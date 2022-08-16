Read full article on original website
Horlink on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Bryant University
SMITHFIELD,PHODE ISLAND – Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement. To earn a place on the Deans’ List students must have a GPA of 3.4 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work. On...
3 Marlborough Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List
SMITHFIELD,PHODE ISLAND – Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement. To earn a place on the Deans’ List students must have a GPA of 3.4 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work. There...
3 Framingham Students Earn Dean’s List For Spring 2022 at Holy Cross
WORCESTER – A total of 1,457 students were named to the College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. Among those on the list were 7 students from Framingham. They were:. Anna Clara Costa of...
Trio of Ashland Students make Dean’s List at Bryant University
SMITHFIELD,PHODE ISLAND – Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement. To earn a place on the Deans’ List students must have a GPA of 3.4 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work. There...
Rutherford on Stonehill College Spring 2022 Dean’s List
EASTON – Stonehill College announced spring 2022 Dean’s List students. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered. Annabelle Rutherford of Ashland made the list.
Crisafulli Makes Spring 2022 Dean’s List
EASTON – Stonehill College announced spring 2022 Dean’s List students. Among the students was Marlborough student Nathan Crisafulli. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.
Keaveny On College of the Holy Cross Dean’s List
WORCESTER – A total of 1,457 students were named to the College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. among those on the list was Ashland student Alison Keaveny, a member of the class of...
Crocker & Deleon on Holy Cross Spring 2022 Dean’s List
WORCESTER – A total of 1,457 students were named to the College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. Among those on the list were:. Katherine Crocker of Marlborough, Class of 2025. Nilda Deleon of...
Western New England Student Smith Studies in Italy
SPRINGFIELD – Alexander Smith from Framingham was among 17 Western New England University students who traveled to Sorrento, Italy for three weeks this summer to immerse themselves in the study of Italian culture. The students were accompanied by Professional Educator of Communication Brenda Garton-Sjoberg, Director of the Sorrento Study...
Bates & Lopez On Assumption College’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List
WORCESTER – Assumption University has announced those who have been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters. Local students include:
5 Ashland Students on Assumption College’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List
WORCESTER – Assumption University has announced those who have been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.
Verity Makes Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Lehigh University
BETHLEHEM, PENN – Dean’s List status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to John Verity, Natick, in the Spring 2022 semester. For more than 150 years, Lehigh...
PHOTOS: Painting With Fly Swatters
FRAMINGHAM – The Christa McAuliffe Library held an outdoor painting session for children on Tuesday, August 16. But instead of painting with brushes, the artists painted with fly swatters. ***. Photos by SOURCE summer intern Harrison Lawton, a Framingham High student.
Concord Museum Hires New Executive Director
CONCORD – The Concord Museum Board of Governors is pleased to announce it has named Lisa Krassner as the Museum’s new Edward W. Kane Executive Director. Krassner will begin her new position on September 1, 2022, which follows Thomas Putnam’s recent retirement after four years of leadership.
Jean Marie (Gruppi) MacDonald, 78
FRAMINGHAM – Jean Marie (Gruppi) MacDonald, 78, of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, passed away on Tuesday August 16, 2022 after a brief illness. Born and raised in Framingham, she was the daughter of Henry Gruppi and Elsie May (Latown) Gruppi. Jean was a kind and gentle soul, and loved by all who had the privilege of meeting her.
Hoops & Homework Receives $150,000 From Flatley Co.
FRAMINGHAM – Hoops & Homework has received a $150,000 donation from the Flatley Co. said its founded Herb Chasan. Launched in 2012, Hoops and Homework is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Hoops and Homework Inc. was incorporated as a non-profit 501c3 charity in December 2014 in order to...
LETTER: Funk Endorses Sousa For Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – As a former Chair of the Finance Committee and 34-year Town Meeting Member, I am thrilled that Priscila Sousa is running for State Representative. Priscila will devote all of her time, energy and vast experience to issues facing the people of our district. She is an excellent communicator, picks up the ball and runs, works well in groups, and leads where it is an imperative.
Framingham City Council Approves Hamerla For 3-year Term on South Middlesex Regional School Committee
FRAMINGHAM – The 11-member Framingham City Council last night, August 16, unanimously approved Mayor Charlie Sisitsky’s nominee for the South Middlesex Regional Vocation School Committee, which oversee Keefe Technical High school. Re-nominated to the School Committee was District 3 resident Sara Hamerla. Her term now ends on June...
Attorney General Candidate Palfrey Condemn Racists Incident at Mystic Valley Charter School
MALDEN – Yesterday, August 19, former Assistant Attorney General Quentin Palfrey condemned the racist incident involving a Muslim student that occurred at the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden. The student was sent home for wearing a hijab to school. The Mystic Valley Charter School has had similar...
Ellen Walsh, 66
FRAMINGHAM – It takes a big heart to shape little minds and Ellen Walsh never missed an opportunity to teach a child. Whether it was bike riding or coloring or teaching kids to be a good friend, she thrived in all aspects when it came to caring for all the children in her life.
