An Indiana man pleaded guilty Aug. 16 to aggravated murder and robbery in connection with the June 2020 stabbing death of a Moneta resident in Bedford County. Dalton Wayne Holbrook, 25, was sentenced to serve 55 years in prison on the two charges. He was arrested after the slaying of John Albert Menna, 72, who was found dead in his home on the 6000 block of White House Road near Smith Mountain Lake.

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO