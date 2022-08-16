ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Details emerge in Aug. 9 shooting death in Lexington Park

Some details have emerged from an Aug. 9 shooting in Lexington Park that left Anthony Charles Wright, 53, dead.

According to a charging document, two groups of two men each were arguing in Canopy Liquors in Lexington Park.

