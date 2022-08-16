Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise
Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
Detroit News
More Michigan kids kept in emergency rooms due to overloaded psychiatric system
The head of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services admitted Wednesday that the story about two boys who spent weeks in a Macomb County emergency room this summer waiting for a foster care placement highlights a "very pervasive" problem plaguing the state's health and child welfare systems. There...
Detroit News
Some see 'disaster' looming for Michigan Republicans
Lansing — Sparse fundraising hauls from top GOP candidates and $1 million in debt accrued by a key state party account have some Republicans worried about their chances of prevailing in November's election. The situation is a result of Democrats holding Michigan's top three offices, the ongoing division within...
Detroit News
County prosecutors can't enforce Michigan abortion ban, Oakland Co. judge rules
Pontiac — An Oakland County judge ruled Friday that county prosecutors cannot enforce the state's 1931 abortion law as courts consider a Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lawsuit seeking to overturn the ban as unconstitutional, a decision that two GOP county prosecutors plan to appeal. Oakland Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham's preliminary...
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon picks ex-state Rep. Shane Hernandez as running mate, but challenger may emerge
Lansing — Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has selected former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate, potentially placing someone with experience in Lansing at the top of the GOP ticket along with a group of political outsiders. Hernandez, who was known as a...
Detroit News
GOP former gov hopefuls mull running with Dixon, set stage for possible LG fight
Lansing — Former Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidates Ryan Kelley and Ralph Rebandt said Wednesday they were considering seeking their party's nomination for lieutenant governor, opening the door to a potential fight at the Aug. 27 GOP convention. Tudor Dixon, the Republican nominee for governor who won the Aug. 2...
Detroit News
Buss: Dixon can't let grassroots control her
Tudor Dixon might officially be the Republican gubernatorial nominee, but it's still not clear she's controlling her own fate in this campaign. The grassroots of the party are pushing her to pick a running mate even further to the right than she is, including from among the field of candidates she defeated in the chaotic GOP primary.
Detroit News
Michigan term limits question to appear as Prop 1 on November ballot
Delta Township — A proposal that would alter Michigan's term limits for the first time in 30 years will appear as Proposal 1 on the November general election ballot. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers on Friday voted 3-0 to approve the numbering of the proposal as well as the 100-word summary accompanying it on the ballot, despite challenges from opponents who felt the summary wording was inaccurate.
Detroit News
Michigan commit Herring has big plans with loaded West Bloomfield football team
West Bloomfield —Amir Herring has already made his college decision which has given him the freedom to focus entirely on his senior season at West Bloomfield High where he is expected to be among a strong core of leaders. Herring, a four-star offensive tackle ranked No. 12 nationally at...
Detroit News
Water limits urged as Great Lakes Water Authority tends to main break
As officials work to repair a main break affecting communities in Oakland, Macomb and St. Clair counties, some residents are warned to limit their water use. Homeowners in the communities remaining under a boil-water advisory — Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester, Shelby Township and Washington Township — as well as Macomb Township and Chesterfield Township should "refrain from watering their lawns until the repair has been completed," the Great Lakes Water Authority said Wednesday.
Detroit News
Communities step up measures to provide water to residents amid GLWA boil water advisory
Rochester — As repair work proceeds and the Great Lakes Water Authority's boil water advisory continues, officials in several communities are stepping up efforts to distribute water to residents. A water main break on Aug. 13 impacted water delivery to 23 communities and several in Oakland and Macomb counties...
Detroit News
Boil water advisory lifted one week after water main break
The Great Lakes Water Authority announced that the boil water advisory, which has been in effect for seven communities since a water main break was discovered on Aug. 13, has been lifted. Only one business in Greenwood remains under a boil water advisory. "Because of stabilized system pressures and the...
