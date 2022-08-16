ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Easton, MA
Massachusetts Education
Easton, MA
North Easton, MA
Massachusetts State
Natick, MA
Natick, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Rutherford on Stonehill College Spring 2022 Dean’s List

EASTON – Stonehill College announced spring 2022 Dean’s List students. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered. Annabelle Rutherford of Ashland made the list.
EASTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Crisafulli Makes Spring 2022 Dean’s List

EASTON – Stonehill College announced spring 2022 Dean’s List students. Among the students was Marlborough student Nathan Crisafulli. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.
EASTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Western New England Student Smith Studies in Italy

SPRINGFIELD – Alexander Smith from Framingham was among 17 Western New England University students who traveled to Sorrento, Italy for three weeks this summer to immerse themselves in the study of Italian culture. The students were accompanied by Professional Educator of Communication Brenda Garton-Sjoberg, Director of the Sorrento Study...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Bates & Lopez On Assumption College’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List

WORCESTER – Assumption University has announced those who have been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters. Local students include:
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

5 Ashland Students on Assumption College’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List

WORCESTER – Assumption University has announced those who have been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Painting With Fly Swatters

FRAMINGHAM – The Christa McAuliffe Library held an outdoor painting session for children on Tuesday, August 16. But instead of painting with brushes, the artists painted with fly swatters. ***. Photos by SOURCE summer intern Harrison Lawton, a Framingham High student.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Concord Museum Hires New Executive Director

CONCORD – The Concord Museum Board of Governors is pleased to announce it has named Lisa Krassner as the Museum’s new Edward W. Kane Executive Director. Krassner will begin her new position on September 1, 2022, which follows Thomas Putnam’s recent retirement after four years of leadership.
CONCORD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Jean Marie (Gruppi) MacDonald, 78

FRAMINGHAM – Jean Marie (Gruppi) MacDonald, 78, of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, passed away on Tuesday August 16, 2022 after a brief illness. Born and raised in Framingham, she was the daughter of Henry Gruppi and Elsie May (Latown) Gruppi. Jean was a kind and gentle soul, and loved by all who had the privilege of meeting her.
HOPKINTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Hoops & Homework Receives $150,000 From Flatley Co.

FRAMINGHAM – Hoops & Homework has received a $150,000 donation from the Flatley Co. said its founded Herb Chasan. Launched in 2012, Hoops and Homework is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Hoops and Homework Inc. was incorporated as a non-profit 501c3 charity in December 2014 in order to...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Funk Endorses Sousa For Framingham State Representative

FRAMINGHAM – As a former Chair of the Finance Committee and 34-year Town Meeting Member, I am thrilled that Priscila Sousa is running for State Representative. Priscila will devote all of her time, energy and vast experience to issues facing the people of our district. She is an excellent communicator, picks up the ball and runs, works well in groups, and leads where it is an imperative.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ellen Walsh, 66

FRAMINGHAM – It takes a big heart to shape little minds and Ellen Walsh never missed an opportunity to teach a child. Whether it was bike riding or coloring or teaching kids to be a good friend, she thrived in all aspects when it came to caring for all the children in her life.
ASHLAND, MA
