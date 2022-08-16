ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacant house destroyed by fire set to be demolished

By Bill Palmer
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

The City of Erie is moving to demolish a vacant home that was destroyed by a fire on Sunday night.

The first calls went out around midnight for a fire in the 1600 block of Parade Street. Once on the scene, firefighters found the home fully involved in flames.

Fire destroys vacant Parade St. home

Parade Street was closed while crews worked to get the fire under control. No one was believed to be inside the house at the time of the fire.

