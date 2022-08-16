Read full article on original website
Related
Some LA County residents are asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days as utility seeks to fix leaky pipeline from Colorado River
More than 4 million people facing Southern California's prolonged drought have been asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month as officials work to fix a leak in a 36-mile "critical imported water pipeline" from the Colorado River.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
foxla.com
Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash suspended from practicing nursing
LOS ANGELES - A 37-year-old traveling nurse who is accused of causing a deadly crash in Windsor Hills has been suspended from practicing nursing in the state of California, according to the Board of Registered Nursing. Nicole Linton is a traveling nurse at Kaiser Permanente's West Los Angeles Medical Center....
spectrumnews1.com
LA County gas prices drop for 67th straight day
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Saturday for the 67th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping seven-tenths of a cent to $5.338, its lowest amount since March 5. The average price has dropped $1.124...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LAPD shuts down street takeover attempt
Police shut down an attempted street takeover in West Los Angeles before it could get started late Friday evening. Jacob Rogers with ANG News captured video of Los Angeles police vehicles converging at the intersection of Sawtelle and National boulevards, where hundreds of people had gathered, some with modified vehicles. Rogers says officers at the […]
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Sees Highest Amount Of Fentanyl Overdoses In L.A. County
Northern Los Angeles County, which includes Santa Clarita, has the highest amount of Fentanyl-related overdoses in the area, prompting a press conference from Action Drug and Rehab, KHTS Radio and several elected officials next week. The press conference is set to take place a day after National Fentanyl Awareness Day,...
Teen dies after going swimming in California lake
A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said. Search and rescue teams were called, found the teen and requested a naval air station helicopter to provide medical assistance. When the helicopter arrived, the teen was found dead...
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO charges
The investigation, dubbed Operation 'Down the Rabbit Hole' used wiretaps and surveillance to uncover alleged evidence of extortion of businesses, violent robberies, burglaries, narcotics, and firearms trafficking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lmlamplighter.com
Supervisor Hahn and Long Beach PD Will Hold Gun Buy Back Event
SUPERVISOR HAHN at the gun buyback program in May of this year behind the guns that were turned in for gift cards. The guns collected ranged from hand guns and pistols to semi-automatic and automatic assault rifles. Photo by Chris Valle. In May, a gun buyback event sponsored by Los...
‘No evidence of clothes, just drugs’: Suitcases of narcotics carried through airports in CA, FL
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A years long investigation saw Florida officials partner with federal authorities to dismantle a drug-trafficking organization that was shipping hundreds of pounds of drugs in luggage on domestic flights. In a news release, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced that 85 suspects had been arrested...
2 People Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In South Los Angeles (South Los Angeles, CA)
According to the South Los Angeles Police, a hit-and-run accident involving four vehicles occurred at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and Broadway. The officials stated that a man and a woman in [..]
Burned body discovered in Broadway-Manchester neighborhood
An investigation was underway after a burned body was discovered in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday morning. The incident was reported just after 4 a.m. in the 300 block of West 88th Street. Firefighters responded to what was described as a “fire out” call, where they located a deceased person, a Los Angeles […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin’s victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a priest he...
z1077fm.com
RENT INCREASES CAPPED STATEWIDE BUT EXEMPTIONS EXIST
Renters make up almost 40% of County residents and a statewide bill passed in January has been giving protection against unregulated rent increases and unjust evictions. Assembly Bill 1482 caps rent increases statewide at 5%, with an added percentage based on inflation – for a maximum increase of 10% per year. With inflation in California nearly double what it was last year – that means as of August 1st – all regions in the state now qualify for the maximum increase.
abc10.com
Court docs: Houston nurse accused in deadly California crash has history of mental illness
HOUSTON — California court documents are shedding some more light on Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston accused of causing a deadly crash at a Los Angeles County intersection earlier this month. Linton, 37, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross...
28 South LA gang members arrested in Boyle Heights as part of citywide bust
Dozens of members of a South Los Angeles-based street gang were arrested Thursday morning in Boyle Heights on federal racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.
2urbangirls.com
Magnificently priced home on the market in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD – An Inglewood home has hit the market that is magnificently priced in the Morningside Park area where homes are regularly listed in excess of $900,000. Morningside Park is one of the most desirable areas of Inglewood to live in, but not necessarily if you have small children.
DA serves search warrant at Watts metal recycling plant at center of several lawsuits
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirms it served a search warrant with assistance from the fire department, but did not say why. The metal recycling plant is facing several lawsuits.
glendaleca.gov
Glendale Police Department, California
On August 8, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a Glendale PD sergeant was directing traffic on the 200 block of N. Maryland Ave. when they noticed a vehicle with a shattered windshield. The sergeant spoke with the driver, 39-year-old Vladimir Karkmazyan of North Hollywood, and during the investigation, the sergeant learned that the license plate affixed to the vehicle had been reported lost/stolen. Assisting units arrived, and a vehicle search produced a loaded firearm, a large amount of cash, and the license plates that matched the vehicle’s vin number. Karkmazyan was subsequently arrested and booked for carrying a loaded firearm in public and for receiving known stolen property.
Comments / 0