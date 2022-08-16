ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Benzinga

17 Analysts Have This to Say About Pioneer Natural Resources

Over the past 3 months, 17 analysts have published their opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources PXD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Benzinga

$3.9 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Madison Square Garden: Q4 Earnings Insights

Madison Square Garden MSGE reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Madison Square Garden missed estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.89 versus an estimate of $-0.54. Revenue was up $353.76 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About PerkinElmer

Analysts have provided the following ratings for PerkinElmer PKI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, PerkinElmer has an average price target of $169.14 with a high of $202.00 and a low of $149.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyzing Skillz's Short Interest

Skillz's (NYSE:SKLZ) short percent of float has fallen 6.69% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 51.61 million shares sold short, which is 21.48% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Tesla Stock Will Be More Affordable Next Week

The Elon Musk-led mega-EV company Tesla Inc TSLA announced on Aug. 5 its intention to split its stock just two years after completing another stock split. With the 3-1 split just a week away, here’s what you need to know about it. What's Happening: Aug. 25 is when Tesla...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Warren Buffett Purchased More Shares Of Paramount, Activision Blizzard and Ally Financial: How These 3 Dividend Stocks Can Provide Value

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful well-known value investors in the world, seeking investments in companies with strong fundamentals and future growth potential. After many 13F filings revealed the bearish stance hedge funds have on the market, this CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) made numerous new investments, as time in the market can be much better than trying to time the market.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Volcon VLCN shares rose 45.6% to $2.68 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Volcon's stock is trading at a volume of 104.1 million, which is 7841.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are The Best-Performing Marijuana Stocks? These Investors Will Tell All At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference

Despite regulatory hurdles, the experienced and engaged cannabis investors nominated for this year's Benzinga's Cannabis Investors Award are making it possible for everyone to tap into the market's potential. After the overwhelming success of Benzinga's 4/20 Miami event, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Chicago on September 13-14.
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Beyond Meat?

Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ:BYND) short percent of float has fallen 7.33% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 19.95 million shares sold short, which is 35.13% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RBB To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RBB Bancorp ("RBB" or the "Company") RBB. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in RBB stock or options and would like to discuss your...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Looking At Delta Air Lines's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Delta Air Lines. Looking at options history for Delta Air Lines DAL we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Should Occidental Petroleum Be Renamed Occidental Hathaway? Warren Buffett Gets Approval To Purchase Half The Company's Stock

Warren Buffett and his $657.6-billion holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) owned zero shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY as recently as December 2021. Just seven short months later, in July, Berkshire — which is the parent company of MidAmerican Energy Services — reportedly owned a 19.4% stake...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

