Harnett County, NC

jocoreport.com

Benson Man Killed In Crash Between Car And Train

BENSON – A 27 year old man died Friday afternoon when his Honda Accord was struck by a northbound CSX freight train at the Raleigh Road rail crossing, just off US Highway 301. Christopher Ray Valdez of Benson was killed instantly in accident just before 5:00pm. According to authorities,...
BENSON, NC
Harnett County, NC
Accidents
Harnett County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Harnett County, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Local man dies in motorcycle accident

A local man died Friday morning in a motorcycle accident. William Reavis, 58, from Whispering Pines, was traveling south on Highway 1 near Thunder Road outside of Pinebluff. State Highway Patrol told Sandhills Sentinel it appeared he ran off the right side of the road before going down an embankment. He was thrown from the motorcycle after hitting several trees.
PINEBLUFF, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
#Accident#N C Highway 24 27#State Highway Patrol
cbs17

Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Up and Coming Weekly

1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in Fayetteville

One driver was killed and another was injured in a head-on collision Tuesday night, Aug. 16, near the intersection of Braddy Road and Stoney Point Road, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Officers were dispatched to the two-vehicle collision around 8:20 p.m., the department said in a release. One driver was...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Jury duty scam targets Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A jury duty scam is targeting Cumberland County residents, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that the phone scam has been going on for years and is now targeting the county. Callers claim to be the sheriff’s office employees or “court services”.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC

