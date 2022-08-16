ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Several WNY school districts to receive aid for homeless students

Help is on the way for homeless students as $7.1 million is heading to programs to help some 116,000 students in 27 school districts statewide. That money comes from the State Department of Education. "The pandemic and economic turmoil that came with it exacerbated uncertainty for many families and increased...
Three Months and the Tops Survivors Still Struggle

Applications are now open for the Buffalo 5/14 Survivor’s Fund, managed by the Compassion Fund. The steering committee that was appointed by Tops Market includes 28 members who serve a variety of roles. The members of the steering committee consist of corporate employees of Tops, the area director of the Tops employee union, the president of the Buffalo chapter of the NAACP, a few pastors and leaders of non-profit organization, and a survivor of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando.
What Is The Buffalo East Homeowner Assistance Fund

At the beginning of August 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement regarding a new set of community programs created to help rebuild lives and property on Buffalo's east side. A large majority of the neighborhoods in East Buffalo has has been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades.
Free Backpack Giveaway Saturday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — HAPPENING SATURDAY: Parents and students have a chance to get FREE backpacks filled with school supplies at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Parents need to show up with their children to be eligible, grades K-12. The Salvation Army, United Way and Boys & […]
Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade to be held Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade returns to Buffalo on Saturday. The parade is set to kick off at noon in front of City Hall and will run to Porter Avenue. After that, the parade will head to Niagara Square, where concerts and other activities will take place […]
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York

School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
Deadlines approaching for Niagara County Peach Festival

Applications for ‘Taste Off’ recipe contest, festival parade still open. Planning continues for the 64th edition of the Niagara County (aka Lewiston Kiwanis) Peach Festival, set for Sept. 8-11 at Academy Park in the Village of Lewiston. Kiwanis spokesman Jerry Wolfgang reported the deadline for entries in the...
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $10M to Support Creation of Threat Assessment/Management Teams Across NYS

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $10 million available to all 57 counties and the City of New York to support the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams, a key component of local Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans required under Executive Order 18. The Executive Order was issued by Governor Hochul in the immediate aftermath of the Buffalo attack in May and is designed to fight the troubling surge in domestic terrorism and violent extremism frequently inspired by, planned on and posted about on social media platforms and internet forums. Pursuant to Executive Order 18, the plans must include input from law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials, social service agencies, and other key stakeholders within their jurisdictions.
Niagara Falls woman donates kidney to Lewiston mother

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Last fall, Elena DePaolo thought she finally found her miracle. "I was devastated. I was absolutely devastated when my transplant was canceled in November," she said. All before she even turned 29, she beat cancer and had a miscarriage. That's when doctors discovered DePaolo was...
Cheektowaga man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man from the Buffalo area is facing charges after he secretly recorded someone in Canandaigua without their permission. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga is accused of video recording the intimate parts of a victim—two times—without that person’s knowledge or consent. Deputies...
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York.

