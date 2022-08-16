Ben Affleck, 49, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, celebrated their wedding with reception in Riceboro, Georgia! The couple, surrounded by their family and friends, had the big party at Ben’s private estate on Saturday, Aug. 20. “The ceremony is over and it ended with a kiss,” a source E! News shortly after the romantic ceremony. The outlet also reported that all guests — including Matt Damon and his wife Luciana — wore white for the affair. Jennifer’s friend Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony, which was planned by Colin Cowie.

