Shaquille O'Neal isn't one for holding back his opinions on any topic, so it's no shock that he was very candid on who he thinks the best player in the NBA is. On a recent episode of his podcast, the Hall of Fame center declared that Steph Curry is the best player in the world. When pressed, he added that he's the best player in the world "by far."

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO