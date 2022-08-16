Read full article on original website
How the new Inflation Reduction Act could impact Ohioans
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- From tax credits and discounts on everything, from electric cars to solar energy, to cheaper prescription medications and health care, the mammoth, $738 billion Inflation Reduction Act signed into law, covers a lot of ground. But will it reduce current inflation? Economic Professor at Cedarville University,...
CDC investigating E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 14 people in Ohio have gotten sick with the E. coli bacteria and another 15 people are ill in Michigan. The CDC said E. coli infections are typically spread through contaminated food or water, but the food source hasn't been identified. More people are expected...
UNCF teams up with local business to send students to college
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Making a difference in the lives of young students. Central Ohio businesses and executives are stepping up in a big way to ensure that local kids have a bright future. Many are coming together to support the work of the United Negro College Fund. “A...
Legal expert weighs in on increasing teen car thefts, calls for harsher penalties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As teen car thefts continue to rise in Central Ohio, many have asked what the legal system can do to stop it. Criminal defense attorney Steve Palmer said it's not as easy as just charging each teen as an adult, or passing the charges on to their parents.
Kia and Hyundai car owners file class action lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a Facebook page that first started as a way to help connect Kia and Hyundai theft victims. The page has grown to more than 18 hundred members. Many members want recourse, and now, could get it. "We believe that, unlike most modern cars, specifically...
Camp Bow Wow releases the 2022 top 5 dog breeds in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In honor of National Dog Day on Aug. 26, Camp Bow Wow released its list of top dog breeds. According to Camp Bow Wow's database of campers, the top dog breed in Ohio is the Labrador Retriever. Top Five Dog Breeds in Ohio. Labrador Retriever.
