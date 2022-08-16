Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Related
Niagara Falls receives federal funding for first responders
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara falls has received more than $50 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan. A big chunk of that money is being used to keep the city safe. Leaders say more than $11 million will be used to pay for new and improved equipment for the police and […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Several WNY school districts to receive aid for homeless students
Help is on the way for homeless students as $7.1 million is heading to programs to help some 116,000 students in 27 school districts statewide. That money comes from the State Department of Education. "The pandemic and economic turmoil that came with it exacerbated uncertainty for many families and increased...
American Rescue Plan continues to fund public safety improvements in Niagara Falls
Fire equipment, Police equipment and other several public safety investments is coming to the City of Niagara Falls via federal funding received by the City through the American Rescue Plan.
thechallengernews.com
Three Months and the Tops Survivors Still Struggle
Applications are now open for the Buffalo 5/14 Survivor’s Fund, managed by the Compassion Fund. The steering committee that was appointed by Tops Market includes 28 members who serve a variety of roles. The members of the steering committee consist of corporate employees of Tops, the area director of the Tops employee union, the president of the Buffalo chapter of the NAACP, a few pastors and leaders of non-profit organization, and a survivor of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Is The Buffalo East Homeowner Assistance Fund
At the beginning of August 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul made an announcement regarding a new set of community programs created to help rebuild lives and property on Buffalo's east side. A large majority of the neighborhoods in East Buffalo has has been systematically neglected by local, county, and state officials for decades.
Free Backpack Giveaway Saturday
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — HAPPENING SATURDAY: Parents and students have a chance to get FREE backpacks filled with school supplies at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Parents need to show up with their children to be eligible, grades K-12. The Salvation Army, United Way and Boys & […]
Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade to be held Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade returns to Buffalo on Saturday. The parade is set to kick off at noon in front of City Hall and will run to Porter Avenue. After that, the parade will head to Niagara Square, where concerts and other activities will take place […]
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York
School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
The Salvation Army is helping 500 kids gear up for the new school year
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The commercials have officially started again, and though summer continues on, parents are starting to prepare to bring their children back to school. But this year, with the costs of supplies going up, The Salvation Army is helping 500 children gear up for the new school year, and they say this year, […]
erienewsnow.com
Boy from Buffalo Competing in U.S.A Kids Mullet Championship has Big Plans for Prize Money
There's a 1980s hairstyle that is making its return, and it's taking over a kids competition across the U.S. One of the kids who competed earlier this summer, Lincoln Prater said he has big plans if he wins the best mullet grand prize of $2,500. Prater is going to donate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnypapers.com
Deadlines approaching for Niagara County Peach Festival
Applications for ‘Taste Off’ recipe contest, festival parade still open. Planning continues for the 64th edition of the Niagara County (aka Lewiston Kiwanis) Peach Festival, set for Sept. 8-11 at Academy Park in the Village of Lewiston. Kiwanis spokesman Jerry Wolfgang reported the deadline for entries in the...
Former hospital insider on strike talk at Kaleida "the situation is very serious"
“The announcement itself wasn’t unexpected. But I think the situation is very serious.” Larry Zielinsky, former Pres. of Buffalo General Hospital commenting on the labor unrest at Kaleida Health. Union leaders are hinting a strike vote may come soon.
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $10M to Support Creation of Threat Assessment/Management Teams Across NYS
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $10 million available to all 57 counties and the City of New York to support the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams, a key component of local Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans required under Executive Order 18. The Executive Order was issued by Governor Hochul in the immediate aftermath of the Buffalo attack in May and is designed to fight the troubling surge in domestic terrorism and violent extremism frequently inspired by, planned on and posted about on social media platforms and internet forums. Pursuant to Executive Order 18, the plans must include input from law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials, social service agencies, and other key stakeholders within their jurisdictions.
Niagara Falls woman donates kidney to Lewiston mother
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Last fall, Elena DePaolo thought she finally found her miracle. "I was devastated. I was absolutely devastated when my transplant was canceled in November," she said. All before she even turned 29, she beat cancer and had a miscarriage. That's when doctors discovered DePaolo was...
Buffalo Public Schools employee claims she hasn't been paid
An employee with Buffalo Public Schools said she has not been paid for her summer school work. She told 7 News she is not alone, and this has happened before
Buffalo will hold marijuana conviction expungement clinics
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that marijuana is legal for adult-use in New York State, the Erie County District Attorney's office is working with community groups to help people expunge their marijuana convictions. There are two workshops coming up to help guide people through the process: one this month and...
WHEC TV-10
Cheektowaga man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man from the Buffalo area is facing charges after he secretly recorded someone in Canandaigua without their permission. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga is accused of video recording the intimate parts of a victim—two times—without that person’s knowledge or consent. Deputies...
Governor Hochul announces $10 million for threat assessment in NYS
In May, following the terrible Buffalo attack at Topp's Supermarket, Governor Hochul issued Executive Order 18 to further fight terrorism and now the NYS leader is setting aside $10 million for threat assessment and management.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1