granite City Schools on the first day of the new school year, Wednesday, when it comes to bus transportation. Superintendent Stephanie Cann sent out a message to parents apologizing for any inconvenience’s families experienced due to bus delays. She acknowledges there were also issues communicating with the bus company.
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX 2

Collinsville water main break fixed, boil order remains

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The water main break in Collinsville, Illinois has been fixed, but the boil order remains in place Friday morning. Crews replaced the broken water main which provides water for the entire city. The water is flowing again, but people must still boil water until tests confirm it’s safe. The all-clear could come […]
COLLINSVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Udell V. Cook

Udell V. Cook, age 91 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJC) in Saint Louis, MO. He was born on Friday, June 19, 1931, in Highland, IL, the son of Isaac and Stella (nee Frey) Cook. On Saturday, October 17, 1953, he married Kathryn A....
HIGHLAND, IL
KSDK

St. Louis FBI office is hiring

ST. LOUIS — An opportunity we only hear about a few times a year: The FBI is hiring. And there's an effort to recruit diverse candidates. According to Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg of the FBI St. Louis Division, “the FBI needs a cadre of special agents who represent diverse cultures, perspectives, and professional backgrounds. Special agents bring their skills, compassion, and integrity to stay ahead of threats, uphold the law, defend civil rights, and protect innocent people."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Two injured in crash on College Avenue

A late-morning crash Thursday in Alton sent both drivers to the hospital for observation. Alton Police say it happened just before eleven at College Avenue and Homer Adams Parkway. A white Chevrolet and brown Kia collided. Police say the drivers were in stable condition when taken to Alton Memorial. No...
ALTON, IL

