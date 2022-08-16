Read full article on original website
Elba woman arrested for chemical endangerment of her child
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—An Elba woman is behind bars for allegedly doing drugs while pregnant. 21-year-old “Zoe Suggs” is charged with the chemical endangerment of a child. Elba police was notified by the Coffee County Department of Human Resources that an infant tested. “positive” for narcotics. Shortly after,...
Credit card fraud sends Geneva Co. man to jail
GENEVA CO, Ala (WDHN)— A Geneva County man was arrested and booked into the Geneva County Jail for 11 counts of credit card fraud. Geneva County Sheriffs Deputy Paul Dickerson responded to a call on August 9th regarding the theft of property. After arriving at a Hartford address, it was determined the stolen property was a credit card.
Vehicle catches fire after crashing into woods
WALTON CO, Fl (WDHN)— A vehicle crash near Defuniak Springs resulted in a fire and multiple injuries. According to Walton County Fire and Rescue, a vehicle ran off the road and entered the woods at a high speed, two miles East of the Defuniak Springs exit on I-10. The...
Wife searching for more answers in the death of her husband
(WDHN) — Callie Williams had been worried about her husband’s whereabouts for over a month which ultimately led to the worst news of her life — her husband Rikki Williams remains were found right here behind the marathon gas station in Wicksburg. “My heart really dropped to...
Serious car wrecks at the intersection of Coffee Co. Rd. 709 and U.S. Highway 84
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WDHN)—As WDHN first reported Tuesday night, an Enterprise woman has been charged with “vehicular homicide” from a Coffee County Grand Jury indictment stemming from an incident more than a year and a half ago. WDHN found that the fatal, two-vehicle wreck outside of Level...
“Women Who Care” celebrates its 24th anniversary in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—Tonight, we have a chance to brag a little on one of our own. Harolyn Benjamin and her staff celebrated the 24th year of “Women Who Care”. The New Orleans native began her business in the “Crescent City” in the “late” 1990s.
Infrastructure improvements at Elba school complex
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—Tonight, one of the “biggest” intra-county rivals, high school “Pigskiinnnn Foootaggee” games will be in Central Coffee County. New Brockton High is hosting a fierce rival, the Elba Tigers. With the recent start of the new school year, a nearly million-dollar infrastructure project...
Enterprise annexation and rezoning of land into the city
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—This week, the Enterprise City Council approved two separate zoning changes. Perhaps, the most. Controversial was annexing and zoning nearly 72 acres of land on the south side. Of the municipal airport. The nearly 72 acres are being re-zoned from Agriculture to “TH-3”, which means townhouses can...
National Chairman of Alabama Republicans visits Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—In Enterprise, Alabama’s Republican National Chairman spoke at the. monthly Coffee County GOP Women’s club meeting. John Wahl spoke about “Former” President Donald Trump’s strong influence on the party. Wahl says this could be found in yesterday’s Wyoming GOP primary results. Trump-backed...
