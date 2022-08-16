ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

WATCH: Suspect leads officers on chase, rams cruiser

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eRQqd_0hJa2sMC00

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect is on the run after leading police on a chase onto I-675 in Centerville.

At 5:14 p.m. on Monday, Middletown police officers saw a suspect fire shots from the window of a red Pontiac, the Middletown police said. As the vehicle began to pull over, the officers began giving commands, and the suspect drove away, leading police on a chase.

Carnival ride stolen after event in Moraine

During the pursuit, the suspect rammed his car into a Middletown police cruiser by Roosevelt Boulevard and Grand Avenue before continuing to drive away. Officers followed the suspect until they were forced to stop the pursuit at I-675 in Centerville due to heavy traffic and concerns about erratic driving.

State Troopers later found the red Pontiac abandoned at I-675 near mile marker 7. Officers searched the vehicle and found a weapon as well as spent casings. They attempted to track the suspect using a K9 team, but the driver could not be found.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Victim struck, killed by two cars in Dayton

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a Ford Focus was driving by the intersection of Fotip Lane and Cornell Drive when it collided with a pedestrian at 1:22 a.m. Another car then drove by, striking the victim a second time.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moraine, OH
State
Ohio State
Middletown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Middletown, OH
City
Centerville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Centerville, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#Pontiac#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

All lanes clear after crash on I-75 NB

According to ODOT, there was a crash near Dryden Road and Central Avenue in the southbound lanes. 2 NEWS crews at the scene reported that three vehicles were involved. That crash has since cleared.
MORAINE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDTN

One person dead following Wayne Township crash

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead following a crash in Wayne Township on Monday afternoon. Around 12:30 p.m., Butler County Deputies and Fire and EMS from St. Clair and Wayne Townships responded to a report of a head-on collision between a car hauler carrying eight cars and a sport utility vehicle.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Decaying body found in East Dayton ID’d

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called police on Thursday night saying that a man she knew had been missing since July 14 and she went to his old address to check it out. She told police that she smelled what she believed to be a decaying body.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy