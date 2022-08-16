WATCH: Suspect leads officers on chase, rams cruiser
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect is on the run after leading police on a chase onto I-675 in Centerville.
At 5:14 p.m. on Monday, Middletown police officers saw a suspect fire shots from the window of a red Pontiac, the Middletown police said. As the vehicle began to pull over, the officers began giving commands, and the suspect drove away, leading police on a chase.Carnival ride stolen after event in Moraine
During the pursuit, the suspect rammed his car into a Middletown police cruiser by Roosevelt Boulevard and Grand Avenue before continuing to drive away. Officers followed the suspect until they were forced to stop the pursuit at I-675 in Centerville due to heavy traffic and concerns about erratic driving.
State Troopers later found the red Pontiac abandoned at I-675 near mile marker 7. Officers searched the vehicle and found a weapon as well as spent casings. They attempted to track the suspect using a K9 team, but the driver could not be found.
This incident remains under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0