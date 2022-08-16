Read full article on original website
Related
Car crash involving juvenile driver in Lamoure County leaves two injured
MARION, ND (KXNET) — Two drivers, one a juvenile from Jamestown, were injured in a collision at the intersection of 94th Ave SE and 55th St SE near Marion early Friday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the juvenile, whose age and gender was not disclosed by the NDHP, was traveling north on […]
newsdakota.com
Two Semis Leave I-94 Roadway Near Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two semis ran off the Interstate 94 roadway on Thursday, August 18th east of Valley City about 4:12pm. On was in traveling westbound before the driver lost control and slid of the roadway. A second semi traveling eastbound lost control and entered the eastbound ditch.
newsdakota.com
FedEx Semi Crashes Off I-94 East of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A semi driver lost control of his vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane of I-94 near mile marker 296 on Thursday, August 18th shortly after 4pm. The rig slid off the roadway, jack-knifed and came to rest in the south ditch. No details have...
NDHP/BPD aircraft operation leads to arrest of runaway motorcyclist
The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Bismarck Police Department worked together to capture a fleeing individual with the help of the Highway Patrol’s tracking airplane. According to the report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, on the evening of August 15, 2022, the NDHP partnered with the Bismarck Police Department to conduct a joint traffic […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
$175 million awarded to Expressway crash victims’ families, survivor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A jury has awarded the families of two people killed in a crash on the Expressway in Bismarck and a survivor $175 million in damages. Prosecutors say in 2015, Jordan Morsette was driving on the Bismarck Expressway in Mandan at high speed and in the wrong direction when he struck another car killing Abby Renschler of Lincoln and Taylor Goven of Mandan. Shayna Monson of Dickinson was injured but survived the crash.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck woman accused of using weapon to steal man’s car
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman is in custody after police say she pointed a gun at a man while telling him to drive her and another woman to Standing Rock Indian Reservation. On June 8, police say a man told them two women had stolen his van. He...
kfgo.com
2 years later, Jamestown family still seeking answers in son’s death
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO News Dakota) – It’s been two years since officials have deemed the death of Gunnar Syverson a homicide and his family is still seeking answers. In August 2020, Syverson was found dead outside of a home in Hamberg, a small community in Wells County. At the time, the people of the home said he hung himself from a tree, but court documents show investigators believe it may have been staged.
MacKenzie River Pizza closes due to staffing issue
The sign on the restaurant's door encourages people to watch their Facebook page for updates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man pleads guilty to raping minor
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded guilty to raping a minor in Bismarck parks. Thirty-three-year-old Aaron Brewer was charged with five counts of gross sexual imposition for raping a minor under the age of 15 in April and May of 2020. Prosecutors say Brewer created a fake Facebook account to meet children.
DL-Online
Parents of North Dakota woman gone missing in 1994 vow to never give up
CENTER, North Dakota — Wes and Linda Julson have advice for others whose family members have gone missing: Don't give up. In the latest episode of the Dakota Spotlight podcast, the Julsons describe how they still hope to find their daughter, Michelle "Shelly" Julson, who went missing in Bismarck in 1994. Their quest, now in its third decade, has meant they've gone through things no parent would hope to ever experience.
Another Restaurant In Bismarck Closes Due To Lack Of Employees
According to their Facebook page, this is a temporary close.
Report faults prison guard in Chad Isaak’s suicide
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An investigation into the prison suicide of Chad Isaak found that he had covered his cell window with cardboard and a guard failed to follow proper procedures in conducting required checks. The investigation report from the state Highway Patrol said Isaak was found hanging in his cell July 31. He was rushed to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bismarck’s Washington Street To Be Way Worse Than Usual.
Bismarck's Washington Street is often a necessary evil. Just today I was telling the story of when I first arrived in Bismarck over 20 years ago. It was all innocent enough, I was heading back home around 5 PM one day when I found myself on Washington Street heading south. This was before the lane improvements were added along Washington so traffic was pretty much at a crawl.
“What Does Mandan Need The Most?”
I love driving around Mandan, it's an awesome community, and it's growing all the time. We just saw a bank open up right as you get onto Memorial Highway, seems to me that took well over a year to get that completed. Time goes by quickly, and we all get into ruts where we drive here and there almost every day without really thinking about a sign that's on the side of the street or maybe a place that used to have a business open to the public, and now the building is just sitting there. Here is the place I was referring to:
KFYR-TV
Weston Dressler: Plaza of Honour Friday
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Weston Dressler will take his place alongside the best players to ever suit up for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Plaza of Honour ceremony takes place at halftime of tonight’s game at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. Dressler was an all-state athlete at Bismarck High...
kxnet.com
Business Beat: BB’s Bath Bakery
Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — In this week’s business beat, a ribbon cutting was held for a downtown business and the shop is baking up all kinds of sweet-smelling goods. But you don’t eat them. Instead, you throw them in the tub. This spring, Becky Bjerklie, and her...
KFYR-TV
Hearing aids will soon be offered over the counter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hearing aids are now more accessible. On Tuesday, the FDA approved hearing aids can now be sold over the counter, without a prescription. The New York Times states the over-the-counter devices will also cost less. “If you bought them over the counter there would be no...
dakotanewsnow.com
North Dakota aims to become carbon capture leader
CENTER, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - A small town northwest of Bismarck will be at the center of attention on a global scale. If the operation checks off all the boxes, Project Tundra is set to become the world’s largest carbon capture facility. The carbon capture and sequestration would contain carbon dioxide emissions into a liquid state to be pumped 6,000 feet underground to a level known as caprock. Environmentalist Taylor Brorby says it will allow jobs in non-renewable energy to remain and limit our carbon footprint.
KFYR-TV
A-maize-ing sweet corn from the ‘Corn Lady’
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Sweet corn is in season, and there are lines of people waiting to get a few ears from the “Corn Lady.” Mary Graner has been selling her secret hybrid sweet corn for over 15 years. Hundreds. That’s how many people wait in line to...
City of Mandan announces 2023 departure of Business Development Director
Mandan’s Business Development and Communications Director has notified the city that she plans to leave her position in January 2023 to pursue other endeavors. In a letter written to the Mandan City Commission, BDC Director Ellen Huber stated she has no immediate plans to pursue other employment, hoping to devote her time to working with […]
Comments / 3