California State

Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Pizza Place in California

A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County gas prices drop for 67th straight day

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Saturday for the 67th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping seven-tenths of a cent to $5.338, its lowest amount since March 5. The average price has dropped $1.124...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

LAPD shuts down street takeover attempt

Police shut down an attempted street takeover in West Los Angeles before it could get started late Friday evening. Jacob Rogers with ANG News captured video of Los Angeles police vehicles converging at the intersection of Sawtelle and National boulevards, where hundreds of people had gathered, some with modified vehicles. Rogers says officers at the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Sees Highest Amount Of Fentanyl Overdoses In L.A. County

Northern Los Angeles County, which includes Santa Clarita, has the highest amount of Fentanyl-related overdoses in the area, prompting a press conference from Action Drug and Rehab, KHTS Radio and several elected officials next week. The press conference is set to take place a day after National Fentanyl Awareness Day,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teen dies after going swimming in California lake

A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said. Search and rescue teams were called, found the teen and requested a naval air station helicopter to provide medical assistance. When the helicopter arrived, the teen was found dead...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
lmlamplighter.com

Supervisor Hahn and Long Beach PD Will Hold Gun Buy Back Event

SUPERVISOR HAHN at the gun buyback program in May of this year behind the guns that were turned in for gift cards. The guns collected ranged from hand guns and pistols to semi-automatic and automatic assault rifles. Photo by Chris Valle. In May, a gun buyback event sponsored by Los...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Burned body discovered in Broadway-Manchester neighborhood

An investigation was underway after a burned body was discovered in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday morning. The incident was reported just after 4 a.m. in the 300 block of West 88th Street. Firefighters responded to what was described as a “fire out” call, where they located a deceased person, a Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin’s victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a priest he...
CALIFORNIA STATE
z1077fm.com

RENT INCREASES CAPPED STATEWIDE BUT EXEMPTIONS EXIST

Renters make up almost 40% of County residents and a statewide bill passed in January has been giving protection against unregulated rent increases and unjust evictions. Assembly Bill 1482 caps rent increases statewide at 5%, with an added percentage based on inflation – for a maximum increase of 10% per year. With inflation in California nearly double what it was last year – that means as of August 1st – all regions in the state now qualify for the maximum increase.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Magnificently priced home on the market in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD – An Inglewood home has hit the market that is magnificently priced in the Morningside Park area where homes are regularly listed in excess of $900,000. Morningside Park is one of the most desirable areas of Inglewood to live in, but not necessarily if you have small children.
INGLEWOOD, CA
glendaleca.gov

Glendale Police Department, California

On August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a Glendale PD sergeant was directing traffic on the 200 block of N. Maryland Ave. when they noticed a vehicle with a shattered windshield. The sergeant spoke with the driver, 39-year-old Vladimir Karkmazyan of North Hollywood, and during the investigation, the sergeant learned that the license plate affixed to the vehicle had been reported lost/stolen. Assisting units arrived, and a vehicle search produced a loaded firearm, a large amount of cash, and the license plates that matched the vehicle’s vin number. Karkmazyan was subsequently arrested and booked for carrying a loaded firearm in public and for receiving known stolen property.
GLENDALE, CA

