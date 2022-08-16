Read full article on original website
Related
17 Analysts Have This to Say About Pioneer Natural Resources
Over the past 3 months, 17 analysts have published their opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources PXD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
$3.9 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Madison Square Garden: Q4 Earnings Insights
Madison Square Garden MSGE reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Madison Square Garden missed estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.89 versus an estimate of $-0.54. Revenue was up $353.76 million from...
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About PerkinElmer
Analysts have provided the following ratings for PerkinElmer PKI within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, PerkinElmer has an average price target of $169.14 with a high of $202.00 and a low of $149.00.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Analyzing Skillz's Short Interest
Skillz's (NYSE:SKLZ) short percent of float has fallen 6.69% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 51.61 million shares sold short, which is 21.48% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why Tesla Stock Will Be More Affordable Next Week
The Elon Musk-led mega-EV company Tesla Inc TSLA announced on Aug. 5 its intention to split its stock just two years after completing another stock split. With the 3-1 split just a week away, here’s what you need to know about it. What's Happening: Aug. 25 is when Tesla...
Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 19, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 3.27% at $0.06. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.14% at $0.92. Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 18.65% at $0.55. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 7.27% at $1.53. Tilray TLRY shares closed down 7.20% at $3.74. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF...
Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake Ahead Of Next Week's Stock Split — Loads Up $11M In This Telehealth Stock
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 311,073 Teladoc Health Inc TDOC shares valued at over $11 million, through four of its exchange-traded funds, according to the firm's trading disclosure. Teladoc is the fifth largest holding in Ark's flagship fund Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, with a weight of 4.51%. ARKK holds...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IM Cannabis To Raise Up To $5M Via Private Placement Led By Management
IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC IMCC is undertaking a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5 million. The offering, which is expected to close in one or more tranches, will be led by the company's management team, including Oren Shuster, CEO, and Marc Lustig, chairman of the company.
Warren Buffett Purchased More Shares Of Paramount, Activision Blizzard and Ally Financial: How These 3 Dividend Stocks Can Provide Value
Warren Buffett is one of the most successful well-known value investors in the world, seeking investments in companies with strong fundamentals and future growth potential. After many 13F filings revealed the bearish stance hedge funds have on the market, this CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) made numerous new investments, as time in the market can be much better than trying to time the market.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Volcon VLCN shares rose 45.6% to $2.68 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Volcon's stock is trading at a volume of 104.1 million, which is 7841.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Bill.com Shares Gain As Analysts Cheer Its Q4 Performance
Bill.com Holdings, Inc BILL clocked 156% revenue growth in the fiscal fourth quarter to $200.2 million, beating the consensus of $183.1 million. The quarterly net loss of 3 cents per share beat consensus for a loss of 13 cents per share. Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on...
What Are The Best-Performing Marijuana Stocks? These Investors Will Tell All At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference
Despite regulatory hurdles, the experienced and engaged cannabis investors nominated for this year's Benzinga's Cannabis Investors Award are making it possible for everyone to tap into the market's potential. After the overwhelming success of Benzinga's 4/20 Miami event, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Chicago on September 13-14.
Chamath Palihapitiya's SPAC Nearly Doubles Following Business Combo With Video Game Therapeutics Company
Special purpose acquisition company Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I DNAA, sponsored by U.S.-Canadian venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, jumped nearly 200% in after-hours trading on Friday. What Happened: DNAA’s after-hours surge came on top of the nearly 50% gain the stock clocked during regular trading. The gains look even...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT stock moved upwards by 6.2% to $1.19 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $464.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago. Ondas Holdings ONDS shares rose 5.61% to $5.08. The market value of...
How Is The Market Feeling About Beyond Meat?
Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ:BYND) short percent of float has fallen 7.33% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 19.95 million shares sold short, which is 35.13% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Snowflake Remains The Strongest Overall Data Platform, Analyst Says After Call With Expert
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz recently held a conference call with a Senior Director at a large consulting firm specializing in data cloud and database technologies. Moskowitz reiterated a Buy and price target of $200 on Snowflake Inc SNOW. The expert noted that industry practitioners love SNOW for its ease of...
Benzinga
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RBB To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RBB Bancorp ("RBB" or the "Company") RBB. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in RBB stock or options and would like to discuss your...
Looking At Delta Air Lines's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Delta Air Lines. Looking at options history for Delta Air Lines DAL we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the...
Benzinga
Should Occidental Petroleum Be Renamed Occidental Hathaway? Warren Buffett Gets Approval To Purchase Half The Company's Stock
Warren Buffett and his $657.6-billion holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) owned zero shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY as recently as December 2021. Just seven short months later, in July, Berkshire — which is the parent company of MidAmerican Energy Services — reportedly owned a 19.4% stake...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
160K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0