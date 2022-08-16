ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Wife News

Even Skip Bayless' wife is upset with what he said about Bronny James. The Fox Sports 1 personality took to Twitter to react to Bronny James' viral dunk earlier this week. Bayless appeared to be criticizing Bronny - which wasn't surprising, considering how much he's hated on LeBron - but the media personality said he was being complimentary.
NBA
The Spun

Shaq Names Best Player In NBA: Fans React

Shaquille O'Neal isn't one for holding back his opinions on any topic, so it's no shock that he was very candid on who he thinks the best player in the NBA is. On a recent episode of his podcast, the Hall of Fame center declared that Steph Curry is the best player in the world. When pressed, he added that he's the best player in the world "by far."
NBA
The Spun

Look: Kevin Durant Reveals His New Favorite NFL Team

DMV-bred NBA superstar Kevin Durant may be changing his NFL allegiance. A longtime Washington football fan, KD did a little bit of trolling when a Twitter user accused him of jumping to another defending champion on Saturday. Replying, "Somehow this is my cousin. Ima rams fan now." The 12-time All-Star's...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Tom Brady Rumor Going Viral: Fans React

Tom Brady is away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now for what the team is calling an "excused absence." However, neither the team or Brady himself have clarified why he's missing a key portion of training camp. It's an odd situation, to say the least. But a growing theory...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares New Racy Photos

Earlier this week, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
FOOTBALL
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Marry Again In Romantic Georgia Ceremony

Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, celebrated their wedding with reception in Riceboro, Georgia! The couple, surrounded by their family and friends, had the big party at Ben’s private estate on Saturday, Aug. 20. “The ceremony is over and it ended with a kiss,” a source E! News shortly after the romantic ceremony. The outlet also reported that all guests — including Matt Damon and his wife Luciana — wore white for the affair. Jennifer’s friend Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony, which was planned by Colin Cowie.
RICEBORO, GA
