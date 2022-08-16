Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — New statistics from the Employment Development Department say that California's unemployment rate plummeted to 3.9% in July 2022. They also say that this marks the lowest record since 1976. According to their data:. The state has now regained 97.3 percent of the 2,758,900 nonfarm jobs...

