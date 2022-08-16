Read full article on original website
1 killed in crash involving car and train in Johnston County
One person died in a crash between a train and a car in Johnston County.
jocoreport.com
Benson Man Killed In Crash Between Car And Train
BENSON – A 27 year old man died Friday afternoon when his Honda Accord was struck by a northbound CSX freight train at the Raleigh Road rail crossing, just off US Highway 301. Christopher Ray Valdez of Benson was killed instantly in accident just before 5:00pm. According to authorities,...
27-year-old dies in Johnston County when car runs into side of moving train
The driver of a Honda Accord crashed through the arms of a crossing signal and into the train, media reports say.
One person killed in crash between train and car in Johnston County
Benson, N.C. — One person died in a crash involving a train and car in Johnston County on Friday. The crash happened on Raleigh Road between U.S. Highway 301 and Woodall Road in Benson. State Highway Patrol said a train was going north and the crossing guard was down...
