kduz.com
KDUZ Morning Devotion – Have You Eaten From The Tree
This week, we are going back in the archive in order to bring you your Friday morning devotional this week, presented by Father David Markworth of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Cedar Mills and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional, which originally aired June 3rd,...
kduz.com
Names/Info Released on Fatal Crash Near Silver Lake
Authorities have released more information on the fatal crash that happened west of Silver Lake Thursday morning. The State Patrol says 25-year-old Wilmer Espinoza Herrera and 21-year-old Fanny Ramirez Perez, both of Montevideo, died at the scene. They were driver and passenger in a car that was traveling westbound on Highway 7. Another passenger, a 2-year-old boy, was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
kduz.com
Wright County Fire
Firefighters were called to a house fire in Wright County Wednesday morning. At just after 9:30am, crews responded to a residence at 599 Central Avenue West in St. Michael. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says fire crews from Albertville, Hanover, and St. Michael were called and when they arrived, the residence was fully engulfed in flames.
kduz.com
Truck driver from Hutchinson cited in Highway 62 pedestrian bridge crash
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) – State troopers say the driver who struck the pedestrian bridge running over Highway 62 in Edina on Tuesday, forcing the highway’s westbound lanes to close for more than a day, was cited for the incident. FOX 9 reports the 58-year-old driver from Hutchinson,...
