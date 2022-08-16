ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraljersey.com

A mural beautifies Edison VFW Post 3117

EDISON – Among the tractor trailers and industrial sites on National Road, there is now a beautiful mural depicting essentially what every military branch stands for: the American flag. The 48-foot by 11-foot mural is painted on the back of the Edison Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3117...
EDISON, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne warehouse project approved despite objection by IMTT

The Bayonne Planning Board has approved a new warehouse project, amid other recent industrial redevelopment approvals. The board voted to approve the project at its August 9 meeting after many months of postponements. The application was presented to the board by attorney for the redeveloper Lisa John-Basta. The redeveloper is...
BAYONNE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edison, NJ
Government
City
Edison, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

How a Couple Meticulously Designed a Multigenerational Home in Spring Lake

It’s fair to say that Lisa and Dominick Paragano do nothing by accident; the couple is fastidious, considering every detail and each angle of any project or challenge. It makes sense, then, that when designing and building their Shore home, they meticulously and deliberately planned it down to the final nail. The result is spot-on.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Ribbon Cutting Ceremony#Vegetables
NJ.com

8th Annual Califon Car Show set for Sept. 10

The 8th Annual Califon Classic Car Show will be held at Califon Island Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. The event, where owners of all years, makes and models are welcome to register their vehicles, will benefit the Califon Veterans Memorial. There will be winners in various categories. Winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m.
CALIFON, NJ
progressivegrocer.com

ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey

RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
NEWTON, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Hunterdon County’s Angelico Winery sets grand opening

A grand opening celebration of the new Angelico Winery, located at 20 Hamp Road, Lambertville, N.J., will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. The new venture is the culmination of three years’ work by Ottavio and Lily Angelico. Together, they purchased 3.5 acres outside Lambertville in Hunterdon County to grow their own grapes. Ottavio, learned to craft wines in his native Italy and wanted to continue his passion for creating fine wine locally.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Renna Media

ALJ High School Appoints New Principal and Assistant Principal

At the August 11, 2022 Special Board of Education Meeting, the new Arthur L. Johnson High School Principal and Assistant Principal were appointed. Mrs. Tara Oliveira (Gerstner) will be the ALJ Principal. An alumnus of the ALJ Class of 2000, she pursued her post-secondary education at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. While at Lehigh she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English, a Master’s Degree in Technology Education, and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership.
CLARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington Unity Day brings community together

IRVINGTON, NJ — Mayor Tony Vauss and the Irvington Municipal Council presented the 20th annual Irvington Unity Day Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Orange Park. The fun-filled event featured Dupré “DoItAll” Kelly from the Lords of the Underground, Treach from Naughty by Nature, Rah Digga, Lovokal-Re7, and Red Man.
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy