ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramapo, NY

Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps defunded after disputes; see why, town's plan for service

By Steve Lieberman, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J87Zh_0hJa4mNU00

RAMAPO –The town government has cut off all ties with the Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps after years of disputes and legal actions, apparently leading to a Facebook claim from a beleaguered group faction that it’s closing down.

Supervisor Michael Specht said Tuesday residents will not be without emergency ambulance service. He said the Spring Hill and William P. Faist ambulance corps will cover Ramapo Valley’s 34.5 miles of territory.

Established in 1947, Ramapo Valley's coverage area included the New York State Thruway, Kakiat state park and the Ramapo villages of Airmont, Montebello, Suffern, Hillburn and Wesley Hills.

The town’s decision Tuesday came after years of disputes over finances and service with ambulance corps leaders. An ambulance corps lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court claims the town has conspired to put the volunteer group out of business. Another faction rose to oppose those behind the legal action.

Specht said he’s not aware of the claim Ramapo Valley is closing. He said the town acted after fielding complaints for several years about the poor services provided by Ramapo Valley and the lack of cooperation of financial reporting He said the town’s decision had nothing to do with the lawsuit.

“Recently there has been a range of serious issues involving Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps (RVAC), including missed dispatch calls, delayed response times, and poor response rate,” Specht said in statement. “Despite the town’s best efforts to urge RVAC to rectify what regrettably became a critical and unacceptable situation, the RVAC leadership, unfortunately, failed to do so, thereby compelling the town to take action to best protect Ramapo families.”

Specht said RVAC will no longer play any role in the town’s emergency medical service needs in response to 911 calls made throughout Ramapo.

Ambulance Corps lawsuit claims being targeted

Ramapo Valley, in its civil lawsuit, claimed the town dispatchers already had been bypassing the ambulance corps on emergencies within its territories. Ramapo Valley accused the town government of looking to put the non-profit and other corps out of business as part of a consolidation plan and provided more funding to other corps, like Spring Hill and Hatzoloh.

Specht has denied the allegations in the legal action and the town has asked a judge to dismiss the case. The legal action is pending.

The animosity goes back several years. Ramapo didn't contract with Ramapo Valley in 2020, with Specht contending response times and other issues spurred the decision. He said a consultant has been reviewing the operations of the ambulance corps with an eye toward improving efficiency and cost savings.

Specht said Spring Hill and Faist have stellar reputations and provide exceptional care.

“As part of this partnership, we are working with Spring Hill and Faist on identifying satellite locations in other parts of the town that will enable them to respond promptly and adequately in emergency situations,” Specht said.

Spring Hill, the county’s largest ambulance corps, already took on the Sloatsburg and western Ramapo area in December 2021 after the Sloatsburg Ambulance Corps folded.

Ramapo defunded the nonprofit Sloatsburg Ambulance Corps in 2020 for not providing financial documents on how it spent taxpayer dollars. The town audits the finances of the ambulance corps as part of providing annual funding. The corps are part of taxing districts and receive additional payments from insurance claims.

A District Attorney's Office investigation led to the 2020 arrest of then-Sloatsburg Ambulance Corps President Matthew Gannon, 54, a former Ramapo Central teacher, on felony counts involving the theft of more than $79,000 from the corps. He pleaded guilty and needs to repay the money or face 1 to 3 years in state prison.

Ramapo Valley became the target of a state investigation several years ago, as some members complained leaders ran the corps like their personal fiefdoms. An internal probe found no evidence of wrongdoing. In a separate case involving allegations of falsified business records, a former president pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count and was sentenced to three years probation.

Opponents blame leaders, lawsuit

On Facebook, a page called the Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps - Unofficial issued a statement on Tuesday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Ramapo Valley Ambulance Corps,” the statement said. “After 75 years of serving the community, a few individuals have managed to get us shut down.”

The statement cites several individuals responsible and who now “can sell the ambulances, equipment, and building and pocket millions.”

“We thank those who have supported our efforts, we thank the members who have given their time and volunteered to serve the community through the years, and lastly we wish all the new corps members coming into the area (to hopefully serve the community as deserved ) good luck!,” the statement said.

Attorney Adam Love, who represents those members who filed the lawsuit, did not return a call for comment on Tuesday. The plaintiffs, Ronald and Susan Spiegel, William Ciancatusa, Peter and Susan Mila, and Adolph and Elizabeth Rivera, and former leaders could not be reached for comments.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffern, NY
Ramapo, NY
Government
City
Montebello, NY
City
Ramapo, NY
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy vows to kill congestion pricing if N.J. drivers forced to pay twice

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New York City's controversial congestion pricing program is moving forward to generate nearly $1 billion a year in new tolls.But with New Jersey drivers expected to get hit the hardest, Gov. Phil Murphy says as the plan stands now, it's not going to happen. He even outlined ways to stop it, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.Commuters going into the city already pay to use the Holland and Lincoln tunnels, and the George Washington Bridge. Murphy said Wednesday any plan that would, as he calls it, double-tax drivers, is just not going to happen.He even went so far...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

A Cidery At The Heart Of A Dispute Over Land Use Will Be Decided In Court

Cidery Attorney Says Business Has A Right To Operate At Its Location; Town Of Orangetown Disagrees. A Rockland County judge will have to decide the fate of a cidery in the Town of Orangetown because town officials and the business owners disagree on whether the operator has the right to serve hard cider to the public at its property.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

Drought alert issued for most of the Hudson Valley

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought alert for all Hudson Valley counties excluding Westchester. The affected counties – Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster – are under a drought watch, the first of four levels of state drought advisories; the subsequent levels are warning, emergency, and disaster. Under a drought watch, there are no mandatory restrictions on water usage.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

DEC forest rangers subdue more wildfires, rescue injured hikers

Two wildfires last week burned parts of Harriman State Park in the lower Hudson Valley. The first wildfire was reported at 4:25 p.m. in the town of Highlands, in Orange County. The second wildfire was reported the same day, only 20 minutes later, in the Rockland County town of Haverstraw.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Gannon
hudsonvalleypress.com

Rockland One of the Financially Strongest Counties

NEW CITY – County Executive Ed Day and Commissioner of Finance Stephen DeGroat announced that Moody’s Investors Service upgraded the County’s issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings to Aa1 from Aa2, which means Rockland is now one of the financially strongest counties in New York State.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pine Bush man killed in three-car crash

BULLVILLE – A 39-year-old Pine Bush man was killed on Friday in a three-car crash at the intersection of Route 17K and Roue 302 in Bullville. Crawford Town Police report a 1995 Chevrolet van driven by Shawn Dehann, 33, was traveling eastbound on Route 17K when he entered the intersection with Route 302.
PINE BUSH, NY
jcitytimes.com

Murphy: EVs Will Cause More Traffic Requiring Turnpike Widening

Governor Phil Murphy has come out in favor of a controversial $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike, putting him at odds with environmental groups and many local leaders. In an interview on News 12 New Jersey, Murphy explained that the widening would allow for an increase in...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance Service#Ambulances#Kakiat
Daily Mail

New Jersey elementary school drops Thomas Jefferson's name and renames it for first black woman to graduate from local high school after student outrage over the slave-owner

An elementary school in New Jersey is changing it's name, dropping that of founding father Thomas Jefferson over the main author of the Declaration of Independence's slave ownership. Jefferson Elementary School in South Orange will instead be renamed to Delia Bolden Elementary School, celebrating the first black woman to graduate...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
chronicle-express.com

Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'

In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
AGRICULTURE
hudsonvalleyone.com

Ryan, Molinaro square off in special election

When Antonio Delgado stepped down from his congressional seat to become New York’s Lieutenant Governor this past May, both Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, a Democrat, and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican became eager candidates for a special election that would fill the seat. And now, as...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Beach Radio

New Jersey May Have To Resort To This For The First Time In 20 Years

This summer certainly feels a bit different. There is no running though the sprinklers, no doggie pool being filled up, our flowers dying and our lawns losing their green. It can get a lot worse, in fact New Jersey is seeing such bad drought conditions that we may have to resort to something we haven't had to do in almost 20 years.
POLITICS
WIBX 950

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

The drought is spreading, but how long will it last?

It's been a summer of extreme weather across the county. This week marks one month where at least half of the country has reported "moderate drought" in the U.S. Drought Monitor. The Hudson Valley is no exception. On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the New York State Department of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

Young Couple Found Dead in Their Long Island Home After Shots Fired: Police

A young couple was found dead in their Long Island home after shots were fired inside, Suffolk County police said. Detectives are investigating after a 911 call from a home on Park Circle in Shirley led officers to find two people dead inside the residence just before 5 p.m. Thursday. Police said that 20-year-old Destiny Leinfus and 19-year-old Gavin Bifalco were found dead, both with gunshot wounds.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy