ST. LOUIS – No. 8 Arkansas dropped the season opener Thursday night to Saint Louis, falling 1-0. How It Happened. The Billikens recorded the first shot of the match in the 9th minute and followed up with the night’s only goal 25 minutes later. Saint Louis took advantage of a corner kick taken by midfielder Anna Walsh that was lobbed into the 6-yard box. After a brief scramble, forward Emily Gaebe found the ball with her right foot and tapped it in for the score.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO