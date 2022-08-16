Read full article on original website
Sports World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Wife News
Even Skip Bayless' wife is upset with what he said about Bronny James. The Fox Sports 1 personality took to Twitter to react to Bronny James' viral dunk earlier this week. Bayless appeared to be criticizing Bronny - which wasn't surprising, considering how much he's hated on LeBron - but the media personality said he was being complimentary.
NBA・
Shaq Names Best Player In NBA: Fans React
Shaquille O'Neal isn't one for holding back his opinions on any topic, so it's no shock that he was very candid on who he thinks the best player in the NBA is. On a recent episode of his podcast, the Hall of Fame center declared that Steph Curry is the best player in the world. When pressed, he added that he's the best player in the world "by far."
NBA・
Look: Kevin Durant Reveals His New Favorite NFL Team
DMV-bred NBA superstar Kevin Durant may be changing his NFL allegiance. A longtime Washington football fan, KD did a little bit of trolling when a Twitter user accused him of jumping to another defending champion on Saturday. Replying, "Somehow this is my cousin. Ima rams fan now." The 12-time All-Star's...
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Tom Brady Rumor Going Viral: Fans React
Tom Brady is away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now for what the team is calling an "excused absence." However, neither the team or Brady himself have clarified why he's missing a key portion of training camp. It's an odd situation, to say the least. But a growing theory...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares New Racy Photos
Earlier this week, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Marry Again In Romantic Georgia Ceremony
Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, celebrated their wedding with reception in Riceboro, Georgia! The couple, surrounded by their family and friends, had the big party at Ben’s private estate on Saturday, Aug. 20. “The ceremony is over and it ended with a kiss,” a source E! News shortly after the romantic ceremony. The outlet also reported that all guests — including Matt Damon and his wife Luciana — wore white for the affair. Jennifer’s friend Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony, which was planned by Colin Cowie.
