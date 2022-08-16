ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 8 Arkansas Tripped Up by Saint Louis in Season Opener

ST. LOUIS – No. 8 Arkansas dropped the season opener Thursday night to Saint Louis, falling 1-0. How It Happened. The Billikens recorded the first shot of the match in the 9th minute and followed up with the night’s only goal 25 minutes later. Saint Louis took advantage of a corner kick taken by midfielder Anna Walsh that was lobbed into the 6-yard box. After a brief scramble, forward Emily Gaebe found the ball with her right foot and tapped it in for the score.
Sunday’s Match Versus DePaul Canceled

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Due to COVID-related issues within the DePaul program, Sunday’s match between No. 8 Arkansas and the Blue Demons has been canceled. Single-game ticket purchasers will be given the option to exchange their tickets for another match or receive a refund. Please call the Razorback Ticket Center (479-575-5151) for more information.
