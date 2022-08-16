Sunday markets all over the county are in full bloom in this mid-to-end of August. Starting up this weekend is the new Blue Lake Sunday Market, which is on Sunday, Aug. 21 (and every Sunday through Sept. 25) from 1 to 5 p.m. and features a farmers market, live music, vendors and a bar. The Old Town Vintage Market in Eureka happens this Sunday, Aug. 21 (and every third Sunday of the month through October) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Redwood Retro. There,

EUREKA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO