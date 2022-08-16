ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Aug. 23

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, August 23. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kosha Cosey – Possession Meth, Possession MDMA, Criminal Impersonation, Unlawful Possession Firearm. Mia Cunningham – Violation Conditions of Release/Capias. James Gouge – Drug...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Train derails at foot of Lookout Mountain Saturday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Traffic near Broad Street and Cummings Highway remained an issue for hours Saturday after close to a dozen train cars derailed near the foot of Lookout Mountain earlier in the morning. Norfolk Southern says 'less than 11 cars derailed' while departing its yard. at about 1...
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, TN
Ernest Campbell
WTVC

Cohutta Police searching for missing elderly woman

COHUTTA, Ga. — Authorities in Georgia are searching for a missing elderly woman. The Cohutta Police Department says Brenda K. Smith, age 69, has been entered as missing by their agency. Cohutta Police say Smith was last seen at her residence on Cleveland Highway between Farrar Road and Mt....
COHUTTA, GA
WDEF

Student arrested for making shooting threat at Ooltewah High

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – A threat on the bathroom wall has lead to the arrest of an Ooltewah High Student. The Sheriff’s Office reports that the SRO at Ooltewah High was told about the threat of a shooting on a bathroom stall wall on Wednesday. It included a...
OOLTEWAH, TN
WTVC

Body found near Chattanooga community kitchen

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police found a body near the Chattanooga Community Kitchen Friday morning. Dispatch says there was a call near East 10th St. Police say it appears the body had been there for a while. Investigators are at the scene working. This is a developing story. Depend...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
smithmountainlake.com

Man sentenced to 55 years for Bedford County murder

An Indiana man pleaded guilty Aug. 16 to aggravated murder and robbery in connection with the June 2020 stabbing death of a Moneta resident in Bedford County. Dalton Wayne Holbrook, 25, was sentenced to serve 55 years in prison on the two charges. He was arrested after the slaying of John Albert Menna, 72, who was found dead in his home on the 6000 block of White House Road near Smith Mountain Lake.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WTVC

Police identify 34-year-old man killed in Chattanooga Sunday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Monday):. Chattanooga Police have identified the victim as 34-year-old Charles Kyle, Junior. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. EARLIER:. The...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Neighbor reports porch pirate activity in St. Elmo

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – According to a neighbor in Saint Elmo, a porch pirate is back on the prowl. He is sharing home surveillance footage. You can see the pirate taking a package from the neighbor’s home to his car. That same person is seen driving up and down...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Man Killed in Deadly Shooting Sunday Night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A violent weekend in Chattanooga has seen another incident as a man was shot to death in East Chattanooga late Sunday Night, August 14. Chattanooga police were called to the 2600 block of Glenwood Parkway around 9:30 PM yesterday evening to a report of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

