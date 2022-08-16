ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

vermilioncountyfirst.com

City Offering Bargain On Vacant Lots

The City of Danville hopes to get over 120 parcels of land it purchased this week back on the tax rolls. And it is offering a bargain for people who might be interested in them. Community Development Director Logan Cronk explains…. {AUDIO: ‘’You can come into Public Works and...
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

SIHF Officially Takes Possession of Old St E’s Site for Planned FQHC

Great news for the Danville and Vermilion County area, as it is now official that Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation owns the old St. Elizabeth Hospital Property at 600 Sager Street. It was announced last December during a STEPUP Vermilion County leadership group meeting that SIHF planned to build two Federally...
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

More Danville City Council: New Police Deal, New Plea for Bresee Tower

Besides voting on pay increases for elected officials earlier this week, the Danville City Council did have some other business that came up. One was a new four year deal for Unit 11 of the Policemen’s Benevolent Protection Association. Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates was glad to see it get done.
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Danville mayor gets $20k raise

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- In a 9-4 vote, the Danville City Council approved a major pay raise for the city's mayor and other city positions starting in 2023. If elected for another term, Mayor Ricky Williams is set to receive $95,000 in the first year of his term. Raises would then increase to $100,000 the second year, $105,000 the third year and $110,00 the fourth year. The raises were approved 9-4 in the Danville City Council meeting Wednesday night.
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Downtown Champaign business' experience more traffic as U of I move-in continues

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Thousands of students are moving in this week at the University of Illinois, and downtown business' are looking forward to the increase in traffic. As you walk down Green Street in Champaign, you can clearly see the difference from earlier this Summer. There are many more cars driving, and even more people walking the streets.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Labor day parade taking place in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign is hosting a labor day parade downtown. The theme is “Yes, for Worker’s Rights.” The AFL/CIO of Champaign County is hosting the parade. It will start at 10 a.m. and the route starts at North Chestnut and goes to East Main, and will end up at North Walnut to East Washington […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Applications open for energy bill assistance program

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County can now apply for assistance in paying their energy bills through the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Starting Wednesday, people can sign up for an appointment to meet with program representatives. Those meetings begin Sept. 1 and will take place […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign Fire Department responds to fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire around 12:30 p.m. Officials said they are responding to a working fire at 114 Kenwood Rd. This is an ongoing situation. Update to the situation: CFD said there was no fire to respond to once they arrived. “It was not a fire, but burnt […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Fire slows traffic by Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)– Around 5 p.m. the Illinois State Police said there was a grass fire by Tuscola off of Interstate 57. At the time officials reported traffic was backed up, and reduced to one lane. Officials reported around 5:15 p.m. that all lanes are open, “The backup is still present, but is slowly clearing.” […]
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

Unique garage sale of school items Saturday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) Saturday there is a “Back to School” garage sale of a different variety hosted by the Preservation and Conservation Association of Champaign County. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the storage building at 1302 Parkland Ct. in Champaign, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the retail store in 44 […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Grass fire causes back up on Interstate 57

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police said all lanes on Interstate 57 near Tuscola are back open after a grass fire caused delays. According to Illinois State Police, a grass fire along Interstate 57 near milepost 216, 4 miles north of Tuscola, closed the right lane. As of 5:50 p.m. Friday, all lanes were opened back up, but traffic is moving slowly.
TUSCOLA, IL
whporadio.com

Illinois State police announce patrols in Vermilion County

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Vermilion County during September. The use of RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. The ISP...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Air show coming to Coles County Airport

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Airport Authority will be hosting an airshow this weekend at Coles County Memorial Airport. The air show will take place on Saturday starting at 11 a.m., with aerial performances lasting from noon to 3 p.m. The show will be free, but attendees may provide a donation at the […]
WTWO/WAWV

Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting deer

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. According to the Vermillion Co. Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle was traveling on CR 1650 N when the driver struck a deer in the road. Anthony J. House, 51, of Gessie suffered several injuries. He was taken to Union Hospital […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Council Passes Pay Increases for Mayor, Treasurer, & Aldermen Positions as of 2023 Elections

After spending some time in closed session during Tuesday night’s meeting, the Danville City Council approved increases in salaries for the mayor, treasurer, and aldermen positions; starting with the 2023 municipal elections. As it turned out, the mayor’s salary will increase less than originally proposed, the treasurer’s pay the same as originally proposed, and the aldermen’s pay more than first proposed.
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion County Returns to Medium Level for COVID Transmission

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT RELEASE. The CDC is reporting that Vermilion County has returned to the MEDIUM Transmission Rate for COVID. In addition, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) should consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where they could be exposed to COVID. At the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, they should make sure to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their 2nd booster, if eligible.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WTHI

That's a matter of help coming or not" Vermillion County Schools to get radio signal boosters to help first responders communicate with dispatch

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's hard to get cell phone service oftentimes in schools and first responders deal with this on their radios. This could put students or staff in a potentially dangerous situation. That's why Vermillion County 911 is bringing radio boosters to county schools. Communicating with dispatch...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Breaking: House Fire in Marshall, IL –

A garage/house fire started a few minutes ago in Marshall, Illinois. We will update as more information becomes available. This is about one block off of Highway 1. Photo submitted by a passerby.
MARSHALL, IL

