Dallas Cowboys will likely cut ties with Ezekiel Elliott next season, no matter how well he plays in 2022
A new report suggests the Dallas Cowboys will probably end their relationship with long-time running back Ezekiel Elliott after this
Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown
When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
Why a former rival executive views Patriots’ Mac Jones as having a ‘legitimate chance’ at being in the MVP conversation
"They're going to go to the playoffs and they're going to exceed expectations." A former rival executive of the Patriots is a big fan of Mac Jones. Mike Tannenbaum, who once worked as a lead executive for the Jets and Dolphins, said on ESPN’s “Get Up” that Jones has the best chance to be in the MVP conversation out of all the quarterbacks selected in the 2021 NFL Draft class.
NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos
Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
Paige Spiranac Has 3-Word Reaction To Viral Mike Tomlin Story
Paige Spiranac is a big fan of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Spiranac saw the story that Jay Glazer posted about Tomlin and only needed three words to describe how she was feeling. "I love Tomlin," Spiranac tweeted. According to Glazer, Tomlin saw some kids fighting in the street...
Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision
The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Running Back Move
The Pittsburgh Steelers waived a running back to pluck a recently released rusher off the scrap heap. On Thursday afternoon, the team waived Master Teague III, who was carted off the field after suffering a low ankle sprain during Tuesday's practice. The Steelers signed Max Borghi two days after getting waived by the Denver Broncos.
Ezekiel Elliott’s classy move amid rumors that his time as Cowboys bell cow is over
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott remains vital to the Dallas Cowboys offense, but not a few believe that it might be time for the team to hand the RB1 reigns to Tony Pollard. Whether that would eventually be the case in the upcoming 2022 NFL season or not, it doesn’t appear Elliott’s relationship with […] The post Ezekiel Elliott’s classy move amid rumors that his time as Cowboys bell cow is over appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns owners embarrassingly says Deshaun Watson is 26, great QB
Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam defended quarterback Deshaun Watson for his actions because he’s 26 and plays football well. Amid the Deshaun Watson investigation, there have been many seemingly contradictory points. Watson is both apologetic for causing harm, yet he maintains his innocence. The judge condemns him for his egregious behavior, yet granted him a six-game suspension. The NFL condemns his behavior, so much so that they pushed for an 11-game suspension, yet he continues his career in the league as one of its highest-paid quarterbacks.
Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries. Thursday, they were dealt another potential big blow. The Buccaneers are currently taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. The offense is already without wide receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, and center Ryen Jensen. They are […] The post Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Michael Irvin, Cowboys Cheerleader Photo Going Viral
It's good to be Michael Irvin. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver took a pretty special photo on Wednesday night. Irvin, one of the best wide receivers in NFL history, took a photo with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. "A break from 5,6,7,8...with 8️⃣8️⃣," the DCC wrote.
Injury Update For Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is a bit banged up following his appearance in Thursday night's game. Per Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, Smith has ice wrapped around his right knee. It doesn't look to be a serious injury, but he's done for the game. Smith played the entire...
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
Steelers Reportedly Release Veteran Linebacker
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly cut fourth-year linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III from the injured reserve with an injury settlement, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Gilbert was one of three injured linebackers for the Steelers before his release, joining Gernard Avery and Marcus Allen. The 25-year-old defender suffered a foot injury during the Steelers' closed practice on August 6.
Deshaun Watson Doesn’t Get It, and Neither Do the Browns
The team has forfeited its right to take moral stands down the road, and shouldn’t count on its QB conducting himself with basic human decency.
NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Campaign News
Herschel Walker campaign moments continue to go viral on social media. About a week after a commercial surfaced, highlighting the past allegations made against Walker by his ex-wife, the former NFL running back held a notable campaign event. "Women for Herschel Walker." Video from Walker's campaign stop is going viral...
NFL World Reacts To The Baker Mayfield Job News
It'll be the Baker Mayfield show in Carolina. According to a report from The Athletic, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback will be named the Panthers starter ahead of Week 1. "Baker Mayfield is expected to be named the Panthers starting QB for Week 1, per sources. He’s been competing with...
The strangest thing about Tom Brady's unexplained absence
BOSTON -- I am respectfully curious about Tom Brady's absence from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp.It's a respectful curiosity, of course, because Tom Brady is a human being who is very likely dealing with a human being situation. One would imagine. And even though he's extremely famous, and even though he uses his fame to sell expensive T-shirts and vibrating massage balls and electrolyte powder, there's still plenty about his life that is absolutely none of anyone's business.Still, the most competitive football player the sport has ever seen is in the midst of a 10-day training camp hiatus while getting...
Mason Rudolph gets brutally honest on being behind Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky in Steelers’ preseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a three-man quarterback competition going on in the preseason and Mike Tomlin provided a key update ahead of preseason Week 2. With Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph all facing off in hopes of being named the starter, Tomlin revealed that it will be Trubisky starting against the Jaguars on Saturday. Tomlin also informed fans that Pickett would be the second quarterback to take the field, running with the second stringers, pushing Rudolph down to third-string duties.
