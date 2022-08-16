ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Underground vault explosion in Hollywood Hills area injures 5

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Five people were injured after an underground vault exploded in the Hollywood Hills area Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It happened just before 2 p.m. in the 3700 block of Barham Boulevard. The five people were taken to the hospital...
Fight breaks out at Santa Monica High School, one student injured

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A student at Santa Monica High School was injured in a fight on campus Thursday, and a suspect was being sought. The male student, who suffered "facial lacerations," was taken to a hospital for treatment following the incident that occurred about 12:45 p.m. at the school in the 600 block of Pico Boulevard, said Santa Monica police Lt. Rudy Flores.
Beverly Hills shooting was not 'random act': police

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Beverly Hills Monday night. Officers responded to the 100 block of N. Canon Drive just before 11 p.m. on a report of a shooting. They found a man shot at the scene. He was taken to...
LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large

BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
Man shot to death in Palmdale: LASD

PALMDALE, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Palmdale after a man was found shot to death overnight. According to officials, deputies responded to the 1000 block of E. Avenue R just after midnight. That's here they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced...
5 injured in underground vault explosion near Universal City

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Five people were injured after an underground vault exploded in the Universal City area Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It happened just before 2 p.m. in the 3700 block of Barham Boulevard. The five people were taken to the hospital...
Community mourns death of toddler struck by Amazon van in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. - Residents at an Irvine apartment complex are mourning the death of a 23-month-old girl after she was hit and killed by an Amazon delivery van Tuesday afternoon. "I heard the mother screaming," one resident told FOX 11's Laura Diaz. "I peaked out the window and I got...
Restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village under investigation

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying several suspects wanted in connection with several restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Seven total commercial burglaries are being investigated, officials said. The suspects shattered the front...
Man found dead in Corona church parking lot

CORONA, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man was found dead in a church parking lot in Riverside County, authorities said. Investigators with the Corona Police Department were called to the Corona Church of Christ in the 800 block of South Sherman Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a man in the parking lot who was unresponsive.
Rancho Cucamonga man arrested for burglary in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Police in Santa Monica arrested an alleged thief they say may be responsible for other thefts in the area. The suspect, 38-year-old Ramiro Martinez of Rancho Cucamonga, was arrested on Aug. 13 after allegedly burglarizing a home in the 300 block of Euclid, according to police.
Victim sucker punched by homeless man in Hollywood speaks out

LOS ANGELES - A man who was "clocked" by a homeless man while eating lunch at a Hollywood restaurant earlier this week is speaking out, hoping the man who hit him will be sent to jail. Richard Schlesinger was eating lunch when shocking security video shows a man approach him,...
20-year-old shot and killed in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Santa Ana after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of N. Spurgeon Street. According to authorities, the victim, identified as Alex Ruiz of Santa Ana, was found...
