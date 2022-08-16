A presentation about the early Black settlement of Hansborough north of Hillsboro will be held at the Highland House Museum in Hillsboro at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17. The history of the settlement is included in the book “Black History of Highland County Ohio” written by Highland County Historical Society members Kati Burwinkel, Myra Cumberland and John Glaze. All three of them will be speaking at the event.

HILLSBORO, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO