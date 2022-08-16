Authorities have released more information on the fatal crash that happened west of Silver Lake Thursday morning. The State Patrol says 25-year-old Wilmer Espinoza Herrera and 21-year-old Fanny Ramirez Perez, both of Montevideo, died at the scene. They were driver and passenger in a car that was traveling westbound on Highway 7. Another passenger, a 2-year-old boy, was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

SILVER LAKE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO