Boardman, OH

Free class in Boardman teaches you how to save a life

By Liz Lehman
 4 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Emergencies can happen to anyone. Tuesday, a class is being offered to help teach you how to react. You could save a life!

It’s called the Stop the Bleed Save a Life Seminar, and it’s free!

Local charter school holds bookbag giveaway and community fair in Warren

The class is from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday night at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Boardman.

Registration seven days in advance is needed.

Too late for this class? No worries. They offer another one next Tuesday too.

Call the church at 330-782-8109 to sign up.

Westminster returns to COVID-19 masking when classes begin on Monday

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- An uptick in COVID-19 cases in Lawrence County has Westminster College starting fall semester classes with a mask mandate. "The CDC has changed Lawrence County's COVID-19 Community Level from Medium to High," Student Affairs Dean Gina Vance announced in a campus-wide email. "As a result, pursuant to our policy, masks are required when indoors on campus. Beginning Monday morning, we ask that all Westminster community members mask when indoors."
Family: TimkenSteel Blast Victim Needs Life-Saving Help

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The family of an Alliance man badly injured at the TimkenSteel plant is desperately seeking life-saving help. Amber Farrell tells the Repository her husband Joe needs a specialized treatment for inhalation injuries suffered in the explosion at the Faircrest plant in Perry Township last month.
African Cultural Weekend in Youngstown to honor black veterans

Looking for some great food, and great music this weekend?. You are in luck, as the Greater Mahoning Valley 1619 committee is sponsoring the African Cultural Weekend in Youngstown. The event is located on Phelps Street, between W. Federal St. and W. Boardman St., next to city hall. Helen Youngblood,...
Valley organized crime discussion to air Friday

True crime podcasts have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. Now, one local panel discussion hosted the producer of one of the top crime podcasts in the world and several Valley crime experts that welcomed a full house Thursday in Downtown Youngstown. The discussion was hosted by The Public Library...
