Here's Every Car That Will Still Get The $7,500 EV Credit
If you purchased an electric vehicle (or certain plug-in hybrids) in the United States earlier today, you'd have qualified for a federal tax credit up to $7,500. But after President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act yesterday, there are now far fewer vehicles that will qualify thanks to a clause in the legislation stipulating that the car must be built in North America or a country that has a free-trade agreement with the USA.
Lamborghini Commits To Synthetic Fuels To Keep Engines Alive
Europe's 2035 combustion ban is not quite what it seems. In fact, the litigators in charge of the new legislation have conceded that combustion may live on if it can be made just as clean as EVs ought to be. One of the ways that this could happen is with the implementation of synthetic fuels, a technology that Porsche is very serious about.
Powerful Dodge Hornet Revealed, Z06 Hit With Gas Guzzler Tax, BMW Solves Money Shifting: Cold Start
Good morning, and welcome to your Hump Day edition of Cold Start, where we catch you up on five of the biggest automotive news stories from the last 24 hours. Since yesterday's report, Carvana has found itself in more trouble, Lamborghini has announced an investment in synthetic fuels, and VinFast has announced that it will give you $7,500 to buy its EVs even if the government won't.
Tesla Removes Model 3 Long Range From Its Website
For now, you're going to have to wait a little longer for that Tesla Model 3. Surely, no one is shocked at this point. Not because of Musk, Twitter antics, or anything else that a Tesla customer might attribute to a delay. This is simple supply and demand, at least per Musk's Twitter.
Czinger 21C V Max Revealed As Longtail 253-MPH Hypercar Variant
Retains the 1,250-horsepower hybrid V8 from standards 21C. Czinger hasn't been part of the automotive scene for long, but it has built up a solid reputation for two things: Building an insanely fast $2 million hybrid hypercar capable of destroying the Laguna Seca lap record, and thinking out of the box.
This Outrageous Bugatti Art Deco Masterpiece Is One-Of-One
Recently, Bugatti showed off several of its most iconic cars in a livery favored by Ettore Bugatti himself: black and yellow. Of course, the brand is better known for its French Racing Blue cars, but Ettore went another way with his personal cars. As cool as the black-on-yellow Chiron was, Bugatti evidently believes that this black and yellow Bugatti deserves some press all its own.
The Lamborghini Urus Performante Elevates The Super SUV
Like all Lamborghini products, the initial offering is never going to be the most exciting version of the chassis. If the various Huracan trims over the years are any example, the Urus is now getting a serious dose of more excitement with the unveiling of the Lamborghini Urus Performante. Yes, the already insanely fast Lamborghini Urus (yet surprisingly off-road capable Super SUV) is getting a boost in power, losing some pounds, and getting a new Rally mode to shred the dirt. The only question we have is when can we take delivery?
New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Looks Insane With The Weissach Package
In case you haven't noticed, the all-new Porsche GT3 RS was unveiled yesterday. We took some time out from reading the specification sheet and worshiping our poster of Andreas Preuninger to look at the online configurator, which went live early this morning while everyone was sleeping. You can spend hours...
The New Brabus Smart Car Is Not What You Might Expect
Usually, when you hear the word Brabus, you think of some 900-horsepower G63 with all black everything and a price tag that'll make you wonder whether you made the right life choices. But for a brief, shining moment that has eclipsed all of the German tuner's other efforts, G-Class included,...
576-HP Kia EV6 GT Stuns America At Monterey Car Week
EV6 GT's dual-motor setup produces 576 horsepower and 546 lb-ft of torque. Kia unveiled the all-new EV6 GT today, and let's not beat around the bush: it's faster than both a Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo. At least in a straight line, that is, as Kia claims the latest version of its EV6 won a drag race with the two cars mentioned above in an AMCI-certified drag race.
The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now
Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
New MG7 Proves China Makes A Prettier 4-Door Coupe Than BMW
Though it hasn't had a presence in the United States for decades, the MG brand is still alive and well in other corners of the world. The formerly British brand, under the stewardship of Chinese automotive conglomerate SAIC has been on a roll lately, showing off a new affordable electric vehicle called the MG4 and teasing an electric roadster called the Cyberster. MG's future is clearly electric, but the company isn't done with combustion engines just yet.
OFFICIAL: Polestar 6 Confirmed As Stunning Electric Roadster
It's a great day in the automotive world. With crossovers and SUVs dominating the headlines, a breath of fresh air comes in the form of an announcement from Polestar - the drop-dead gorgeous 02 concept is officially destined for production and will arrive in 2026 as the Polestar 6. Initially,...
Embedded solar panels generate 50 times more power than regular solar panels
It will also prevent 70 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.
This Is Your First Look At KTM's 600-HP Street-Legal GT-XR
Though the brand is more well-known for building motorcycles, the KTM X-Bow (pronounced crossbow) is one of the most outrageous track-focused cars available. The original X-Bow came to the United States back in 2018, and now we could be getting a more extreme version. KTM was recently spotted testing what our spy photographers say will be a road-legal version of the X-Bow GTX, a $270,000 track-only special with a proper roof and windshield.
Bentley Adds The Sinister Blackline Package To The Flying Spur
Around one in five customers that order a Bentley Continental GT opt for the Mulliner Blackline package. Since the package is so popular Bentley will now offer it on the Flying Spur sedan, including the V6 Hybrid, V8, and W12 powertrains. The 2023 Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner arrives at Monterey Car Week in California, sitting at the pinnacle of the Flying Spur family.
The Geneva Motor Show Will Remain The Qatar Motor Show Next Year
If you're a big name in the auto industry, you absolutely must bring your car to the Geneva Motor Show. For decades the Swiss show was been the spot to show off your new EV, hypercar, SUV, or anything on four wheels. If you've got a Ferrari F8 to debut, Geneva, Switzerland is the place to do it. The same can be said of smaller, more niche brands like Koenigsegg. All take their cars to Geneva to get noticed on the world stage.
Range Rover SV Carmel Edition Is A $345,000 Masterpiece
Land Rover introduces Range Rover SV Carmel Edition. The current-generation Land Rover Range Rover is the most luxurious one yet, and with that opulence comes a higher price tag. In fact, the flagship Range Rover SV trim with the long wheelbase rings in at a whopping $218,300 - that's Bentley territory. But Land Rover is always pushing the envelope, which why the company revealed something special at its Range Rover House in Monterey, California. Introducing the 2023 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition.
Which Automaker Has a Lion for a Logo?
Though several small manufacturers use lions in their logos, the symbol is deeply connected to one of the largest automakers. The post Which Automaker Has a Lion for a Logo? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hyundai's Self-Driving Ioniq 5 Is Ready To Take You On A Tour Of Sin City
While self-driving vehicles continue to draw criticism, vehicle manufacturers and tech companies are billing autonomous driving as the way of the future. GM-owned Cruise recently obtained permission to conduct faired driverless rides in San Francisco. Now, Motional (Hyundai's mobility subsidiary) and Lyft offer a similar experience for those in Las Vegas.
