Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
Related
A mural beautifies Edison VFW Post 3117
EDISON – Among the tractor trailers and industrial sites on National Road, there is now a beautiful mural depicting essentially what every military branch stands for: the American flag. The 48-foot by 11-foot mural is painted on the back of the Edison Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3117...
This Doggy Hotel Is Opening a 2nd Location Coming to Middletown NJ!
If you're ever looking for dog boarding when you go on vacation, here's a great option coming to Monmouth County!. According to NJ.com, Hotel for Dogs will be opening its second location this fall! The location at 09 Route 36 in Middletown will be replacing the now-closed Betsy Ross Farm Market building.
Newark mayor wants businesses to close early for Saturday's anti-violence community walk
The mayor of Newark is calling on local businesses to close early on Saturday so more people can attend the scheduled anti-violence community walk.
Bayonne warehouse project approved despite objection by IMTT
The Bayonne Planning Board has approved a new warehouse project, amid other recent industrial redevelopment approvals. The board voted to approve the project at its August 9 meeting after many months of postponements. The application was presented to the board by attorney for the redeveloper Lisa John-Basta. The redeveloper is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The state’s most unique doughnut shop is expanding to Westfield, NJ
Your sweet tooth just got a whole lot sweeter. There’s a new doughnut shop opening its third location in Westfield and it’s the most unique dessert place New Jersey has seen. MOCHIMOLY opened its doors in Millburn and Park Ridge earlier this year and they are already expanding.
Construction underway around Katyn Memorial, but National Polish group not giving up on amending redesign
Construction at the new pedestrian mall at Exchange Place is underway, but that hasn’t stopped a Polish-American group from sounding off on the redesign its says will “hide” the Katyn Memorial. Fencing is up, the ground was broken after the Fourth of July celebration there, and the...
New Jersey Monthly
How a Couple Meticulously Designed a Multigenerational Home in Spring Lake
It’s fair to say that Lisa and Dominick Paragano do nothing by accident; the couple is fastidious, considering every detail and each angle of any project or challenge. It makes sense, then, that when designing and building their Shore home, they meticulously and deliberately planned it down to the final nail. The result is spot-on.
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield.
RELATED PEOPLE
Developer of Newark school for business trades accused of wage, lease violations
Under a public-private arrangement new for Newark Public Schools, the district plans to open a high school for building trades in a former hospital building in the city’s Ironbound section. The proposed Newark High School of Architecture & Interior Design will be housed in the old St. James Hospital....
Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years
It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
One of N.J.’s largest vertical farms is still growing. Take a look inside.
Susan MacIsaac, donning a lab coat and gloves, takes a moment to smell the Thai basil growing a few steps away. Trays upon trays of greens fill the vast Kearny research facility as workers mill about behind her.
The New Restaurant In Monmouth County, New Jersey Everyone Is Raving About
Do you love a stellar eatery? Craft cocktails? Well you have a brand new restaurant in Belmar, New Jersey and everyone is raving about it. 801 Craft Kitchen & Spirits opened this summer and if you haven't been there yet then this is your wake up call!. This spot has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
8th Annual Califon Car Show set for Sept. 10
The 8th Annual Califon Classic Car Show will be held at Califon Island Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. The event, where owners of all years, makes and models are welcome to register their vehicles, will benefit the Califon Veterans Memorial. There will be winners in various categories. Winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m.
progressivegrocer.com
ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey
RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
buckscountyherald.com
Hunterdon County’s Angelico Winery sets grand opening
A grand opening celebration of the new Angelico Winery, located at 20 Hamp Road, Lambertville, N.J., will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. The new venture is the culmination of three years’ work by Ottavio and Lily Angelico. Together, they purchased 3.5 acres outside Lambertville in Hunterdon County to grow their own grapes. Ottavio, learned to craft wines in his native Italy and wanted to continue his passion for creating fine wine locally.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Renna Media
ALJ High School Appoints New Principal and Assistant Principal
At the August 11, 2022 Special Board of Education Meeting, the new Arthur L. Johnson High School Principal and Assistant Principal were appointed. Mrs. Tara Oliveira (Gerstner) will be the ALJ Principal. An alumnus of the ALJ Class of 2000, she pursued her post-secondary education at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. While at Lehigh she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English, a Master’s Degree in Technology Education, and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington Unity Day brings community together
IRVINGTON, NJ — Mayor Tony Vauss and the Irvington Municipal Council presented the 20th annual Irvington Unity Day Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Orange Park. The fun-filled event featured Dupré “DoItAll” Kelly from the Lords of the Underground, Treach from Naughty by Nature, Rah Digga, Lovokal-Re7, and Red Man.
Monmouth County transfers ownership of historic school to Freehold Borough
FREEHOLD – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to transfer ownership of the Court Street School to Freehold Borough at no cost to the borough during their regular meeting on Aug. 11. The commissioners marked the occasion by presenting Freehold Borough Mayor Kevin Kane, Court Street...
Students help rename elementary school after 1st Black woman to graduate from N.J. district
After a yearlong effort by students, the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education voted earlier this summer to rename Jefferson Elementary School to Delia Bolden Elementary School. Winne Delia Bolden was the first Black woman to graduate from Columbia High School in 1912. Although not much is known about her...
NJ.com
NJ
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0