foxla.com
VIDEO: Flash mob vandalizes, loots 7-Eleven store following street takeover in Harbor Gateway
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department released new video and sought the public's help with identifying the people seen on video looting and vandalizing a 7-Eleven store following a street takeover in the Harbor Gateway area earlier this week. LAPD officials said that on the night of Aug....
foxla.com
Underground vault explosion in Hollywood Hills area injures 5
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Five people were injured after an underground vault exploded in the Hollywood Hills area Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It happened just before 2 p.m. in the 3700 block of Barham Boulevard. The five people were taken to the hospital...
foxla.com
Woman zip-tied, pistol-whipped and robbed inside her Beverly Grove home in broad daylight
LOS ANGELES - A 71-year-old woman in the Beverly Grove area was zip-tied in her home, pistol-whipped, and robbed during broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. UPDATE: Suspect arrested after terrifying Beverly Grove home invasion robbery of elderly woman. Just after 2:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded...
foxla.com
Suspect arrested after terrifying Beverly Grove home invasion robbery of elderly woman
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested the day after a senior citizen was zip-tied, pistol-whipped, and robbed inside her home in the affluent Beverly Grove area in broad daylight, authorities said. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman zip-tied, pistol-whipped and robbed inside her Beverly Grove home in broad daylight. Officers with the...
foxla.com
Fight breaks out at Santa Monica High School, one student injured
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A student at Santa Monica High School was injured in a fight on campus Thursday, and a suspect was being sought. The male student, who suffered "facial lacerations," was taken to a hospital for treatment following the incident that occurred about 12:45 p.m. at the school in the 600 block of Pico Boulevard, said Santa Monica police Lt. Rudy Flores.
foxla.com
Beverly Hills shooting was not 'random act': police
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Beverly Hills Monday night. Officers responded to the 100 block of N. Canon Drive just before 11 p.m. on a report of a shooting. They found a man shot at the scene. He was taken to...
foxla.com
LA County firefighter shot at in car; suspect at large
BELL, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a firefighter with the Los Angeles County Fire Department was shot at in his car, according to authorities. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of the city of Bell. The firefighter was in a personal vehicle when the bullet penetrated...
foxla.com
Man shot to death in Palmdale: LASD
PALMDALE, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Palmdale after a man was found shot to death overnight. According to officials, deputies responded to the 1000 block of E. Avenue R just after midnight. That's here they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced...
foxla.com
5 injured in underground vault explosion near Universal City
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Five people were injured after an underground vault exploded in the Universal City area Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It happened just before 2 p.m. in the 3700 block of Barham Boulevard. The five people were taken to the hospital...
foxla.com
Community mourns death of toddler struck by Amazon van in Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. - Residents at an Irvine apartment complex are mourning the death of a 23-month-old girl after she was hit and killed by an Amazon delivery van Tuesday afternoon. "I heard the mother screaming," one resident told FOX 11's Laura Diaz. "I peaked out the window and I got...
foxla.com
LAPD announces enhanced enforcement to crack down on illegal street takeovers
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department is cracking down on illegal street takeovers, saying they have a zero-tolerance policy as the dangerous crime is happening more often. "We really want to stop this from becoming a new trend where they think they can show up and take over...
foxla.com
Restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village under investigation
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying several suspects wanted in connection with several restaurant burglaries across Calabasas, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Seven total commercial burglaries are being investigated, officials said. The suspects shattered the front...
foxla.com
LAPD releases video of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed homeless woman
LOS ANGELES - Authorities on Thursday announced a $50,000 reward for information on a fatal hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles last week. It happened on Aug. 9 around 9:30 p.m. near Broadway and 85th Street. According to police, the victim was walking in the area when an unidentified car struck...
foxla.com
Man found dead in Corona church parking lot
CORONA, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man was found dead in a church parking lot in Riverside County, authorities said. Investigators with the Corona Police Department were called to the Corona Church of Christ in the 800 block of South Sherman Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a man in the parking lot who was unresponsive.
foxla.com
Rancho Cucamonga man arrested for burglary in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Police in Santa Monica arrested an alleged thief they say may be responsible for other thefts in the area. The suspect, 38-year-old Ramiro Martinez of Rancho Cucamonga, was arrested on Aug. 13 after allegedly burglarizing a home in the 300 block of Euclid, according to police.
foxla.com
Victim sucker punched by homeless man in Hollywood speaks out
LOS ANGELES - A man who was "clocked" by a homeless man while eating lunch at a Hollywood restaurant earlier this week is speaking out, hoping the man who hit him will be sent to jail. Richard Schlesinger was eating lunch when shocking security video shows a man approach him,...
foxla.com
Laura McCulloch, Australian actress reported missing by family, arrested in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - An Australian actress reported missing by her family after she did not return from a date Friday was in custody Tuesday following her arrest in Santa Monica on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest, according to police. Laura McCulloch 37, was arrested by Santa Monica...
foxla.com
20-year-old shot and killed in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Santa Ana after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of N. Spurgeon Street. According to authorities, the victim, identified as Alex Ruiz of Santa Ana, was found...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Man burglarizes Seal Beach senior community before stealing tools, truck
SEAL BEACH, Calif. - The Seal Beach Police Department sought the public’s help in identifying a man who was seen on camera burglarizing a senior living community before stealing a car with stolen tools from the property. On Sunday, July 24, the suspect entered the maintenance yard at the...
foxla.com
Long Beach woman charged with terrorizing neighbors with racist rants, death threats
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Criminal charges were filed Tuesday against a Long Beach woman who allegedly hurled racial slurs and threatened several of her neighbors at an apartment complex. Lorrene Mae Lake, 58, is charged with six felony counts of criminal threats and one felony count of violation of civil...
