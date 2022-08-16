Free class in Boardman teaches you how to save a life

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Emergencies can happen to anyone. Tuesday, a class is being offered to help teach you how to react. You could save a life!

It’s called the Stop the Bleed Save a Life Seminar, and it’s free!

The class is from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday night at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Boardman.

Registration seven days in advance is needed.

Too late for this class? No worries. They offer another one next Tuesday too.

Call the church at 330-782-8109 to sign up.

