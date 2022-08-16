Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Mini Fridge Dumped In Front Of Neighbors House, Female Heard Screaming – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.18.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Beautiful, Energetic, Loving Dog in Desperate Need of Home!
This is an approximately 4 year old Australian Shepard/Chow mix we call Charlie Barker. Charlie was recently rescued from the Brookings Humane Society Shelter in Oregon. He came there from another shelter in Southern California where he’d been caught as a stray in the San Bernadino area. Sadly he is not compatible with our elderly dog. Please call 707 845-5173.
kymkemp.com
Spud is a ‘Very Excited Young Boy!’
This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Spud. I am a neutered male, white and gray...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Crash Near Ferndale Early This Morning
About 2:30 this morning, a silver sedan was discovered overturned on Grizzly Bluff Road near Coppini Road west of Ferndale. The single occupant was declared deceased at the scene, according to the incident commander speaking over the scanner to emergency dispatch. My father was killed in an accident years ago,...
kymkemp.com
Caltrans and the County of Mendocino to Host Clean California Free Large Item ‘Dump Week’ Event in Covelo
Caltrans, the County of Mendocino, Solid Wastes of Willits, Round Valley Indian Tribes, and the Round Valley Area Municipal Advisory Council will host a free large item Dump Week where residents can properly dispose of their unwanted, bulky items. This Dump Week event is made possible by Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a sweeping $1.1 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and engage communities to transform public spaces.
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘Unprecedented’ Staffing Shortage Forces Temporary Rotating Closures at Humboldt Bay Fire Stations
Humboldt Bay Fire is experiencing a “significant and unprecedented” staffing shortage. With 10 vacant staff positions, Chief Sean Robertson says the department has implemented a temporary rotating closure – also called a brownout – of one station per day. “[The staffing shortage] has required us to...
L.A. Weekly
Jose Luis Rivera Soto Killed, 1 Airlifted after Rollover Accident on State Highway 162 [Mendocino, CA]
44-Year-Old Male Passenger Dies in Rollover Collision near Mile Marker 8. The incident occurred on August 16th, at around 1:20 a.m., near mile marker 8. Investigators say a 28-year-old man from Yuba City was heading east in a red 1996 Ford Ranger. Meanwhile, a 44-year-old man was sitting in the passenger seat.
mendofever.com
Life in a Tinder Box—Mendocino County Residents Must Practice Disaster Preparedness to Survive This Era of Wildfire
As the last long days of July slipped into August, a series of record high temperatures were set in Yreka and Montague, twin jewels of Shasta County that sit astride I-5 very near the Oregon border. Each day for three consecutive days the temperature reached over 110°. And each day eclipsed the old high-temperature record for that day by more than 12°. Humidity was in the low teens.
kymkemp.com
Community’s Help Needed to Locate At-Risk 71-Year-Old Woman
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to locate an at-risk missing woman. . Patricia Leslie Ribeiro, age 71, was last seen today, Aug. 18, 2022, walking westbound along Highway 36 in the area of Mile Marker 32, near Upper Larabee Valley Road. Ribeiro suffers from medical conditions and may be disoriented.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Six Rivers Complex Passes 23,000 Acres With 23 Percent Containment; Red Flag Warning in Eastern Humboldt Today
From the management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Lightning Complex Fire is currently 23,159 acres with 23% containment. 2,111 personnel are assigned to the incident. USFS, CAIIMT 11 and CAL FIRE continue to work closely together in unified command with a full suppression strategy to protect homes and other structures, communities, crucial infrastructure, and important wildlife habitat.
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Office Alerts Residents of Fake Amazon Scam
The Sheriff’s Office has received information that scammers pretending to be from Amazon, were contacting individuals regarding alleged fraudulent charges on their Amazon accounts. These individuals do not work from Amazon and are using the premise of a fraudulent charge to attempt to obtain the victim’s personal identifying information....
kymkemp.com
Resident Says Humboldt County Leash Laws Need to be Changed
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Officers Use Narcan to Save Two Lives in August So Far
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. Three times in the month of August Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies have deployed Narcan and saved lives.On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Deputy Anoop Ghusar with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office responded to an un-responsive subject at a public bus stop in Weaverville. Upon arrival, the Deputy observed the subject was on the ground and appeared to be overdosing on an unknown substance. The Deputy deployed Narcan, which brought the subject back to consciousness. The subject later refused further medical assistance.
North Coast Journal
Humboldt Sunday Markets are Bustling
Sunday markets all over the county are in full bloom in this mid-to-end of August. Starting up this weekend is the new Blue Lake Sunday Market, which is on Sunday, Aug. 21 (and every Sunday through Sept. 25) from 1 to 5 p.m. and features a farmers market, live music, vendors and a bar. The Old Town Vintage Market in Eureka happens this Sunday, Aug. 21 (and every third Sunday of the month through October) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Redwood Retro. There,
kymkemp.com
The Cliffs of the Lost Coast Are Collapsing Faster Than Any Other in the Golden State
Researchers at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography conducted a first-of-its-kind scientific survey measuring the rate California’s coastal cliffs are collapsing into the Pacific. Their findings indicate that the cliffs of the iconic Lost Coast, the coastline straddling the Mendocino and Humboldt County border, are crumbling into the sea faster than any in the Golden State.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Gone Down: Eureka’s Chamber of Commerce building is rubble
We will always cherish the memories of all the commerce that occurred within its walls, but the day has arrived when we must bid fond farewell to Eureka’s old Chamber of Commerce building on Broadway. Crews had just about flattened the former property when LoCO happened by this morning. RIP, friend.
kymkemp.com
Assault and Carjacking Arrest in Manila
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 17, 2022, at about 7:55 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
mendofever.com
Passenger Dies After Truck Rolls Down Steep Embankment Along State Route 162
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On August 16, 2022 at approximately 1:20 AM, Jose Piedra Villasenor was driving a red Ford...
marinmagazine.com
Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive
A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
krcrtv.com
Red Flag Warning issued for large portions of Humboldt and Del Norte Counties on Wednesday
EUREKA, Calif. — The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Red Flag Warning for large portions of eastern Humboldt and Del Norte Counties on Wednesday. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. tomorrow, Aug. 17. According to the NWS, mid-level moisture and dry...
