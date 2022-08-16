Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Person shot in West Hollywood, LASD says
LOS ANGELES - A shooting investigation is underway in West Hollywood Friday evening. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting near the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard a little before 5:30 p.m. One person was shot in the incident. LASD said...
The following incidents were reported between July 22 and July 31
Two empty rental properties on Grayfox Street were broken into and an estimated $12,160 worth of property was damaged. The victim said the last time she was at the properties was in June. There were no security cameras available for evidence. 7/27. Vandalized property. The Los Angeles lifeguards headquarters garage...
Man found fatally shot in West Hollywood
A man was found fatally shot in his vehicle in West Hollywood Friday after having been injured near the Beverly Center. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responding to reports of a possible shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian about 5:25 p.m. in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, near West Hollywood Park, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a black Cadillac Escalade SUV, Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
foxla.com
Driver smashes SUV into Huntington Beach home
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A driver was rushed to the hospital after smashing an SUV into a home in Huntington Beach. The Huntington Beach Fire Department responded to a call in the 19400 block of McLaren Drive a little after 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Door bell camera captured the moments the...
Woman rescued after driving into waters of Newport Beach
A woman had to be rescued out of the water in Newport Beach after she drove down Via Genoa, through a playground at a nearby park and off the side of a dock.Fortunately for the driver, her injuries were not serious however Newport Beach PD was investigating this accident as a possible DUI. Several bystanders nearby helped rescue the woman from the vehicle, CBSLA has learned. Newport Beach PD originally responded to the scene at approximately 7:48 p.m. on Friday after receiving a report of unknown trouble near Via Genoa and Vido Lido Nord.When authorities arrived, they found the vehicle inside the water. There are not details on what kind of car the woman was driving. Witnesses told CBSLA what happened once they saw the woman drive into the water."I turned around and got a piece of the pipe from the railing and I just bashed both of the windows in. From there someone was able to open the trunk and once they were able to open the trunk they had her out," Jehu Jogwe.It's unclear what motivated the woman to drive into the playground in the first place.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Torrance area
TORRANCE, Calif – Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
palisadesnews.com
Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash
Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter). The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger, a six year...
foxla.com
Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash suspended from practicing nursing
LOS ANGELES - A 37-year-old traveling nurse who is accused of causing a deadly crash in Windsor Hills has been suspended from practicing nursing in the state of California, according to the Board of Registered Nursing. Nicole Linton is a traveling nurse at Kaiser Permanente's West Los Angeles Medical Center....
Son sues Azusa for dad’s death allegedly by motorcycle officer
The son of a 67-year-old man who died after he was accidentally struck by a motorcycle allegedly driven by an on-duty Azusa police officer in January has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city. Plaintiff Kevin Li’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit seeks unspecified damages as well as compensation...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting leaves one dead in Torrance area
TORRANCE, Calif – A man was shot to death Thursday evening in an unincorporated area of Torrance. Deputies were called at 6:13 p.m. to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard, near Normandie Avenue, where they found the victim, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
foxla.com
21-year-old man arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Fullerton
FULLERTON, Calif. - A motorist has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a 67-year-old man who was hit while riding a bicycle in Fullerton, police said Friday. Jonathan Ocampo, 21, of Anaheim was arrested late Thursday afternoon at the Fullerton police station, said Fullerton Police Department Capt. Jon Radus.
foxla.com
Rash of robberies prompt Beverly Hills store owner to take down indoor masks
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - A Beverly Hills store has implemented a new policy prohibiting mask-wearing inside of its establishment, citing a rash of robberies at the store where they could not identify the thieves. The owner of 'Kitson' on Robertson Boulevard, Fraser Ross, released a statement about their new policy:
foxla.com
Underground vault explosion in Hollywood Hills area injures 5
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Five people were injured after an underground vault belonging to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power exploded in the Hollywood Hills area Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It happened just before 2 p.m. in the 3700 block of...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man identified in brawl with teen
After an approximately 50-year-old man and a teenager were captured brawling in a video posted to social media on Tuesday, sheriff’s officials on Thursday said they are still investigating the incident but that the man in the video has been identified. The video, which circulated on various social media...
Crews battle brush fire that threatened structures in Azusa
Fire crews battled a brush fire that was threatening structures in Azusa Friday afternoon. The blaze was reported around 3:15 p.m. near the area of North San Gabriel Canyon and Old San Gabriel Canyon roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire had burned about 6 acres of medium to heavy brush, […]
newsantaana.com
Beverly Hills surgeon gets 10 years in prison for insurance fraud involving sober living patients
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Beverly Hills surgeon has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison for stealing nearly $38 million in an elaborate insurance fraud scheme that involved hiring body brokers to pay patients at Southern California sober living homes to undergo medically unnecessary surgeries, medical testing, and other medical procedures. This is the largest prison sentence for a provider in California workers’ compensation insurance fraud.
mynewsla.com
Woman, 23, Reported Missing in Altadena Found
A 23-year-old woman who was reported missing in Altadena has been found, authorities said Thursday. Jai Rmanii Hicks was last seen on July 16 in the 200 block of West Woodbury Road, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Thursday morning,...
Shooting in Palmdale leaves one dead
One person was killed during a shooting Palmdale early Thursday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale station were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Avenue R at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information available due to the ongoing investigation.
foxla.com
5 injured in underground vault explosion near Universal City
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Five people were injured after an underground vault exploded in the Universal City area Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It happened just before 2 p.m. in the 3700 block of Barham Boulevard. The five people were taken to the hospital...
foxla.com
Man shot to death in Palmdale: LASD
PALMDALE, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Palmdale after a man was found shot to death overnight. According to officials, deputies responded to the 1000 block of E. Avenue R just after midnight. That's here they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced...
