Texas State

Detroit News

Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise

Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Some see 'disaster' looming for Michigan Republicans

Lansing — Sparse fundraising hauls from top GOP candidates and $1 million in debt accrued by a key state party account have some Republicans worried about their chances of prevailing in November's election. The situation is a result of Democrats holding Michigan's top three offices, the ongoing division within...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

County prosecutors can't enforce Michigan abortion ban, Oakland Co. judge rules

Pontiac — An Oakland County judge ruled Friday that county prosecutors cannot enforce the state's 1931 abortion law as courts consider a Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lawsuit seeking to overturn the ban as unconstitutional, a decision that two GOP county prosecutors plan to appeal. Oakland Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham's preliminary...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Buss: Dixon can't let grassroots control her

Tudor Dixon might officially be the Republican gubernatorial nominee, but it's still not clear she's controlling her own fate in this campaign. The grassroots of the party are pushing her to pick a running mate even further to the right than she is, including from among the field of candidates she defeated in the chaotic GOP primary.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan term limits question to appear as Prop 1 on November ballot

Delta Township — A proposal that would alter Michigan's term limits for the first time in 30 years will appear as Proposal 1 on the November general election ballot. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers on Friday voted 3-0 to approve the numbering of the proposal as well as the 100-word summary accompanying it on the ballot, despite challenges from opponents who felt the summary wording was inaccurate.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan commit Herring has big plans with loaded West Bloomfield football team

West Bloomfield —Amir Herring has already made his college decision which has given him the freedom to focus entirely on his senior season at West Bloomfield High where he is expected to be among a strong core of leaders. Herring, a four-star offensive tackle ranked No. 12 nationally at...
Detroit News

Water limits urged as Great Lakes Water Authority tends to main break

As officials work to repair a main break affecting communities in Oakland, Macomb and St. Clair counties, some residents are warned to limit their water use. Homeowners in the communities remaining under a boil-water advisory — Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester, Shelby Township and Washington Township — as well as Macomb Township and Chesterfield Township should "refrain from watering their lawns until the repair has been completed," the Great Lakes Water Authority said Wednesday.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Boil water advisory lifted one week after water main break

The Great Lakes Water Authority announced that the boil water advisory, which has been in effect for seven communities since a water main break was discovered on Aug. 13, has been lifted. Only one business in Greenwood remains under a boil water advisory. "Because of stabilized system pressures and the...
GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI

