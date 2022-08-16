ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

Jury seated in trial of Westerville man accused of killing wife

By Daniel Griffin, Jonathan Jackson
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — In Delaware County, the jury in the case of a Westerville man accused of murdering his wife has now been selected.

The defendant, Matheau Moore, was charged in June 2021 in the death of his wife, Emily Noble.

The jury was not only selected Tuesday but was then taken to the couple’s residence in Westerville and to the scene where Noble’s body was found more than two years ago.

Lawsuit seeks to take control of Emily Noble’s finances away from husband

Noble was reported missing in May of 2020. Her body wasn’t found until a few months later in September, in a wooded area near County Line and State roads , not far from the couple’s home.

More than a year after her disappearance was reported, Moore was arrested.

Authorities say Noble’s body was staged to appear as a suicide, but an autopsy showed she suffered multiple facial and neck fractures, leading investigators to conclude homicide.

Moore faces two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault .

The trial will continue Wednesday at Delaware County Common Pleas Court at 9 a.m.

Cheebone.
4d ago

I had know Emily for over 40 yrs. She was a great person and friend. The earth lost a good person from his hands.

