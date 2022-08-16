ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
tourcounsel.com

Mount Rainier National Park, Washington State (with Map & Photos)

Mount Rainier National Park, Washington (WA), USA - Washington state is rich in vertical landscapes, but when the locals say "mountain" it's safe to assume that it's Mount Rainier. This giant, 4,393 m high, rises above the Cascades ridge, and creates its own weather. Each year, about two million people...
WASHINGTON STATE
yaktrinews.com

State resources called to wildfire in Eastern Washington

EWAN, Wash. (AP) — State fire resources have been sent to help fight a fire burning east of Ritzville, Washington, near the unincorporated town of Ewan. The Wagner Road Fire started around 2 p.m. Thursday and by Thursday evening had burned about 1.25 square miles (3.2 square kilometers) in crops and rangeland, according to a written statement from Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste.
RITZVILLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trout Lake, WA
City
Tri-cities, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Cougar, WA
KUOW

Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast

For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

America’s Oldest Scenic Highway is Worth the Drive to Oregon

It's the oldest scenic highway in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. The Columbia River Highway was built from 1913 to 1922 connecting Troutdale on the west end to The Dalles on the east end...almost 75 miles. When the first section of the road opened in 1915, it became the first paved highway in the Pacific Northwest.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Outdoor Info#Linus Hiking#Falls Park#Travel Guide#Trout#River Horse#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Camping#Linus Outdoor#Linus Travel#The Forest Service
KING-5

Washington's most dangerous drive

MAZAMA, Wash. — In one of the most beautiful places on earth, you'll find one of the world's most exhilarating drives. It's officially designated as NF-5400, but most of the locals call it Hart's Pass Road, the highest-altitude location in Washington state where you can drive a car. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
seattleschild.com

MORE heat on the way: Here’s how to beat it!

Yes, we’ve seen hotter days and nights in Puget Sound and across Washington, but the warm streak continues this week and well into next according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures were still above 75 degrees at midnight On Thursday Aug. 18 – only the third time in the history of the weather service’s recording of nighttime heat levels.
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

City of Sedro-Woolley project uncovers oversight in Union Cemetery

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — For the better part of 100 years, the Woolley family’s large, fenced plot in what is known as the old section of Union Cemetery contained two headstones. They belonged to P.A. Woolley, the town’s founder who was buried in 1912, and to his wife, Catherine Loucks Woolley, who was buried in 1924.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy