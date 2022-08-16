Read full article on original website
Gov. Newsom in Fresno to talk about student mental health support efforts
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — More money is going toward fighting the ongoing mental health crisis in California. Governor Gavin Newsom spoke at McLane High School in Fresno on Thursday to announce a $4.7 billion master plan to address mental health for young people in the state. The plan is...
Kern County unemployment rate down
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — New statistics from the Employment Development Department say that California's unemployment rate plummeted to 3.9% in July 2022. They also say that this marks the lowest record since 1976. According to their data:. The state has now regained 97.3 percent of the 2,758,900 nonfarm jobs...
Man dies in McFarland shooting
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The McFarland Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on 3rd street Tuesday. A man was found shot multiple times and died at the scene, according to the McFarland Police Department. Officers and Kern County Fire Department provided life-saving measures, but the man died from...
Countdown to Hometown: McFarland High School preview
McFarland, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The McFarland High School football team is getting ready for their 2022 season. We check in with Head Coach Manny Munoz.
Police: Child's pet stolen from porch by FedEx delivery driver
SANFORD, N.C. (WCTI) — A package delivery driver has been arrested after North Carolina investigators said she stole a child’s pet from the porch of a home during a delivery route. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said FedEx driver named Jiniece Grant stole a 5-year-old Brazilian Red Foot...
