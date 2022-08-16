ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, NY

One killed, five injured in three-car collision in Woodbury

By Mike Randall, Times Herald-Record
 4 days ago

WOODBURY - One person was killed and five others were hurt in a three-car collision on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury Monday night.

State police said charges are pending and their investigation is continuing. The crash involved Rabbi David Twersky, who is the grand rabbi of New Square and a prominent leader of many thousands of Hasidic Jews across the world.

State police said an initial investigation determined that Chaim Gordon, 24, of Spring Valley was driving a 2021 Ford Explorer east on Route 6 shortly after 8:20 p.m. when he tried to pass a Cadillac in front of him.

Police said Gordon crossed over the double yellow line and entered the opposite lane, where he struck a 2003 Nissan X-Terra head-on. Police said Gordon's Ford Explorer then crossed back over, striking the Cadillac he had been trying to pass.

The driver of the Nissan, who was not identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gordon was taken to Nyack Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Two of his passengers, Yakov Gordon, 22, and Mordchi Fromowitz, 18, were also taken to Nyack Hospital for treatment of injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

Two other passengers in the Ford, Levi Szwerin, 22, and Duvid Grunwald, 20, were taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for treatment of their injuries and later released.

The occupants of the Cadillac, including Twersky, 81, of New Square, were not injured.

State police were assisted by the Town of Woodbury Police Department.

Steve Lieberman contributed to this report.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @MikeRandall845

