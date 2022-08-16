Details emerge in Aug. 9 shooting death in Lexington Park

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Anne Arundel County Police Investigating Robbery at Giant Store
ODENTON, MD – Police are investigating a robbery at the Odenton Giant Food market. On...
Police identify suspect in deadly shooting at Prince George's County mall
Police have identified the man believed to have been responsible in the deadly shooting inside the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville.
Mother of man killed in shooting in Capitol Heights talks loss, curbing gun violence
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A mother in the District is mourning after someone shot and killed her son in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Capitol Heights, Md. “He had dreams, he had a lot of goals. I can’t even put it into words how frustrated I am about this whole situation. […]
Suspect in custody following overnight barricade in Calvert Co.
UPDATE via Calvert County Sheriff’s Office: On Friday, August 19, 2022, at 9:47 p.m., deputies responded to the 8300 block of Autumn Crest Lane in Chesapeake Beach to attempt service of an arrest warrant for First-Degree Assault. The suspect, Ronald Joseph Garraway, 59, of Chesapeake Beach, advised he was armed, refused to exit the residence, […]
Woman shot in Prince George's County, dies in hospital, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A woman is dead after a shooting in Prince George's County Thursday night, authorities said. Police said around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway for a reported shooting. Police said a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.
Stabbing Suspect Apprehended Following Weekslong Assault Investigation In Maryland: Sheriff
A wanted woman has been arrested after an alleged stabbing in Prince George's County earlier this month, authorities say. Chioma Renee Miattonma Egu is accused of stabbing the victim in the 8100 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Prince George's County police. Egu...
Police: Salisbury woman charged with embezzling over $15k from high school Band Boosters
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman has been charged with embezzling over $15,000 from a local high school’s Band Boosters. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified by the administration at Wicomico High School on July 13th that a subject was stealing funds from the Band Boosters account. Further investigation revealed that the treasurer for the Band Boosters, 31-year-old Brooke Amber Cook, had stolen a total of $15,085.04 between December 2021 and June 2022. Police say Cook used the stolen funds to purchase personal items and pay a variety of personal bills.
Police Investigate Pedestrian Struck And Flown Out In Mechanicsville
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at 8:18 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Laurel Grove Park in Laurel Grove for the reported motor vehicle collision with a pedestrian. Deputies arrived on scene to find...
Woman, 71, shot and killed in Prince George's Co. was innocent bystander, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George's County woman is dead and police are searching for who is responsible. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday night. Once on scene,...
One Fatally Shot At Prince George's County Mall, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a Maryland mall that reportedly left at least one person dead and others possibly injured, authorities announced. Shots rang out at approximately 4 p.m. inside the food court at the Mall at Prince George's County, the Hyattsville Police Department confirmed. Upon arrival,...
Pedestrian error preliminarily blamed in Thursday crash
On Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at 8:18 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Laurel Grove Park in Laurel Grove for the reported motor vehicle collision with a pedestrian. Deputies arrived on the scene to find the pedestrian suffering from serious injuries. The St. Mary’s County […]
Police release sketch of suspect accused of choking woman in hallway of Montgomery Co. apartment building
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2017 about the technology used in Montgomery County that can take DNA to make a sketch of a suspect. Montgomery County Police have released a sketch of a suspect accused of assaulting and choking a woman in the hallway of an apartment building.
Man killed, woman injured in shooting at Mall at Prince George's County
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — One man was killed, and a woman was injured in a shooting at the Mall at Prince George's County. Hyattsville police said the shooting happened Thursday at the food court. Police said this is not an active shooter situation and the scene is secure. This is...
Funeral Arrangements Set, Traffic Advisory Issued For Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputy
Funeral details for the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputy who suffered a heart attack after arriving for duty have been released, authorities say. Services for Deputy Scott C. McArdle will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 at the Saint John Neumann Church located at 620 N. Bestgate Road in Annapolis at 10:30 a.m., according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
Man killed in shooting at Prince George's County apartment complex
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the District Heights area of Prince George's County Wednesday evening. Prince George's County Police say around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Rochelle Avenue. Once at the scene, officers found...
SoMD Week in Review for August 13-19, 2022
Calvert County: Lusby man sentenced in Rape of 12-year-old: Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced today that Ryan Christopher Carpenter, 37, of Lusby, has been sentenced to 14 years of active incarceration following his conviction for second-degree rape. Deputies Investigating Two Separate Motor Vehicle Collisions Involving Motorcycles, one fatal: On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at […]
Former MVA Employee Sentenced For Driver’s License Fraud Scheme
GREENBELT, Md. – U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Traffic Operations Unit is conducting an impaired driver checkpoint this Friday, August 19. Special patrols and enforcement focused on impaired and aggressive driving are conducted year round with the goal of educating the community and deterring these dangerous behaviors.
Multiple catalytic converters stolen from vehicles in Stafford County, police say
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Authorities are investigating after thieves stole four catalytic converters earlier this week from vehicles in Stafford County. Investigators say the catalytic converters were stolen during the overnight hours from August 15 to 16 at businesses in the Fredericksburg area. Koto LLC and Manuel’s Auto Repair, both on...
Family of six displaced after SUV fire spreads to townhome in Annapolis
A family of six — three adults and three children — were displaced because of a fire at a townhouse in Annapolis Friday afternoon.
