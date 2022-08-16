Read full article on original website
Mount Rainier National Park, Washington State (with Map & Photos)
Mount Rainier National Park, Washington (WA), USA - Washington state is rich in vertical landscapes, but when the locals say "mountain" it's safe to assume that it's Mount Rainier. This giant, 4,393 m high, rises above the Cascades ridge, and creates its own weather. Each year, about two million people...
yaktrinews.com
State resources called to wildfire in Eastern Washington
EWAN, Wash. (AP) — State fire resources have been sent to help fight a fire burning east of Ritzville, Washington, near the unincorporated town of Ewan. The Wagner Road Fire started around 2 p.m. Thursday and by Thursday evening had burned about 1.25 square miles (3.2 square kilometers) in crops and rangeland, according to a written statement from Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste.
Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
Tri-City Herald
Red flag warnings spark concerns of wildfires in WA. This interactive fire map shows where
Despite being in the thick of wildfire season, Washington firefighters are enjoying a relatively peaceful August. But the National Weather Service in Seattle is warning people not to rest on their laurels, especially over the next couple of days, as dry, hot and unstable conditions have resulted in red flag warnings throughout the state.
Look Up Tri-Cities: Tonight Strong Northern Lights Are Expected
I have only seen strong northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, once in my whole life of living in Washington State. Tonight and Thursday night there is a forecast for possible strong northern lights even as far south as Tri-Cities. The storm was announced in a tweet "@NWSSWPC have...
KUOW
Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast
For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
America’s Oldest Scenic Highway is Worth the Drive to Oregon
It's the oldest scenic highway in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. The Columbia River Highway was built from 1913 to 1922 connecting Troutdale on the west end to The Dalles on the east end...almost 75 miles. When the first section of the road opened in 1915, it became the first paved highway in the Pacific Northwest.
One of world's largest moths discovered in Bellevue; officials ask Washington residents to look out for more
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A moth with 10-inch wings that is most commonly found in the tropical forests of Asia was discovered on a homeowner's garage in Bellevue, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). Washington entomologists have now turned to the public for help to get more...
KOMO News
State taking steps to improve safety for roadway workers in construction zones
SEATTLE — A work zone can be a dangerous place to make a living. “It almost feels like jumping out of an airplane every time you start working,” Mallorie Devies, a former construction employee said. “Your heart starts pumping, your adrenaline starts going.”. Back in March two...
KING-5
Washington's most dangerous drive
MAZAMA, Wash. — In one of the most beautiful places on earth, you'll find one of the world's most exhilarating drives. It's officially designated as NF-5400, but most of the locals call it Hart's Pass Road, the highest-altitude location in Washington state where you can drive a car. The...
Several raise concerns about large pothole on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass
A photo of a pothole posted by the Washington State Department on Thursday raised a few concerns among drivers, according to replies to the Twitter post. According to WSDOT, the right two lanes of westbound Snoqualmie Pass summit were closed to repair the pothole. The picture appeared to show a...
Weather Advisory for Tri-Cities, Horrifying Heat to Hit 103 & Above, Stay Safe
Another heatwave is on the way for the Tri-Cities and surrounding area. The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a heat advisory from Wednesday at 11 am through Friday at 11 pm. Temperatures are expected to hit 103 degrees and above. Where is the heat advisory in effect?. In...
seattleschild.com
MORE heat on the way: Here’s how to beat it!
Yes, we’ve seen hotter days and nights in Puget Sound and across Washington, but the warm streak continues this week and well into next according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures were still above 75 degrees at midnight On Thursday Aug. 18 – only the third time in the history of the weather service’s recording of nighttime heat levels.
Tri-Cities Answers: Best Spots For River Tubing Before Summer Ends?
If you have never floated down a river in a tube or raft on a hot day with your favorite beverage in your hand, your missing out! River tubing can be dangerous however if you aren't familiar with the area or aren't prepared. So where are the safest and best places to go river tubing near the Tri-Cities?
Man Infected With Tick-Bourne Disease, First Local Case In Washington State
The disease was previously reported in dogs.
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
ncwlife.com
City of Sedro-Woolley project uncovers oversight in Union Cemetery
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — For the better part of 100 years, the Woolley family’s large, fenced plot in what is known as the old section of Union Cemetery contained two headstones. They belonged to P.A. Woolley, the town’s founder who was buried in 1912, and to his wife, Catherine Loucks Woolley, who was buried in 1924.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA unemployment at historic low, delivery drivers go on 24-hour strike
Washington’s unemployment rate reaches a historic low. Numbers from July show the jobless rate decreased to 3.7%. The Employment Security Department said that’s a new low, based on records dating back to 1976. The national unemployment rate was even lower at 3.5% last month. Industries seeing the largest...
Tri-Cities largest school — the biggest high school in WA — must add more portable classes
More than 1,300 Pasco high schoolers will attend class in portables this school year.
Tri-Cities Remembers These Beloved Lost Burger Joints, Do You?
I have only lived in Tri-Cities for almost 20 years now, but I had never heard of these two lost but beloved burger restaurants. Have you? On a local Tri-Cities Facebook forum, they were showing a lot of love. Maybe someone should bring them back!. Do you remember these businesses?
