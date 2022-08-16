Read full article on original website
Related
wnewsj.com
City council hears report on fire foam spillage into creeks from air park incident
WILMINGTON — A clean-up report on the discharge of fire suppression foam was discussed at Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. Rick Schaffer, City of Wilmington Public Works Director, reported to council members and officials the findings of an investigation regarding the foam found in some local water and methods to it up clean up.
Times Gazette
Greenfield makes records request from land bank
The village of Greenfield and city manager Todd Wilkin made a public records request to the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) via email on Aug. 8 and a written request for the same request on Aug. 11, both focusing on Brownfield Grant money for the Elliott Hotel in Greenfield, according to Mackenzie Edison, the land bank coordinator, at Thursday’s meeting of the land bank.
iheart.com
Highland County Food Pantry and Clothing Closet Needs Help with Lease
A Highland County-based nonprofit food pantry and clothing closet is undertaking a fundraising campaign to help it remain at its current location. Area 937 Community Outreach Inc. says the lease for its ministry expires on November 30th and it's looking to commit to a 2-year-lease by September 1st. The nonprofit...
Times Gazette
Highland County travel report
The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. S.R. 138 Resurfacing — Work has begun on a resurfacing project on S.R. 138 between S.R. 134 and S.R. 131 as of July 11. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Traffic will be maintained in one lane throughout construction using flaggers. Estimated completion: fall 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times Gazette
Working to keep all of us safe
On most days I attend daily Mass at 9 a.m. at St. Columbkille, and afterwards, take a ride in the countryside. I often drive to Port William, past the old homeplace, and spend a few moments visiting my brother, Jack, resting peacefully in the cemetery. On Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022,...
Times Gazette
State fair Reserve Grand Champion Angus Female
Genflo Coor Blackbird 421 won Reserve Grand Champion Female at the 2022 Ohio State Fair Angus Show recently in Columbus. Sydney Sanders, of Leesburg, owns the March 2021 daughter of TGM Compton 1738. Brett Carter, Stratford, Okla., evaluated the 52 entries.
Record-Herald
‘Silent Watch’ returns in September
The Fayette County Veterans Service Commission (VSC) will be hosting its third-annual Silent Watch event to help spread awareness about veteran suicide and what the community can help do to prevent it. This year’s Silent Watch will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 with First Watch starting at 8 a.m....
Greene County Animal Control Searching for Loving Homes
Greene County Animal Control works to keep their community safe, along with finding animals loving homes. Jarrod Mitchell, Greene County Animal Control Outreach Coordinator, said law enforcement is their focus and how they do their business. But their team does more than just protect the public. “Any animals that go stray, we get them in, […]
RELATED PEOPLE
iheart.com
Landslide Repair on SR 772 Ending Early...But More to Come
A project to remediate a landslide on S.R. 772 in Ross County will be wrapping up earlier than planned, and without some of the more significant impacts to motorists...for now. The project that began earlier this year involved excavation and benching of the hillside above S.R. 772 where it runs...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton Schools may bring a nurse practitioner on-site
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton school district is considering having a nurse practitioner available in its buildings two days a week all day. In brief, a nurse practitioner is a nurse who can diagnose and treat acute conditions without the direct supervision of a doctor, can write prescriptions, and is authorized to order diagnostic tests like X-rays or lab work.
Times Gazette
Hansborough story to be told by HCHS
A presentation about the early Black settlement of Hansborough north of Hillsboro will be held at the Highland House Museum in Hillsboro at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17. The history of the settlement is included in the book “Black History of Highland County Ohio” written by Highland County Historical Society members Kati Burwinkel, Myra Cumberland and John Glaze. All three of them will be speaking at the event.
Police investigating reported shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Crews are investigating a shooting that was reported early Saturday morning in Springfield. Police were sent to the 900 block of Park Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. after the shooting was reported, according to Springfield Police dispatch. >>1 injured, teen in custody after shooting in Springfield. We...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times Gazette
Welcome home for WWII sailor
A burial procession to honor Joseph Warren, a Navy sailor who was killed on the USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, will arrive at Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe at approximately 10:20 a.m. for a memorial ceremony in his hometown before heading back to Greenfield. The...
WLWT 5
Police: Woman rams into two cruisers during pursuit in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — A woman was taken into custody overnight Friday after leading officers on a pursuit through Wilmington, where police said she rammed into two cruisers. The Wilmington Police Department said it started around 12:58 a.m. when officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on North Wall Street near East Main Street.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Adena Road bridge reopens in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Adena Road bridge in Chillicothe has finally reopened. According to the Ohio Departmentof Transportation, the bridge has been undergoing repairs following multiple recent strikes from commercial vehicles traveling along route 35. The bridge was originally closed on March 29.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Injury Crash on Main Street in Circleville
Circleville – A two-vehicle crash has occurred in front of Zanzis at the intersection of Main Street and Lancaster Pike in Circleville around 3:45 pm. According to early reports, two vehicles crashed at the intersection and one person is reporting a minor injury. This may block the intersection, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
Puppy found in trash can recently adopted at Franklin County Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After being found in a dumpster, 10-week-old Oscar from the Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center has found his fur-ever home. A City of Columbus employee was emptying trash in a neighborhood park when he heard a puppy crying. He found little Oscar sitting...
Fox 19
Woman rams vehicle into police cruisers after chase in Wilmington
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An early morning police chase ended with a suspect in custody after she rammed law enforcement cruisers. Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, Wilmington officers tried to pull over a driver for a traffic violation on North Wall Street near East Main Street. The female driver...
Humane society removes 26 farm animals from Jefferson Twp. home; Owner’s health at issue
JEFFERSON TWP. — The Humane Society of Greater Dayton removed 26 farm animals from a Jefferson Twp. home Wednesday, based on complaints the agency received about the animals being neglected. Humane Society agents, executing a search warrant on the home on Germantown Pike in the township, removed 19 sheep,...
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
Comments / 0