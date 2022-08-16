ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
WDBJ7.com

Eleven-hour welfare check ends without incident

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An eleven-hour welfare check attempt in Lynchburg on Cobbs Street came to an end Thursday night. Police say they were called to Cobbs Street at 10 a.m. Thursday for a report of a disorderly female. Officers say she was wanted for a non-violent misdemeanor and made...
LYNCHBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Appomattox County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Appomattox County, VA
City
Richmond, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for Botetourt County robbery

BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for robbery in Botetourt County, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. 46-year-old Michael Dricker was arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at the Daleville Kroger May 23. Police say on the day of the robbery, Dricker...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Three teens charged in connection with South Boston police chase

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WFXR) — Three teenagers are currently facing charges following a Friday afternoon police chase — both in a vehicle and on foot — in South Boston. The South Boston Police Department says officers tried to pull over a silver Kia — which turned out to be stolen from Lynchburg — at approximately […]
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
altavistajournal.com

Suspect apprehended after car chase, crash, truck theft

~He faces multiple charges in at least 5 local jurisdictions~. Travis Ramsey, a fugitive wanted for multiple charges in several jurisdictions, has been taken into custody today (August 18). While the arrest went without incident, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office reported, Ramsey led law enforcement on a chase yesterday and stole a vehicle this morning.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

VSP investigating fatal Bedford County crash

BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Aug 18) at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County. A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Gaming#Gaming Machines#Convenience Store#Property Crime#The Express Lane
chathamstartribune.com

"He swiped his middle finger across my face ..."

Assault and battery charges were filed against former Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman by the same man he filed similar charges against last month. "He swiped his middle finger across my face and I pushed him away from me," wrote John Baker of Penhook about his encounter with Smitherman at Smith Mountain Lake. The criminal complaint was filed in Pennsylvania County General District Court.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Texas man dead after SUV overturns in Bedford County: VSP

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Bedford County on Thursday. State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in the county. They said a 2010 Ford Escape was traveling...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County crash kills driver

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Pittsylvania Co. firefighter recovering after off-duty crash

(WFXR) — Nearly a month after a Pittsylvania County firefighter was critically injured in an early morning crash in York County, his fellow first responders shared an update on his condition. According to authorities, a 2010 Mercedes C300 and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade were traveling east on I-64 when the Mercedes swerved into the other […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
3wv.com

TSA stops Waynesboro man trying to take gun through CHO checkpoint

EARLYSVILLE (WINA) – TSA at CHO have their first firearms seizure of 2022 after a Waynesboro man tried to take a handgun through the checkpoint Tuesday. TSA is not releasing the man’s name, but say an officer spotted the .38-caliber pistol among the man’s carry-on items. The gun was not loaded, but it was accompanied by four bullets and a box cutter. When TSA identified the firearm, Albemarle Police were called in and confiscated it.
WAYNESBORO, VA
theunionstar.com

South Boston Shooting wounds two

A shooting incident in South Boston left two people hospitalized with serious injuries. South Boston Police Chief Bryan Young reported that officers from the SBPD and Halifax County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a reported shooting at around 10:15 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 8) at Willow Oaks Apartments in the Poplar Creek Street part of town.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
timesvirginian.com

Former Pamplin mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement of public funds

Today in Appomattox County Circuit Court, former Pamplin Mayor William R. Horton pleaded guilty to one felony count of embezzlement of public funds. Hunter was accused of using $858.86 on the Town of Pamplin's credit card for personal purchases from July to Dec. of 2016. Hunter was given a five-year...
PAMPLIN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy