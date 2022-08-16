THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT RELEASE. The CDC is reporting that Vermilion County has returned to the MEDIUM Transmission Rate for COVID. In addition, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) should consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where they could be exposed to COVID. At the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, they should make sure to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their 2nd booster, if eligible.

VERMILION COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO