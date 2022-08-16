Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Eleven-hour welfare check ends without incident
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An eleven-hour welfare check attempt in Lynchburg on Cobbs Street came to an end Thursday night. Police say they were called to Cobbs Street at 10 a.m. Thursday for a report of a disorderly female. Officers say she was wanted for a non-violent misdemeanor and made...
wfxrtv.com
Amherst Co. deputies ID man connected with vehicle theft; search underway
UPDATE 2:52 p.m. (8/19/22): The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man wanted in connection with a Wednesday vehicle theft at a Walmart, but still needs the community’s help to find him. According to authorities, there is now an active felony warrant against Jermaine Jajuan Green for...
WSET
LPD thanks officer for quick action, arrest of malicious wounding suspect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is thanking one of their own for helping to quickly arrest a suspect. The department shared a message of gratitude on Facebook Friday. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, officers were dispatched to the scene of a malicious wounding where the suspect...
WSET
4 men 'defeat locks,' break into gaming machines at Appomattox convenience store
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — The Express Lane on Richmond Highway in Appomattox had a shoplifting incident over the weekend. The Appomattox Sheriff's Office said this happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Sheriff Donald Simpson said four men were involved in shoplifting from gaming machines at the store. “They were...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for Botetourt County robbery
BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for robbery in Botetourt County, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. 46-year-old Michael Dricker was arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at the Daleville Kroger May 23. Police say on the day of the robbery, Dricker...
Three teens charged in connection with South Boston police chase
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WFXR) — Three teenagers are currently facing charges following a Friday afternoon police chase — both in a vehicle and on foot — in South Boston. The South Boston Police Department says officers tried to pull over a silver Kia — which turned out to be stolen from Lynchburg — at approximately […]
altavistajournal.com
Suspect apprehended after car chase, crash, truck theft
~He faces multiple charges in at least 5 local jurisdictions~. Travis Ramsey, a fugitive wanted for multiple charges in several jurisdictions, has been taken into custody today (August 18). While the arrest went without incident, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office reported, Ramsey led law enforcement on a chase yesterday and stole a vehicle this morning.
wfirnews.com
VSP investigating fatal Bedford County crash
BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Aug 18) at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County. A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route...
chathamstartribune.com
"He swiped his middle finger across my face ..."
Assault and battery charges were filed against former Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman by the same man he filed similar charges against last month. "He swiped his middle finger across my face and I pushed him away from me," wrote John Baker of Penhook about his encounter with Smitherman at Smith Mountain Lake. The criminal complaint was filed in Pennsylvania County General District Court.
WSET
Texas man dead after SUV overturns in Bedford County: VSP
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Bedford County on Thursday. State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in the county. They said a 2010 Ford Escape was traveling...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for vehicle, men connected with burglary at gas station in Buchanan
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to find multiple men and an SUV believed to be involved in a burglary at Barry’s Exxon in Buchanan. It happened early in the morning on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the gas...
WSLS
Authorities release more information about search for wanted man in Montgomery County
10 News is learning more about the search for a wanted man who is accused of attempting to break into a home in Montgomery County. The break-in happened Thursday night in the Brush Mountain Estates area of Montgomery County. Authorities believe the suspect may be 42-year-old Shawn Tolbert, who was...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County crash kills driver
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
WSLS
Testimony continues in Rockbridge County gas station explosion trial
BUENA VISTA, Va. – The trial continues for a man prosecutors say is responsible for a deadly gas station explosion. Phillip Westmoreland is charged with involuntary manslaughter. After the jury was decided, arguments were given, and on day three, the trial continued. Now, day 4 is officially wrapped up.
Pittsylvania Co. firefighter recovering after off-duty crash
(WFXR) — Nearly a month after a Pittsylvania County firefighter was critically injured in an early morning crash in York County, his fellow first responders shared an update on his condition. According to authorities, a 2010 Mercedes C300 and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade were traveling east on I-64 when the Mercedes swerved into the other […]
WSET
Pittsylvania Co. leaders dedicate, rename bridges in Hurt, Chatham for fallen troopers
CHATHAM, Va. (WSET) — Bridges in Pittsylvania County were dedicated to two fallen Virginia State Police troopers on Friday in Chatham. The U.S. 29 North Bridge in Hurt was renamed after Trooper Henry Brooks, Jr. The Route 57 Bridge in Chatham was renamed after Trooper Henry Noel Harmon. Both troopers died after being injured in the line of duty.
3wv.com
TSA stops Waynesboro man trying to take gun through CHO checkpoint
EARLYSVILLE (WINA) – TSA at CHO have their first firearms seizure of 2022 after a Waynesboro man tried to take a handgun through the checkpoint Tuesday. TSA is not releasing the man’s name, but say an officer spotted the .38-caliber pistol among the man’s carry-on items. The gun was not loaded, but it was accompanied by four bullets and a box cutter. When TSA identified the firearm, Albemarle Police were called in and confiscated it.
theunionstar.com
South Boston Shooting wounds two
A shooting incident in South Boston left two people hospitalized with serious injuries. South Boston Police Chief Bryan Young reported that officers from the SBPD and Halifax County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a reported shooting at around 10:15 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 8) at Willow Oaks Apartments in the Poplar Creek Street part of town.
timesvirginian.com
Former Pamplin mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement of public funds
Today in Appomattox County Circuit Court, former Pamplin Mayor William R. Horton pleaded guilty to one felony count of embezzlement of public funds. Hunter was accused of using $858.86 on the Town of Pamplin's credit card for personal purchases from July to Dec. of 2016. Hunter was given a five-year...
WSET
Eastbound lanes closed after accident on Rt. 460 near Doss Road in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A crash on Route 460 caused the closure of all eastbound lanes on Thursday afternoon. The Virginia Department of Transportation said the crash was in the vicinity of Doss Rd and Rt. 656N/S (Campbell County). ABC13 received images from the incident from Ken Surratt...
