Evers announces $10 million to expand well reconstruction

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers’ administration announced Tuesday that it will earmark another $10 million in grants to help repair and replace polluted wells.

Administration officials said that the money will go to expand the existing Well Compensation Grant Program. They said they will loosen eligibility requirements for the new funding, including eliminating a requirement that a nitrate-contaminated well is only eligible for a grant if it serves livestock; extending grant eligibility to wells contaminated with any bacteria that poses a human health risk, not just livestock fecal bacteria; and expanding eligible applicants to include owners of contaminated non-community wells such as church wells, daycare wells and other small businesses’ wells.

The new funding and relaxed eligibility could help address contamination in about 1,036 additional wells, according to the administration.

